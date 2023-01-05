Read full article on original website
Willow's Jonathan Kasdan on his show’s epic journey—and its many Star Wars connections
[Spoiler warning: This interview discusses events from the first seven episodes of the Disney+ show Willow.]. If you’ve noticed references to Star Wars and other Lucasfilm-adjacent properties like Raiders Of The Lost Ark in the first season of Willow, that’s no accident. From training montages to drinking contests, those callbacks and shout-outs are there as much for the amusement of showrunner Jonathan Kasdan as for the fans. It’s fitting, since it was on the set of a Star Wars film that his Willow series really started to come together.
Paramount+ lands Dungeons & Dragons series (that definitely isn't just Stranger Things)
The streaming wars get more specific every day. First, everyone had to have a superhero show, then they had to have a prequel to a beloved high-fantasy franchise, then they had to have a show about a wide-eyed brunette in a dead-end marriage involved in a murder at a lavish resort. Now, apparently, the newest requirement is a show that somehow incorporates the classic role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. Why not!
How I Met Your Father
This season is going to be legen–wait for it–and, well, keep waiting, because the How I Met Your Father cast doesn’t have its own famous catchphrases yet. But Sophie (Hilary Duff) and the gang will get another chance in the new and lengthier 20-episode second season, premiering January 24, 2023, on Hulu.
Bob Odenkirk reflects on Better Call Saul and looks forward to Lucky Hank with teaser and release date
AMC knows a good thing when they see it (for the most part, at least). That’s why the cable network has invested in yet another TV drama led by Bob Odenkirk. The Emmy-nominated actor starred as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takovic in Better Call Saul for six seasons, a role he played on Breaking Bad before that. Now, Odenkirk leads a new show, somewhat ironically titled Lucky Hank, which arrives this spring.
What's on TV this week—Mayfair Witches, The Golden Globe Awards, Velma
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, January 8, to Thursday, January 12. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (AMC, Sunday, 9...
Kiefer Sutherland's surveillance drama Rabbit Hole arrives in March
Damn it, Chloe, it’s not really a new season of 24, but action star Kiefer Sutherland is back. The actor leads Paramount+’s upcoming spy drama, Rabbit Hole, which arrives this spring. The eight-episode first season explores themes of how misinformation spreads amidst excessive surveillance. During the Television Critics Association’s (TCA) winter press tour, the streamer announced that Rabbit Hole premieres in March.
Star Trek: Picard team discusses why the show is ending with season 3
All good things must come to an end. In the case of Star Trek: Picard, the end will be here sooner than you think. The show premiered in 2020 on CBS All Access before the platform became Paramount+, and will end with the third season, premiering on February 16, 2023. The show stars Patrick Stewart, who reprises his role as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The previous seasons have followed Jean-Luc’s journey in his older age, with several actors returning to the franchise for the show.
Penn Badgely can't hide under baseball hats forever in You’s fourth season trailer
Everybody’s favorite homicidal maniac is back. Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, returns in the trailer for the fourth season of You, Netflix’s satirical thriller. You know what they say, “You can take the ‘You’ out of You, but you can’t take Joe out of You.”
R.I.P. Adam Rich, former child star of Eight Is Enough
Adam Rich, the former child star who played youngest sibling Nicholas Bradford on the ’70s sitcom Eight Is Enough, died at his home on Saturday, per the Associated Press. He was 54 years old. Best known for his role on ABC’s Eight Is Enough, Rich also made appearances on...
The Beau Is Afraid trailer sees Joaquin Phoenix in psychedelic misery
On the heels of Hereditary and Midsommar, Ari Aster is back at it again with his latest high-minded project for A24. The first trailer for Beau Is Afraid teases some tense family relationships, generational curses, kidnappings, and psychedelic imagery—in short, it looks like an Ari Aster joint. Joaquin Phoenix...
Slasher dolls and killer robots: 13 movies to watch if you loved M3GAN
Dolls and dummies live so deep in the uncanny valley that horror films have been playing with them since the 1920s. In more recent decades, movies like Child’s Play and Annabelle and the brand new M3GAN have tapped into a mainstream appetite for watching your G.I. Joe get up of its own free will and stab you to death.
M3GAN will get to kill even more in an unrated version of the film
Over the weekend, many had the honor of meeting M3GAN, the cunning and murderous AI doll who’s quickly claiming the title of the newest It Girl in horror. The PG-13 film focuses on the intense friendship between a young, traumatized girl and her crafted companion, and was originally written to include a whole lot more kills and thrills. With the popularity of the film quickly rising, co-screenwriter Akela Cooper says an unrated version may be available soon.
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Goonies never say die; what they will do is carefully evaluate a contract and help an actor get the best deal possible. At least, that’s what Jeff Cohen, a.k.a. Chunk, has been up to in recent years, and he’s done so on behalf of his old co-star Ke Huy Quan for his triumphant comeback role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies
While it’s hard to believe there was a time before Rizzo (Stockard Channing) and her gang of Pink Ladies ruled the hallways of Rydell High, Paramount+’s first trailer for Grease: The Rise Of The Pink Ladies shows us how the group of rule-breakers rose up in the California school.
The most anticipated horror movies of 2023
We’ve only just put the wraps on a terrific year for horror films, and it’s looking like 2023 could be even stronger. M3GAN got things off to a dangerously delightful start over the weekend, and the rest of this year figures to bring plenty more chills and thrills (and even some laughs) to theaters and your favorite streaming services. From indie viral sensations to franchise restarts and more, these are the horror films on our radar as we head into 2023.
Skinamarink review: low-budget film delivers big-time horror
Skinamarink emerges on the 2023 horror scene having already cast a strange spell on a sizable portion of horror fandom. After making the rounds at festivals late last year, Kyle Edward Ball’s low-budget, single-location film surfaced on TikTok and elsewhere and became a viral indie sensation as users (legally or otherwise) dug into its grainy imagery, vivid use of sound, and terrifying premise. By the time 2022 rolled over into 2023, even before general audiences had the chance to see the film, it was clear that Skinamarink might be worthy of inclusion on the list of Scariest Movies Ever Made.
M3GAN boldly asks: remember fun?
This weekend, the top film at the domestic box office was, predictably, Avatar: The Way Of Water, earning $45 million in its fourth weekend. In second place was M3GAN, the latest very funny entry into the scary doll horror genre, earning $30 million against a $12 million budget. A sequel is already in the works, per Deadline.
Merrily We Roll Along
After starring in one of the best films of 2022, Paul Mescal’s already having a hell of a 2023. He recently snagged the lead role for Ridley Scott’s long-awaited Gladiator sequel, and will now lead Richard Linklater’s adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along, taking over the role from Blake Jenner, Variety reports.
Nightmare On Elm Street
If an actor is lucky enough to have a long career, statistically, there are bound to be some less-than-stellar projects on their IMDb page. For Rooney Mara, the 2010 A Nightmare On Elm Street remake wasn’t just a dud; her experience working on the film nearly stopped her promising career in its tracks, before she ever really got to prove herself as an actor.
Megalopolis
Cineastes jumped for joy when Francis Ford Coppola announced his intentions to sell his multi-million dollar winery to fund his long-gestating passion project, Megalopolis. But, unfortunately, there comes a time in every Francis Ford Coppola production when it becomes apparent that this is still a Francis Ford Coppola production. Much like Apocalypse Now, The Cotton Club, One From The Heart, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Coppola’s ambition is bumping up against the realities of making movies with other living, breathing people.
