Chattanooga, TN

University of Tennessee Chattanooga medical team stresses importance of CPR training following Damar Hamlin collapse

By Austin C.
 5 days ago
Related
The Area Boom In Freestanding Emergency Departments

Chattanooga and Hamilton County serve as a regional hub for health care. Now, what are known as freestanding emergency departments - freestanding ER’s - are on the rise in this area. Elizabeth Fite is examining this trend as health care reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Ringgold Coach Robert Akins Stepping Down to Take Administrator’s Job in Tennessee

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) Long-time Ringgold head football coach Robert Akins is stepping down. He’s leaving the gridiron to return to school administration. Akins is taking the head administrator’s job at Fayette Academy in Somerville, Tennessee, which is near where Akins grew up. The 68-year-old Akins has been in coaching over forty years. But now he’s leaving the Tigers after a 16 year run with 97 wins.
RINGGOLD, GA
Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Tennessee Vols transfer target sets date to announce his decision

One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top NCAA transfer portal targets is Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton is a big play threat who visited Tennessee over the weekend. On Saturday night, he revealed that he’s going to announce his transfer destination on Monday (January 9) at 1:00 PM ET.
NASHVILLE, TN
Chattanooga building out ‘smart intersection network’

Chattanooga, Tennessee, will add dozens of “smart city intersections” through an ongoing partnership supported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Chattanooga Department of Innovation Delivery and Performance, working with Seoul Robotics and the Center of Urban Informatics and Progress at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, are installing sensing technology in 86 downtown intersections, building on a testbed established in 2019. The Federal Highway Administration is funding the $4.5 million initiative through the ATTAIN program, said CUIP Founding Director Mina Sartipi, and installations will happen this year and next.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
CHATSWORTH, GA
Lee University Basketball

We were joined by Carmen Lastoria with Lee University along with Lee U basketball coaches Marty Rowe and Bubba Smith to share an update on the current season. Marty Row is celebrating 600 wins at Lee University while Bubba Smith is celebrating 300 wins. Stay up to date with all...
CLEVELAND, TN
Bradley County Commission Work Session 01-09-23

The County Commission met for a work session yesterday at noon. High-speed internet was the main topic of discussion. The county will apply for an $11 million grant from the State of Tennessee for a broadband internet project in the South No end of the county in 2023. Last October, the County was awarded an $8 million grant and the Commission approved a project that will bring a high-speed intranet to the north end of the county. Volunteer Electric Cooperative attended the meeting to discuss the progress of the project covered with the $8 million grant already approved by the Commission and the timeline for the Southend area project should the $11 million grant be awarded to the County in 2023. According to estimates and plans presented by VEC, work will begin in 2023 and should conclude in the first quarter of 2024, notwithstanding any unforeseen circumstances. If the county receives the grants it will be applying for in 2023, it is estimated that 75% of Bradley County will have access to high-speed internet once the work is completed. The Mayor estimates that if the current broadband plan comes to fruition with grants, private investment, and approvals from the Commission on the projects, Bradley County will be getting approximately $23 million in broadband projects for a cost of around $4 million. The County Commission will meet next Tuesday for a voting session in which the Commission will be voting on the matching funds needed from the County to complete the projects.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

CPD and McKamey Animal Shelter Looking for Suspected Animal Abuser

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is working with the McKamey Animal Center to find someone who abandoned a badly abused dog. We do want to warn you the following images may be disturbing to some viewers. McKamey says that around 6 p.m. Thursday night, their officers responded to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Cleveland Utilities CEO addresses December rolling blackouts

Cleveland Utilities released a statement on Friday from President-CEO Tim Henderson regarding the power events of December 23rd and 24th. “On the mornings of December 23 and 24, Cleveland Utilities (CU) customers experienced intermittent interruptions in their electric service due to, for the first time in history, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) enacting Step 50 of the Emergency Load Curtailment Plan (ELCP).
CLEVELAND, TN
Homeless Encampment Fire, Chattanooga Fire Department Responds

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – A fire occurred Friday morning in downtown Chattanooga at a homeless encampment, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. No injuries have been reported. The fire department says two tents were destroyed and two others were damaged. Authorities say the fire took place just after 7...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

