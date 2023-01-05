ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NY

Battenkill watershed photo contest launched

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CI345_0k4RnqZs00

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Battenkill Conservancy (BkC) has launched its “show your love of the watershed” photo contest, with submissions due no later than February 14, 2023. Images of the Battenkill watershed, whether the photo includes floating, fishing, or just the beauty of the river, submit your photo to BkC board member Beth O’Grady at bnbogrady@verizon.net.

AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

The winning submissions, with permission from the photographers, will be exhibited at a local venue, displayed on the BkC’s social media pages, and featured at a new information kiosk to be installed at BkC’s Schmidt Meadow Preserve.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Pittsfield offering expanded online licenses

The city of Pittsfield office of the mayor has announced their online permitting system has now expanded and will include more licenses. They claim that expanding their permitting system will allow for a more streamlined user experience. Applications may be accessed online.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Adirondack food hub first in NY to take EBT online

The Hub on the Hill operates in rural Essex County, providing food resources to communities in need across a swath of New York that extends far past the Adirondacks. This week, it was announced that the organization will be expanding how it takes payment from the people who need that food the most - and will be the first in the country to do so in new ways.
ESSEX, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: The Balloonary

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Balloonary calls a pink building on Madison Avenue in downtown Albany home now. After previously working out of their homes, Stephanie Turcotte and Nina Young are excited to bring their party store and balloon installation business to a permanent location. Made popular on social media, balloon sculptures are party accessories […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

FISU winter games welcomed to the Adirondacks

This season, winter sports are coming to Gore Mountain on more than the usual, recreational scale. There's competition coming to the mountain, in the form of the FISU World University Winter Games, which invite university students to compete and show their skills. Ten days of events are set to be held at Gore - and further south in Warren County, they got a warm welcome.
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

DNA on jacket a match to Samantha Humphrey, 2 others

Schenectady, N.Y. (News10)-News10 has learned that three sets of DNA were detected on a jacket which was discovered in the area where 14-year-old Samantha Humprey was last seen. Sources close to the investigation tell News10’s Anya Tucker that one set of DNA is a match to Samantha. Police say the Schenectady High School student was […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Boil water advisory for village of Fort Edward

Following a water main break earlier Monday morning, the Village of Fort Edward is issuing a boil water advisory. Those who reside in the following areas should boil their water to ensure that disease-causing organisms aren't in your drinking water or water for culinary use.
FORT EDWARD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy