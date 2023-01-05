ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-84 east closed in Cheshire because of 2 tractor trailer crashes

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 eastbound is closed in Cheshire because of two crashes, both of which involved tractor trailers. The state Department of Transportation said the highway was closed between exits 26 and 27. In the first incident, a vehicle struck the back of a tractor trailer. Injuries...
I-95 Northbound Delays Expected Tuesday

The New York State Thruway Authority is warning motorists heading north on I-95 and east on I-287 (CWE) should expect heavy delays on Tuesday, January 10th due to road work on northbound I-95 in Connecticut. Two of three lanes on I-95 starting at exit 21 in Rye will be closed...
Fairfield County Man Charged In Wilton Road Rage Incident

A Fairfield County man has been charged in an alleged road rage incident in which he lied to police about his identity because he was on probation. The fight took place in Wilton around 9:45 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to Wilton Police Lt. Gregg Phillipson, officers responded to...
One dead in I-95 North crash in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in a car accident on I-95 North in Westbrook near Exit 65, according to state police. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to state police. Ross Fielding, a 35-year-old Rhode Island resident, was driving on I-95 when his vehicle went off the road, […]
Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield

New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT’s. The New Haven officers accused in the case of a man who was paralyzed in police custody over the summer have filed a complaint against the EMT’s who responded. New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis...
Missing 80-Year-Old Woman From Ansonia Found

An 80-year-old woman who was missing from Ansonia on Monday has been found. A Silver Alert was issued for Adele Hanson, who was last seen in the area of East Street at about 2:30 p.m. The Silver Alert has since been canceled. According to police, Hanson has been found. Authorities...
Crash Caused Delays on I-691 East in Meriden

There were delays on Interstate 691 East in Meriden after a crash Friday morning. The highway was congested between exits 7 and 10, for around a mile and a half, because of a multi-vehicle crash between exits 8 and 10, according to CT Roads.org. The scene is clear. No additional...
Guilford police warn of police impersonator scam

GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Guilford Police say they have received numerous calls regarding a scam targeting residents and businesses. The scammers are using a “spoofed” number which changes the information transmitted to you caller ID to appear to be the main police line. The caller has identified themselves...
Second Person Dies After 4 Found Shot In Car In Hamden

A second person has died after Connecticut State Police found four people shot in a vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Route 15 in Hamden. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of several people in...
1 Dead After Shooting at New Haven Inn

One person has died after a shooting at the New Haven Inn on Friday night. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a call about someone shot at the motel on Pond Lily Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. According to police, officers at the scene found 41-year-old Charles Miller,...
