ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 3-9

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chipotle Mexican Grill #3031 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis Fire Dept. division chief booted over behavior toward recruits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of training at the Memphis Fire Department is off the job after being accused of inappropriate behavior toward new recruits. Eric Shane Howell, a Memphis Fire division chief, is said to have violated five personnel policies, including harassment. Recruits who reached out to WREG Investigators were too scared to give […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Covington community rallies behind late Vietnam veteran

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Hundreds of people in Covington attended an emotional memorial service for an unclaimed Vietnam veteran Monday morning. Members of the Patriot Guard Riders carried the casket of Marine Raymond Parker to a memorial service attended by hundreds, many of whom never personally knew the man. Parker, a Marine, was 71 when he […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

One shot, one detained in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday morning. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of Greenlaw Avenue after 10 a.m. The male victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police said a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Stolen car found submerged underwater in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen car was found submerged in water in Southwest Memphis Tuesday morning. It happened in the 5700 block of Riverport. According to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the car was found in a wetland at T.O. Fuller State Park. No one was in the area at the time. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Pedestrian killed in crash that shut down Airways Blvd. in Southaven Saturday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven, Mississippi, Police a man died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, along Airways Blvd. Police and fire responded to the accident about 9:45 p.m. on Airways Blvd., just south of Hillbrook Dr. Investigators said a 2012 GMC Acadia was going north in the inside lane, when a pedestrian tried to cross Airways Blvd. They said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and struck by the GMC.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Attempted Infiniti theft leads to shooting in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured after investigators say a shooting in downtown Memphis Saturday night stemmed from a group trying to steal a car. We were there as detectives worked to piece together what went down. Police records say they received a shooting call just before 10 p.m. Initially, we were told one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Would-be robber shot by victim, crashes car: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead, and another is facing serious charges after police say a crime victim decided to fight back. Investigators said the victim was also wounded during an attempted robbery and shooting Saturday night in the 4000 block of Atwood Avenue in East Memphis. Police said the victim was parking his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead, one injured in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in East Memphis on Saturday night. According to MPD, at 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Atwood Avenue regarding a shooting. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. One victim was taken to Regional One in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pastor speaks out after Memphis church vandalized for 2nd time in month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Holy Nation Church of Memphis was hit by vandals for the second time in a month, and this time it’s going to cost them at least $30,000 in repairs. On Saturday, Pastor Andrew Perpener Jr. was greeted with a disaster when he came to set up for the church’s weekend services.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy