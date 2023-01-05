University of Tennessee Chattanooga medical team stresses importance of CPR training following Damar Hamlin collapse

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News SourceCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News SourceChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
wutc.org
The Area Boom In Freestanding Emergency Departments
Chattanooga and Hamilton County serve as a regional hub for health care. Now, what are known as freestanding emergency departments - freestanding ER’s - are on the rise in this area. Elizabeth Fite is examining this trend as health care reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
mymix1041.com
Incredible Game Winning Shot from Waterville Elementary School – Cleveland, TN
Cleveland, TN – — Check out this amazing game-winning shot by Jaxon Fields from last night’s game atWaterville Community Elementary School. This shot secured a victory for Waterville over Charleston Elementary School. This video was shared with us by Rodney and Jessica Fields. Mix 104.1’s Steve Hartline...
WDEF
Ringgold Coach Robert Akins Stepping Down to Take Administrator’s Job in Tennessee
Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) Long-time Ringgold head football coach Robert Akins is stepping down. He’s leaving the gridiron to return to school administration. Akins is taking the head administrator’s job at Fayette Academy in Somerville, Tennessee, which is near where Akins grew up. The 68-year-old Akins has been in coaching over forty years. But now he’s leaving the Tigers after a 16 year run with 97 wins.
WTVCFOX
Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols transfer target sets date to announce his decision
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top NCAA transfer portal targets is Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton is a big play threat who visited Tennessee over the weekend. On Saturday night, he revealed that he’s going to announce his transfer destination on Monday (January 9) at 1:00 PM ET.
smartcitiesdive.com
Chattanooga building out ‘smart intersection network’
Chattanooga, Tennessee, will add dozens of “smart city intersections” through an ongoing partnership supported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Chattanooga Department of Innovation Delivery and Performance, working with Seoul Robotics and the Center of Urban Informatics and Progress at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, are installing sensing technology in 86 downtown intersections, building on a testbed established in 2019. The Federal Highway Administration is funding the $4.5 million initiative through the ATTAIN program, said CUIP Founding Director Mina Sartipi, and installations will happen this year and next.
fox5atlanta.com
Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
WTVCFOX
Third-party security 'not authorized' at Brainerd High School, Hamilton Co. Schools says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A third-party security guard who a family says punched a teenager at Brainerd High School Thursday morning was "not authorized" to be there, Hamilton County Schools said Friday. Instead, it appears Brainerd High School hired the guard on its own, without knowledge of Hamilton County Schools....
'This was not what I expected' | Family lays Jeremy Stout to rest after he was missing for months
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — For months, a family in Kingsport wondered what happened to Jeremy Stout. He was reported missing in May, after he disappeared from a Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street in Knoxville. Months later, in November, he was found dead inside of an abandoned church's school building....
mymix1041.com
Lee University Basketball
We were joined by Carmen Lastoria with Lee University along with Lee U basketball coaches Marty Rowe and Bubba Smith to share an update on the current season. Marty Row is celebrating 600 wins at Lee University while Bubba Smith is celebrating 300 wins. Stay up to date with all...
WTVCFOX
'Tragic' workplace accident kills longtime Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum employee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A longtime employee of the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum (TVRM) died after an accident at the museum Wednesday afternoon. State officials tell us an investigation into what happened is now underway. A post on the TVRM's Facebook page says George Walker was "involved in a tragic...
Sevierville worker killed Wednesday after incident while working on mining equipment
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A quarry worker in Sevierville died Wednesday after an incident involving a large piece of mining equipment, according to a statement from the Vulcan Materials Company. They said John Ogle was performing maintenance on a jaw crusher machine when the incident happened. They said that he...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Commission Work Session 01-09-23
The County Commission met for a work session yesterday at noon. High-speed internet was the main topic of discussion. The county will apply for an $11 million grant from the State of Tennessee for a broadband internet project in the South No end of the county in 2023. Last October, the County was awarded an $8 million grant and the Commission approved a project that will bring a high-speed intranet to the north end of the county. Volunteer Electric Cooperative attended the meeting to discuss the progress of the project covered with the $8 million grant already approved by the Commission and the timeline for the Southend area project should the $11 million grant be awarded to the County in 2023. According to estimates and plans presented by VEC, work will begin in 2023 and should conclude in the first quarter of 2024, notwithstanding any unforeseen circumstances. If the county receives the grants it will be applying for in 2023, it is estimated that 75% of Bradley County will have access to high-speed internet once the work is completed. The Mayor estimates that if the current broadband plan comes to fruition with grants, private investment, and approvals from the Commission on the projects, Bradley County will be getting approximately $23 million in broadband projects for a cost of around $4 million. The County Commission will meet next Tuesday for a voting session in which the Commission will be voting on the matching funds needed from the County to complete the projects.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
WTVCFOX
Former Hamilton County deputy who allegedly gave minors alcohol hired in Bradley County
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Hamilton County deputy who allegedly gave minors alcohol in 2013 was recently hired by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. BCSO says Justin Tabor is a recent hire who is in a 3-month on the job training program with a Field Training Officer from their patrol division.
WDEF
CPD and McKamey Animal Shelter Looking for Suspected Animal Abuser
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is working with the McKamey Animal Center to find someone who abandoned a badly abused dog. We do want to warn you the following images may be disturbing to some viewers. McKamey says that around 6 p.m. Thursday night, their officers responded to...
1-9 Olin Chlorine Under Investigation
The Jeffrey Miller law firm in Tennessee has partnered with Joey James Law in North Alabama to investigate mercury contaminations and - or exposures at the Olin Chemical plant in Charleston, TN.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland Utilities CEO addresses December rolling blackouts
Cleveland Utilities released a statement on Friday from President-CEO Tim Henderson regarding the power events of December 23rd and 24th. “On the mornings of December 23 and 24, Cleveland Utilities (CU) customers experienced intermittent interruptions in their electric service due to, for the first time in history, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) enacting Step 50 of the Emergency Load Curtailment Plan (ELCP).
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Chattanooga
Chattanooga might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Chattanooga.
WDEF
Homeless Encampment Fire, Chattanooga Fire Department Responds
Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – A fire occurred Friday morning in downtown Chattanooga at a homeless encampment, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. No injuries have been reported. The fire department says two tents were destroyed and two others were damaged. Authorities say the fire took place just after 7...
