Quant (QNT) Records Biggest Whale Transactions In 16 Months
According to a report by Santiment, Quant (QNT) has just recorded its largest amount of whale transactions in 16 months. The on-chain analytics platform noted that 187 QNT transactions were executed today, culminating in a value of over $100,000, the highest the Quant Network has recorded since September 2021. Quant...
Bitcoin Price Struggles Above $17K, Why BTC Is Still In Bullish Zone
Bitcoin price extended its rise and traded towards $17,400. BTC is correcting gains, but it remains well supported near the $17,000 zone. Bitcoin extended its increase above the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance levels. The price is trading above $17,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key...
Bitcoin Exchange Inflows Fall To 2020 Levels As Activity Remains Low
Data shows the Bitcoin exchange inflows and outflows have both shrunk recently as market activity has remained low. Bitcoin Exchange Inflows & Outflows Continue To Decline. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the BTC inflow volumes are now only around $350-$400 million per day. The “exchange inflow” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Bitcoin currently being deposited to centralized exchanges by holders. Its counterpart metric is the “exchange outflow,” and it naturally tracks the volume leaving exchange wallets.
Ethereum Reaches New Three-Week High Above $1,300, But Will Rally Last?
Ethereum, just like bitcoin, saw a relief rally that pushed its price to a new three-week high. The digital asset is now trading above $1,300 for the first time since mid-December 2021, and so far, has been able to hold its gains in the market. However, not everyone is betting on the continued growth of the cryptocurrency, which could end up being a deterrent to further upside for the digital asset.
Ethereum Price Records 9% Rise, Why Traders Bet On More Profits
The Ethereum price has been trending to the upside over the past week as the general sentiment in the market improves. The second crypto by market capitalization could extend its gains if macroeconomic conditions continue to support the rally. As of this writing, the Ethereum price trades at $1,333 with...
Shibarium Developers Say Each On-Chain Transaction Will Burn SHIB Tokens
Shibarium is one of the most anticipated projects, mainly in the Shiba Inu community; most SHIB community members are eager for the launch as it could be enough of a catalyst to pump their SHIB bags. Latest on the news about the layer two blockchain scaling solution, the developers announced...
BNB Price Gearing For Another Lift-Off to $300: Rally Isn’t Over Yet
BNB price (Binance coin) found support near $240 against the US Dollar. BNB rallied above $260 and might aim more upsides towards the $300 level. Binance coin price started a recovery wave from the $240 support against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $265 and the 100...
Bitcoin On-Chain Data Shows Weak Baseline For 2023: Report
Even though Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market are experiencing an upswing in the first days of the new year, on-chain data shows that the market remains in a deep slumber. As Glassnode explains in its latest report, the BTC price has shown historically low volatility over the past weeks.
Bitcoin Price Breaks Key Barrier And Aims Fresh Rally To $18K
Bitcoin price gained pace and cleared the $17,000 resistance. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise towards the $18,000 resistance. Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $16,800 and $17,000 resistance levels. The price is trading above $16,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a major...
This Week In Bitcoin And Crypto: Key Dates To Watch
As the new week begins, the Bitcoin and crypto market is seeing a bounce that could provide new momentum. The Bitcoin price has managed to break above the resistance area of around $17,000 for the first time in three weeks and was trading at $17,226 (+1.6%) as of press time. Ethereum is up 3.6% over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1,309.
Top 5 Crypto To Watch As CPI Data Is Released This Week
The crypto market has been very bullish in the past week as the turn of the year sparked positive investor sentiment for the industry, especially to our top 5 crypto to watch this week. Since January 1st, the total market cap of crypto rose by 8.25% which shows a complete...
Is The Bitcoin Bottom In Yet? Here’s What aSOPR Metric Suggests
A quant has explained using past trends of the Bitcoin adjusted Spent Output Profit Ratio (aSOPR) whether the current cycle has yet met all the bottom conditions. As an analyst in a CryptoQuant post explained, the aSOPR EMAs are looking to form a golden cross soon. The “Spent Output Profit Ratio” (SOPR) indicates whether the average Bitcoin investor is selling at a profit or at a loss right now.
Despite A Relief Rally Polkadot Struggles Under $5, What’s Next?
The Polkadot price posted significant gains over the last week after Bitcoin showed recovery on its chart. Other altcoins have also moved in the same direction. At the moment, however, DOT has been trying to breach the immediate resistance of $5. In the past 24 hours, DOT noted a fall...
Shiba Inu Bullish Signal: Whale Withdraws $34.7M In SHIB From Binance
Data shows a Shiba Inu whale has withdrawn $34.7 million in SHIB from Binance, a sign that could be bullish for the price of the meme coin. Shiba Inu Whale Transfers Out 4,000,000,000,000 SHIB From Binance. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a massive Shiba...
Ripple (XRP) Related Flare Network Token Airdrop: FLR dumps by 71%
In late 2020, the Flare Network attracted a lot of attention in the Ripple (XRP) community. The creators wanted to open up the DeFi space for Ripple and announced an airdrop of Flare (FLR) tokens for all XRP holders. However, holders of XRP had to be patient for a long...
Ethereum Price Climbs Above $1,300, Is This A Clear Bullish Signal
Ethereum climbed higher and surpassed the $1,300 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating gains and might aim more upsides towards the $1,400 resistance. Ethereum was able to gain pace for a move above the $1,275 and $1,280 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,280 and...
Dogecoin (DOGE) underperformed after Elon stepped down as CEO of Twitter, Litecoin (LTC) got an upgrade from MWEB this year, while Snowfall Protocol (SNW) outperformed in pre-sale phase 3.
After Elon Musk announced his silence Dogecoin (DOGE) has been steadily declining in value in a Twitter poll on whether to step down as the social media company’s CEO. The privacy-driven upgrade of Mimblewimble Extension Blocks (MWEB) to Litecoin (LTC), which completed in May 2022 and increased the likelihood of the coin becoming the preferred payment method for private transactions, was Litecoin (LTC)’s biggest update. this year. On the other hand, a newcomer ,Snowfall Protocol (SNW), is doing very well in the pre-sale phase.
Why Are Liquid Staking Cryptocurrencies Seeing Double-Digit Gains?
Over the last week, liquid staking cryptocurrencies have been seeing a significant upside. All of these tokens have successfully moved into the green territory, recording double-digit gains for their holders. Although these digital assets seem to be following the general crypto market uptrend, there is another factor pushing up their prices.
Solana Moves On From FTX Calamity, Sparkles 46% In Last 7 Days
Solana (SOL) has been included in the top cryptocurrencies to watch out for this week of finance and crypto-focused site Investopedia. This no longer comes as a surprise considering that at one point during the last seven days, the digital asset, which was pulled all the way down to $9 towards the end of December, managed to increase its value by 46%.
Chiliz Serves Up 16% Weekly Gains, Becomes Most Traded Token Among ETH Whales
Chiliz (CHZ) started off 2023 by putting together a 20% increase in its value during the first five days of the year. This strengthened the hopes of the holders of the crypto that it might have a strong bullish rally this year as opposed to the consistent downtrend it had experienced over the last two months.
