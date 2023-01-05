Battenkill watershed photo contest launched

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Battenkill Conservancy (BkC) has launched its “show your love of the watershed” photo contest, with submissions due no later than February 14, 2023. Images of the Battenkill watershed, whether the photo includes floating, fishing, or just the beauty of the river, submit your photo to BkC board member Beth O’Grady at bnbogrady@verizon.net.

The winning submissions, with permission from the photographers, will be exhibited at a local venue, displayed on the BkC’s social media pages, and featured at a new information kiosk to be installed at BkC’s Schmidt Meadow Preserve.

