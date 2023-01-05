ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

cbs17

Man taken to hospital after shooting in east Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot along an east Raleigh street on Monday night, police said. Around 8:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Pender Street, that is just off Raleigh Boulevard, one block north of New Bern Avenue, according to Raleigh police. When...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Fayetteville police investigating fatal shooting

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night. Police said just before 1:30 p.m., officers responded to Nutmeg Place for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located 20-year-old Julien Wright inside with a gunshot wound; He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Trial underway in Columbus County for 2016 Murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a 2016 Whiteville murder, with the suspect facing multiple charges. James McKamey is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery. McKamey is accused of stabbing Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher, to her to death...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV in Fayetteville on Monday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has died from injuries he sustained from being struck by an SUV on Monday. On Tuesday, Fayetteville police identified the pedestrian as 26-year-old Eric Desean Jones. Around 8:49 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of Owen Drive and Boone Trail...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Deputies charge man in Ellerbe break-in

ELLERBE — Deputies have charged a man in connection to a break-in from late December of 2022. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies recovered stolen property after stopping 44-year-old Larry Wayne Talley, of Ellerbe, on Dec. 30. Deputies were reportedly able to tie the property...
ELLERBE, NC

