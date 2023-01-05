Read full article on original website
Coinbase to Slash 20% of Workforce in Second Major Round of Job Cuts
Coinbase is cutting a fifth of its workforce following an 18% staff reduction in June. CEO Brian Armstrong pointed to recent pressure on the crypto sector thanks to "unscrupulous actors in the industry," referring to bankrupt exchange FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. "The FTX collapse and the resulting contagion...
Here's the Just 100 Ranking of Companies That Focus on Workers, Wages and Social Issues
Bank of America is No. 1 overall on the 2023 Just 100 list, knocking the tech sector from the top spot. Financials were the top-performing industry on the issues that the American public says matter the most to them, including wages and job creation, and which were weighted most heavily in the rankings.
Coinbase Shares Pop 12% on Company's Plans to Slash Workforce
Shares of Coinbase popped after the cryptocurrency exchange announced that it will cut 20% of its workforce. Coinbase slashed 18% of its workforce in June during a collapse in its stock and crypto prices. The exchange is the latest tech company to cut jobs after going on a hiring spree...
IPO Market Remains Frozen, But Could Rebound Later This Year, Tech Analyst Says
Following a lackluster year for tech IPOs in 2022, it's unlikely that the first half of 2023 will be much different, as many companies continue to face rising interest rates and a looming recession. But the collapse of the IPO market has caused the pipeline of anticipated public listings to...
Bed Bath & Beyond Lays Off More Employees as It Struggles to Survive
Bed Bath & Beyond’s latest round of layoffs have begun, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC. CEO Sue Gove said in the email that the chief transformation officer role has been eliminated. The struggling home goods retailer shared its third-quarter results on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Coinbase, Virgin Orbit and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Virgin Orbit — The satellite launch service company fell 13.99% a day after it confirmed its first launch out of the United Kingdom Monday failed to reach orbit. The mission was Virgin Orbit's sixth to date, and its second launch failure.
