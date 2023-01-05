Read full article on original website
cbs17
Man taken to hospital after shooting in east Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot along an east Raleigh street on Monday night, police said. Around 8:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Pender Street, that is just off Raleigh Boulevard, one block north of New Bern Avenue, according to Raleigh police. When...
Young man dies in shooting inside his NC home, police investigating
The incident was reported as a shooting just after 1:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of Nutmeg Place, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.
WRAL
Fayetteville police investigating fatal shooting
The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night. Police said just before 1:30 p.m., officers responded to Nutmeg Place for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located 20-year-old Julien Wright inside with a gunshot wound; He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
cbs17
Chase involving possible stolen car, missing Moore County teen ends in crash, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A police pursuit involving a missing teen and their non-custodial father ended in a serious crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Locust Police Department. Police said the incident began just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after a person reported a...
14-year-old shot and killed in Goldsboro, police investigating
A 14-year-old boy died in a double shooting in Goldsboro on Sunday.
WMBF
Authorities capture man wanted in deadly Robeson County shooting; investigation ongoing
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a man early Monday morning in connection to a weekend homicide. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded on Saturday night to a home in the 200 block of Maple Leaf Drive in St. Pauls where they found a 26-year-old Amonte Blocker was shot and killed and a second person was also assaulted.
Man stabbed, in serious condition as officers investigate, Goldsboro police say
Goldsboro police say they're investigating a stabbing that seriously injured a man Saturday night.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Trial underway in Columbus County for 2016 Murder
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a 2016 Whiteville murder, with the suspect facing multiple charges. James McKamey is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery. McKamey is accused of stabbing Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher, to her to death...
St. Pauls man caught, charged with murder
ST. PAULS — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators, SWAT operators and the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Force
cbs17
Pedestrian critical, road reopens after person hit by car in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Fayetteville Monday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8:50 p.m. and originally closed all outbound lanes of Owen Drive from Boone Trail toward Phillies Circle, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. Owen Drive reopened at 11:30 p.m.
WMBF
Scotland County man jailed on $500K bond after stand-off, attempted murder of law enforcement
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A three-hour stand-off ended Monday with the arrest of a Scotland County man, the sheriff said. Scotland County Sheriff’s Office deputies were met with gunfire while attempting a welfare check Sunday night at the Gibson Manor Apartments Monday. According to the report, deputies arrived...
WMBF
Victim’s neighbor among 5 arrested in connection to deadly Robeson County shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Five men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting just before Christmas Day in Maxton. RELATED COVERAGE | Homicide investigation underway after early-morning shooting in Robeson County, sheriff says. The Robeson County said 18-year-old Kobe Mobley, 22-year-old Xavier Jones, 20-year-old Jadaruis Kells,...
cbs17
Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV in Fayetteville on Monday
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has died from injuries he sustained from being struck by an SUV on Monday. On Tuesday, Fayetteville police identified the pedestrian as 26-year-old Eric Desean Jones. Around 8:49 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of Owen Drive and Boone Trail...
3 more charged in fatal Maxton robbery
MAXTON — Three more suspects were charged and taken into custody over the weekend in connection to the death of Darrell D. Locklear, who
cbs17
Garner man identified, charged after slamming car into power pole during chase, troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner man has been charged after authorities said he led a trooper on a vehicle chase that ended with him knocking down a power pole. Around 9:57 p.m. on Friday, an N.C. Highway Patrol trooper saw a burgundy Dodge Charger operating recklessly on U.S. 401 in Raleigh.
One year later: Community activists push for police accountability following Jason Walker's death
Activist gathered to remember a Fayetteville man one year after he was shot and killed by an off duty Cumberland County Sheriff's Lieutenant.
Deputies charge man in Ellerbe break-in
ELLERBE — Deputies have charged a man in connection to a break-in from late December of 2022. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies recovered stolen property after stopping 44-year-old Larry Wayne Talley, of Ellerbe, on Dec. 30. Deputies were reportedly able to tie the property...
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit receiving donation in name of deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One motorcycle club is making sure late deputy Ned Byrd’s K-9 officer is not forgotten. Sasha, who was with Byrd when he was fatally shot in late August near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads before he was able to make a radio call, was left alone in his patrol car while he lay lifeless. She was not injured.
NC man dies after being shot ‘multiple times’, police say
An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said.
cbs17
Car crashes on Raleigh’s Western Blvd, hits fire hydrant and utility pole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver hit a fire hydrant and a utility pole overnight in Raleigh, according to police. This happened just before midnight near Western Blvd. and Heather Drive. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital.
