Hillsboro, OH

Orville Bailey
5d ago

I've come to believe through scriptures that I'm Christian and true follower of Jesus the true and only way to heaven also he's the son of God

Related
Times Gazette

Phillips, Helterbrand excel

Mowrystown FFA members Adrionna Phillips and Emma Helterbrand attended the North American International Livestock Exposition. The members have amazed the chapter in many ways, and their showmanship skills have inspired many young kids. The Highland County Fair was a big success for these girls also. Helterbranda placed first and second in her class and Phillips placed first in class showmanship, first in her division, and she also received reserve overall.
MOWRYSTOWN, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro M.S. names PBIS students

Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School. PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe and solve problems. The students — Alexis Faulkner, Hunter...
HILLSBORO, OH
WDTN

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
mikeandjonpodcast.com

GoFundMe raising money for father of daughters killed in Ohio crash

An online fundraiser to assist the father of two daughters, and his unborn grandchild, who were killed in a Christmas Eve crash is two-thirds of the way to its goal. The GoFundMe account is for Dave Hahn, whose daughters; Karen Boehne and Lauren Hahn, along with his son-in-law Jeremy Boehne and ex-wife, Kim Siegrist of Brighton, were killed on December 24th when a semi tractor trailer slammed into their cars as they traveled together on southbound I-75 north of Dayton, Ohio. Karen Boehne was also pregnant with a baby boy at the time.
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

"BATMAN" RUNNING FOR MAYOR OF RICHMOND

(Richmond, IN)--Richmond has another candidate for Mayor (sfx 31444). He’s David Carpenter, who you probably know better as Richmond’s Batman. Carpenter indicated over the weekend that he filed the necessary documentation last week. Carpenter is known for showing up as Batman in numerous locations around town, including a favorite spot near the entrance to the Kroger Plaza. Candidates have until early next month to file.
RICHMOND, IN
Record-Herald

A sign for the community

For five years, Fayette County Agricultural Society Secretary Faith Cottrill-Marine has had a vision of a digital sign greeting visitors to the county fairgrounds. Because these types of signs are very expensive, Cottrill-Marine continuously applied for grants and donations to find the funding to complete this project. Last summer, a car accident destroyed a wooden sign that had been displayed at the Leesburg Avenue entrance of the Fayette County Fairgrounds.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Judge orders 4 children removed from parents

Highland County Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Greer held a hearing Monday after issuing a temporary order Friday to remove four children — ages 9, 8, 8 and 6 — from their parents and place them in the custody of Highland County Children Services. Greer made the decision to...
Times Gazette

Fairfield FFA feeds local farmers

The Fairfield FFA recently raised money to make and deliver meals to feed farmers harvesting around the Highland County area. The FFA delivered more than 90 meals all together in a span of two nights. It also received a generous sponsorship from Premier Grain LLC to pay for the meals. Premier Grain also donated hats that were passed out to farmers that received meals. More than 35 students were a part of the deliveries.
FAIRFIELD, OH
wtuz.com

Land Transfers Offer Hope, Stewardship to Beginning Farmers

ONC reporting – The cost of farmland has skyrocketed, putting the dream of working the land out of reach for many young farmers. In Ohio, land transfers between retiring landowners and aspiring farmers are seen as a solution to keep land affordable and out of the hands of developers.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed

UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Adena Health System announces passing of local physician

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Adena Health System announced the sudden passing of a local physician, Dr. Jack Berno. In an online statement, the healthcare provider said, “It is with great sorrow that Adena shares with you the sad news that our dear colleague and friend, Jack Berno, Jr., MD, passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
onekindesign.com

Old-world design meets farmhouse style in this Ohio dream home

Justin Doyle Homes has designed this gorgeous urban farmhouse that provides an entertainers paradise, located in Cincinnati, Ohio. From the exterior facade, you will find Hardie board and batten siding along with black framed windows sourced from Pella. At nighttime, the soffit lighting accents each gable for a delightful curb appeal.
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

Rainsboro honor roll, perfect attendance

Rainsboro Elementary School has released its honor roll and perfect attendance lists for the second grading period of the 2022-23 school year. Mrs. Edwards — * Harper Roe, * Porter Roe,* Camden Gardiner, Kendall Franklin, Irisa Adams. Mrs. Reeves — Nicholas Wood. Fourth Grade. Mrs. Cockrell — Audrey...

