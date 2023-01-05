Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Related
Eyewitness News
I-84 east closed in Cheshire because of 2 tractor trailer crashes
CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 eastbound is closed in Cheshire because of two crashes, both of which involved tractor trailers. The state Department of Transportation said the highway was closed between exits 26 and 27. In the first incident, a vehicle struck the back of a tractor trailer. Injuries...
News 12
Fire officials: 1 person freed from car following multivehicle crash in Westport
Fire officials say one person was freed from a car after a multivehicle crash in Westport. It happened on Bridge Street after 6 p.m. Monday. The person who was freed was sent to the hospital. No other injuries were reported and there are no reports on what caused the crash.
Police: Saturday crash that closed part of LIE was fatal
Police confirmed Sunday that a car accident that shut down all westbound lanes on the Long Island Expressway in Plainview on Saturday was fatal.
myrye.com
I-95 Northbound Delays Expected Tuesday
The New York State Thruway Authority is warning motorists heading north on I-95 and east on I-287 (CWE) should expect heavy delays on Tuesday, January 10th due to road work on northbound I-95 in Connecticut. Two of three lanes on I-95 starting at exit 21 in Rye will be closed...
Man Was Driving More Than 100 MPH In Fatal Monroe Crash: Police
A 22-year-old driver is accused of traveling more than 100 miles per hour just before a fatal collision, authorities said. Gabriel H. Woolson, of Williamstown, was charged Friday, Jan. 6 with death by auto and assault by auto in connection with the Dec. 14, 2022, crash, Monroe Township police said.
Police expand search beyond Connecticut for missing Stamford man
The 63-year-old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when he left his son's house in Bridgeport headed home to Stamford.
Fairfield County Man Charged In Wilton Road Rage Incident
A Fairfield County man has been charged in an alleged road rage incident in which he lied to police about his identity because he was on probation. The fight took place in Wilton around 9:45 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to Wilton Police Lt. Gregg Phillipson, officers responded to...
Stamford police expand search for Errol Whyte to tri-state area over 1 week after his disappearance
The Stamford police are widening their search for Errol Whyte to include the tri-state area after his red 2020 Ford Explorer was found on I-95 last Monday.
One dead in I-95 North crash in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in a car accident on I-95 North in Westbrook near Exit 65, according to state police. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to state police. Ross Fielding, a 35-year-old Rhode Island resident, was driving on I-95 when his vehicle went off the road, […]
Eyewitness News
Car runs over, bursts water supply line while firefighters battle house fire in Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwalk Fire Department responded to a house fire late last night on Betmarlea Road. The fire was originally reported as showing through the roof, but quickly spread above the garage and into the first floor living room and kitchen, according to Norwalk Deputy Chief Shay.
Eyewitness News
Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield
New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT’s. The New Haven officers accused in the case of a man who was paralyzed in police custody over the summer have filed a complaint against the EMT’s who responded. New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis...
NBC Connecticut
Missing 80-Year-Old Woman From Ansonia Found
An 80-year-old woman who was missing from Ansonia on Monday has been found. A Silver Alert was issued for Adele Hanson, who was last seen in the area of East Street at about 2:30 p.m. The Silver Alert has since been canceled. According to police, Hanson has been found. Authorities...
NBC Connecticut
Crash Caused Delays on I-691 East in Meriden
There were delays on Interstate 691 East in Meriden after a crash Friday morning. The highway was congested between exits 7 and 10, for around a mile and a half, because of a multi-vehicle crash between exits 8 and 10, according to CT Roads.org. The scene is clear. No additional...
Roofing contractor dies after falling from Yonkers home
Yonkers Police say the 51-year-old man fell 30 feet from the rooftop of a home on Park Hill Avenue.
Eyewitness News
Guilford police warn of police impersonator scam
GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Guilford Police say they have received numerous calls regarding a scam targeting residents and businesses. The scammers are using a “spoofed” number which changes the information transmitted to you caller ID to appear to be the main police line. The caller has identified themselves...
Greenwich Man Charged In Stamford Hit-Run Crash That Killed 2
A Fairfield County man has been arrested in Florida in connection with a December crash that killed two nearby restaurant employees as they crossed a street after getting off work. The crash took place in Stamford around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Washington Boulevard. Michael Talbot, age 25,...
Eyewitness News
Bed, Bath & Beyond puts three CT locations on closings list amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three Bed, Bath & Beyond stores were slated to close in Connecticut amid the company’s bankruptcy concerns. The locations were on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, Hartford Turnpike in Waterford, and the Ridgeway Shopping Center on Summer Street in Stamford. Channel 3 reported the Waterford and...
Second Person Dies After 4 Found Shot In Car In Hamden
A second person has died after Connecticut State Police found four people shot in a vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Route 15 in Hamden. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of several people in...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead After Shooting at New Haven Inn
One person has died after a shooting at the New Haven Inn on Friday night. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a call about someone shot at the motel on Pond Lily Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. According to police, officers at the scene found 41-year-old Charles Miller,...
Bridgeport man hit on head with hammer after refusing to give money: Police
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was hit on the head with a hammer for refusing to give money in Bridgeport. On Thursday, a man was transported to BPT Hospital for a severe head injury. The man was alert and told police that an unknown party approached him […]
Comments / 0