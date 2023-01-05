ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mcnewstn.com

Long John Silver’s intends to rebuild at same location

Kimball, Tenn. – In the dawn of the new year, the Kimball Board of Mayor and Aldermen convened for its first regular monthly meeting of 2023, assembling just enough members to form a quorum. The swift meeting was succinct and to the point barely eclipsing 20 minutes, but managed to address a number of items for the Town.
KIMBALL, TN
WDEF

Cleveland cuts ribbon on downtown affordable housing

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland is undergoing some major renovations to its historic downtown, including new affordable housing for the community. In partnership with the city council and outside developers, Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks is prepared to see his city take some of its older properties and transform them into something new.
CLEVELAND, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Urban Vision Initiative Moves Past Boot Camp And Closer To Goal Of Empowering Entrepreneurs

Trying to create an exclusive bridal studio from whole cloth, Veatrice Conley turned to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Urban Vision Initiative, which connects local entrepreneurs from underserved communities with student consultants to help pave the path to economic viability. Conley and eight other would-be entrepreneurs recently completed...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Chickamauga

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary The Chickamauga Battlefield. It is a January day, the leaves are dead. The sky looks like dull aircraft aluminum. This U.S. national park sits in the northwest corner of Georgia, at the base of Lookout Mountain. Technically, we are in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. But most people will […]
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
CHATSWORTH, GA
mymix1041.com

Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee

A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

CPD and McKamey Animal Shelter Looking for Suspected Animal Abuser

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is working with the McKamey Animal Center to find someone who abandoned a badly abused dog. We do want to warn you the following images may be disturbing to some viewers. McKamey says that around 6 p.m. Thursday night, their officers responded to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 10

The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Joshua Bradshaw – Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Possession Meth/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia. Zachary Brock – Theft/Shoplifting. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal...
EAST RIDGE, TN
On Target News

Warren County man facing Multiple Drug Charges

The Warren Co. Sheriffs’ Department, the McMinnville Police Department, the 31st District Attorney General’s Office, TBI, U.S. Postal Service, and the DEA concluded a long-term drug investigation into thousands of illegal pharmaceutical pills in the community. Law enforcement executed several narcotic search warrants and recovered 2,500 Xanax tablets, several pounds of marijuana, and dozens of THC oil cartridges.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Second Annual ModelCon Held in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Scale model enthusiasts in our community gathered at the Chattanooga Convention Center today. The annual Chattanooga ModelCon drew scale modelers from all over the region. It was hosted by the Chattanooga Scale Modelers club. There were models of airplanes, tanks, race cars, and plenty of other vehicles....
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy