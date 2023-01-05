Read full article on original website
Apartment fire blocking North Highland, according to MFD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) have confirmed they are responding to a fire at an apartment complex on North Highland Street. Both sides of the roads are blocked near Chickasaw at the Greenline apartments, and citizens are being asked to avoid the area. This is a...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 3-9
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chipotle Mexican Grill #3031 […]
Memphis Fire Dept. division chief booted over behavior toward recruits
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of training at the Memphis Fire Department is off the job after being accused of inappropriate behavior toward new recruits. Eric Shane Howell, a Memphis Fire division chief, is said to have violated five personnel policies, including harassment. Recruits who reached out to WREG Investigators were too scared to give […]
Fight outside Cordova restaurant leads to double hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Fighting with a vehicle is not smart.”. It was an after-party fight. That’s what usually happens in situations like that. They wait until the club closes,” said Eugene Sanders, Cordova. And that is exactly what Jason King, the owner of Mugshots New Bar...
Suspect in crash that killed Memphis firefighter David Pleasant was intoxicated at time of crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is new information on the suspect charged with causing a crash that killed Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. Maurice Yarbrough’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit at the time of the crash according to the TBI. “Just absolutely insane. I’ve never heard...
PUFF PUFF PAUSE: Opening of MS medical marijuana dispensary delayed
HERNANDO, Miss. — Patients of North Mississippi’s first medical marijuana dispensary will have to wait a little while longer to get their medicine. Herbal Alchemy Dispensary in Hernando was supposed to open Monday, January 9, 2023. But, the dispensary posted to Facebook on January 6 telling patients that...
MPD searching for man they said tried to carjack couple outside senior living home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who they said tried to carjack a couple by asking for help outside a senior living center in southeast Memphis. MPD officers were called to the Belmont Villages in the 6600 block of Quail Hollow Rd. about...
Covington community rallies behind late Vietnam veteran
COVINGTON, Tenn. — Hundreds of people in Covington attended an emotional memorial service for an unclaimed Vietnam veteran Monday morning. Members of the Patriot Guard Riders carried the casket of Marine Raymond Parker to a memorial service attended by hundreds, many of whom never personally knew the man. Parker, a Marine, was 71 when he […]
‘Several’ people shot at Memphis club, person of interest wanted, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man they have dubbed a “person of interest” after several people were shot at a Memphis club during the early morning hours of January 1. According to police, officers responded to a shooting at Life Longue on Mount...
One shot, one detained in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday morning. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of Greenlaw Avenue after 10 a.m. The male victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police said a […]
Stolen car found submerged underwater in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen car was found submerged in water in Southwest Memphis Tuesday morning. It happened in the 5700 block of Riverport. According to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the car was found in a wetland at T.O. Fuller State Park. No one was in the area at the time. The […]
Memphis Police officer runs red light, crashes in Downtown Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police car was involved in a crash in Downtown Memphis on Monday, January 9, 2023. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) told FOX13 that the officer was trying to make a traffic stop but was not in pursuit of another vehicle at the time of the crash.
Funeral arrangements made for rapper “Gangsta Boo”
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral arrangements have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo. Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, who went by “Gangsta Boo”, was found dead on Jan. 1 at a home. She was 43. The cause of her death is unknown but...
Pedestrian killed in crash that shut down Airways Blvd. in Southaven Saturday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven, Mississippi, Police a man died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, along Airways Blvd. Police and fire responded to the accident about 9:45 p.m. on Airways Blvd., just south of Hillbrook Dr. Investigators said a 2012 GMC Acadia was going north in the inside lane, when a pedestrian tried to cross Airways Blvd. They said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and struck by the GMC.
Attempted Infiniti theft leads to shooting in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured after investigators say a shooting in downtown Memphis Saturday night stemmed from a group trying to steal a car. We were there as detectives worked to piece together what went down. Police records say they received a shooting call just before 10 p.m. Initially, we were told one […]
Woman killed in Frayser shooting, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed in Frayser Saturday afternoon. On Jan. 7 at approximately 4:05 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Carlyle Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Mold, sewer water leaving West Memphis apartment residents separated from their children
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The Riverbend Apartments have been the center of West Memphis, Arkansas’ attention for a couple of days now, stemming from the severe flooding during storms. Residents said this actually isn’t the worst they’ve had to deal with and that a lot of damage in...
Would-be robber shot by victim, crashes car: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead, and another is facing serious charges after police say a crime victim decided to fight back. Investigators said the victim was also wounded during an attempted robbery and shooting Saturday night in the 4000 block of Atwood Avenue in East Memphis. Police said the victim was parking his […]
One dead, one injured in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in East Memphis on Saturday night. According to MPD, at 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Atwood Avenue regarding a shooting. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. One victim was taken to Regional One in […]
Pastor speaks out after Memphis church vandalized for 2nd time in month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Holy Nation Church of Memphis was hit by vandals for the second time in a month, and this time it’s going to cost them at least $30,000 in repairs. On Saturday, Pastor Andrew Perpener Jr. was greeted with a disaster when he came to set up for the church’s weekend services.
