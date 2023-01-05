Read full article on original website
Orville Bailey
5d ago
I've come to believe through scriptures that I'm Christian and true follower of Jesus the true and only way to heaven also he's the son of God
Reply
2
Related
Times Gazette
Phillips, Helterbrand excel
Mowrystown FFA members Adrionna Phillips and Emma Helterbrand attended the North American International Livestock Exposition. The members have amazed the chapter in many ways, and their showmanship skills have inspired many young kids. The Highland County Fair was a big success for these girls also. Helterbranda placed first and second in her class and Phillips placed first in class showmanship, first in her division, and she also received reserve overall.
Times Gazette
Hillsboro M.S. names PBIS students
Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School. PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe and solve problems. The students — Alexis Faulkner, Hunter...
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
mikeandjonpodcast.com
GoFundMe raising money for father of daughters killed in Ohio crash
An online fundraiser to assist the father of two daughters, and his unborn grandchild, who were killed in a Christmas Eve crash is two-thirds of the way to its goal. The GoFundMe account is for Dave Hahn, whose daughters; Karen Boehne and Lauren Hahn, along with his son-in-law Jeremy Boehne and ex-wife, Kim Siegrist of Brighton, were killed on December 24th when a semi tractor trailer slammed into their cars as they traveled together on southbound I-75 north of Dayton, Ohio. Karen Boehne was also pregnant with a baby boy at the time.
Ohio expected to get its first World Heritage Site in Hopewell earthworks this summer, Gov. Mike DeWine says
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s 2,000-year-old Hopewell ceremonial earthworks around Ohio are expected to be named a UNESCO World Heritage Site this summer by United Nations officials, Gov. Mike DeWine said in his second inaugural address Monday. The earthworks, made up of several archeological sites in Ross, Warren and Licking counties,...
1017thepoint.com
"BATMAN" RUNNING FOR MAYOR OF RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond has another candidate for Mayor (sfx 31444). He’s David Carpenter, who you probably know better as Richmond’s Batman. Carpenter indicated over the weekend that he filed the necessary documentation last week. Carpenter is known for showing up as Batman in numerous locations around town, including a favorite spot near the entrance to the Kroger Plaza. Candidates have until early next month to file.
Record-Herald
A sign for the community
For five years, Fayette County Agricultural Society Secretary Faith Cottrill-Marine has had a vision of a digital sign greeting visitors to the county fairgrounds. Because these types of signs are very expensive, Cottrill-Marine continuously applied for grants and donations to find the funding to complete this project. Last summer, a car accident destroyed a wooden sign that had been displayed at the Leesburg Avenue entrance of the Fayette County Fairgrounds.
Times Gazette
Judge orders 4 children removed from parents
Highland County Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Greer held a hearing Monday after issuing a temporary order Friday to remove four children — ages 9, 8, 8 and 6 — from their parents and place them in the custody of Highland County Children Services. Greer made the decision to...
Joe Deters reflects on legacy, cases that still haunt him
For a generation of Hamilton County residents, prosecutor Joe Deters was the face of law and order. After 25 years, Deters stepped down from the job Friday.
Ohio Renaissance Festival seeks to leave Harveysburg over ticket tax
A proposed tax by the village of Harveysburg on tickets to the Ohio Renaissance Festival is causing festival owners to consider detaching the festival property from the village.
Ohio Renaissance Festival officials announce intention to ‘detach’ from Village of Harveysburg
WARREN COUNTY — The threat of a new tax has lead the Ohio Renaissance Festival to move to detach from the Village of Harveysburg. In a statement on their website, festival officials announced they had filed a complaint to detach from the village in Warren County. “This basically means...
Young’s Dairy to celebrate 154th birthday with special deals this weekend
GREENE COUNTY — Young’s Jersey Dairy is celebrating its 154th birthday this weekend with specials all over the farm. From Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16., many items at the Dairy Store will be $1.54 off to celebrate. Guests can get $1.54 off all cones, burgers, deep...
Times Gazette
Fairfield FFA feeds local farmers
The Fairfield FFA recently raised money to make and deliver meals to feed farmers harvesting around the Highland County area. The FFA delivered more than 90 meals all together in a span of two nights. It also received a generous sponsorship from Premier Grain LLC to pay for the meals. Premier Grain also donated hats that were passed out to farmers that received meals. More than 35 students were a part of the deliveries.
wtuz.com
Land Transfers Offer Hope, Stewardship to Beginning Farmers
ONC reporting – The cost of farmland has skyrocketed, putting the dream of working the land out of reach for many young farmers. In Ohio, land transfers between retiring landowners and aspiring farmers are seen as a solution to keep land affordable and out of the hands of developers.
‘It’s disturbing’: Springfield police, NAACP address gun violence outbreak
"It's disturbing, it's horrible and it's senseless," Springfield NAACP President Denise Williams said. "I am still trying to wrap my arms around what is causing this."
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Adena Health System announces passing of local physician
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Adena Health System announced the sudden passing of a local physician, Dr. Jack Berno. In an online statement, the healthcare provider said, “It is with great sorrow that Adena shares with you the sad news that our dear colleague and friend, Jack Berno, Jr., MD, passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.
onekindesign.com
Old-world design meets farmhouse style in this Ohio dream home
Justin Doyle Homes has designed this gorgeous urban farmhouse that provides an entertainers paradise, located in Cincinnati, Ohio. From the exterior facade, you will find Hardie board and batten siding along with black framed windows sourced from Pella. At nighttime, the soffit lighting accents each gable for a delightful curb appeal.
Law impacting affordable housing now in effect in Ohio
Under the new law, developers will no longer be able to use two specific tax credits together: the Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit and the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit.
Times Gazette
Rainsboro honor roll, perfect attendance
Rainsboro Elementary School has released its honor roll and perfect attendance lists for the second grading period of the 2022-23 school year. Mrs. Edwards — * Harper Roe, * Porter Roe,* Camden Gardiner, Kendall Franklin, Irisa Adams. Mrs. Reeves — Nicholas Wood. Fourth Grade. Mrs. Cockrell — Audrey...
Comments / 5