All good things must come to an end. In the case of Star Trek: Picard, the end will be here sooner than you think. The show premiered in 2020 on CBS All Access before the platform became Paramount+, and will end with the third season, premiering on February 16, 2023. The show stars Patrick Stewart, who reprises his role as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The previous seasons have followed Jean-Luc’s journey in his older age, with several actors returning to the franchise for the show.

1 DAY AGO