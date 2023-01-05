Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PaulTed RiversSaint Paul, MN
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Related
Hamline in controversy over academic freedom, Islamaphobia over decision not to renew instructor’s contract
In the Strib, Liz Navratil reports, “The centuries-old artworks appeared on Hamline University students’ computer screens during an art history class early one October morning. The first showed the Prophet Muhammad — including his face — as he received a revelation from the Angel Gabriel that would later form the basis of the Qur’an. The second showed a similar moment, but with the prophet’s face veiled and his image surrounded by a halo. Adjunct instructor Erika López Prater thought she had gone above and beyond to help students avoid seeing the artworks if their religious views prohibited it. ‘I thought this would be a great opportunity to, among other things, speak to Islamic art with a little bit more nuance.’ she said. … Now López Prater no longer teaches at Hamline and the St. Paul private college is at the center of a painful national debate over academic freedom, religious tolerance and Islamophobia. Instructors are rallying around López Prater, saying the university’s decision not to renew her contract could have a chilling effect on higher education.”
St. Paul to appoint commission to assess reparations to Black residents
For the Strib, Katie Galioto writes, “St. Paul will soon appoint members to a new commission that will recommend ways for the city to make reparations to Black residents whose ancestors were enslaved. On Wednesday, the City Council unanimously voted to create the St. Paul Recovery Act Community Reparations Commission, a permanent advisory body with powers and duties laid out in the city code. … The 11-person commission will advise Mayor Melvin Carter and the council on policy and budget decisions ‘to specifically address the creation and sustainment of generational wealth for the American Descendants of Chattel Slavery and to boost economic mobility and opportunity in the American Descendants of Chattel Slavery community,’ according to the ordinance.
Minneapolis, St. Paul close school buildings; snow totals could reach 10 inches in Twin Cities
For the Pioneer Press, Molly Guthrey and Nick Woltman report, “A slow-moving winter storm settled over the Twin Cities on Tuesday, closing schools, snarling traffic and canceling flights. The storm is also giving many students across the metro a snow day on Wednesday — including Anoka-Hennepin and West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan. St. Paul Public Schools are opting for an e-learning day (with varsity practices and games held or canceled on a case-by-case basis). Expect two to five more inches of snow to fall by Wednesday evening, the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service reported on Wednesday morning.”
It’s time to cover all kids in Minnesota
State lawmakers have an unprecedented opportunity to help thousands of undocumented children in Minnesota gain access to health insurance coverage this year. Under state law, undocumented individuals are barred from enrolling in Minnesota’s Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) programs – known as Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare, respectively – due to their immigration status. These two programs, funded jointly by the federal and state governments, provide health insurance coverage to Minnesotans with low incomes. Every year, Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare together cover half a million children under age 20.
Minneapolis businessman released after being detained in his native Ethiopia
A KMSP-TV story says, “Minneapolis entrepreneur Tashitaa Tufaa is on his way back to Minnesota after being detained over the New Year in his native Ethiopia. Tufaa, who came to the United States in the 1990s as a political refugee, was detained in recent days at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, his family reported on New Year’s Eve, as they put out a call for help. … Family members asked local politicians for help getting their father home safely. On Monday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office announced Tufaa was on his way back to Minnesota. ‘After my office worked with State Department officials, I’m relieved to see that Tashitaa Tufaa has been released from detainment and is on his way back to the United States,’ said Klobuchar in a statement.”
Learning from place: Bdote
Minnesota is a beautiful place, one rich in history and culture. The origin of our state name comes from the Dakota words Mni Sota or “Land where the waters reflect the skies.” Growing up in Minnesota we learned very little in school about place names and even less about their origin stories. The word Mni means water and Ni itself means lifeforce. Collectively this signifies that for the Dakota people water is their lifeforce and it is to be protected at all costs. Indeed, water is crucial for the survival of all creatures.
It was a night like any other: A victim-oriented approach to crime in Minneapolis
It was a night like any other. I was snoozing away at seven months pregnant as my spouse sat on the couch. Suddenly I was awoken as he raced through the house. “My car was just stolen” he shouted in a panic. It was a night like any other. I was awake feeding my one-month-old son, as my spouse delivered pizza to help us make ends meet. I get a call – he had just been robbed and threatened with a gun. It was a night like any other. Or maybe, it wasn’t. Perhaps the chorus of frustration over increasing crime in Minneapolis that I had been hearing since we relocated here had merit. Either way, my husband and I continue to experience mental health impacts from those nights.
Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties
A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
Kashkari calls for multiple interest rate increases in 2023
Kavita Kumar at the Star Tribune is reporting that an essay published on the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis’ website by President Neel Kashkari calls for raising interest rates at least three more times — for a total of about a percentage point — as a voting member this year on the Fed’s rate-setting committee.
Before we close the books on 2022
Will you make a tax-deductible donation to support our independent, local news in 2023?. Don’t wait until tomorrow to make your tax-deductible donation or you might forget before the year ends. Are you with us?. Here’s what a few recent donors had to say about why they chose to...
A ‘lightning round’ with legislative leaders on policy — and Minnesota favorites
For state lawmakers used to answering questions with lengthy but opaque speeches or well-rehearsed soundbites, being forced to give brief answers offers more clarity on the issues facing the Minnesota Legislature. Or, at least more entertaining responses. “Brief” was the task for legislative leaders Wednesday when faced with a ‘lightning...
Minnesotans can’t afford to bankroll Xcel Energy’s risky investments
Across the country, home energy costs are rapidly approaching a 10-year high. As we are in the middle of a bitter Minnesota winter, customers of behemoth monopoly utility Xcel Energy might be facing yet another blow to their wallets. After requesting two rate increases over the past ten years, Xcel has made its biggest ask yet: a proposal that would raise ratepayers’ bills an astonishing 21.2% over a three-year period. In other words, a Minnesota household would end up paying an additional $140-$240 each year. With many households already feeling the strain of inflation, significant bill increases are simply out of reach even for those who have steady jobs and stable housing.
Outgoing Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington reflects on term
Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington stepped down this month after deciding not to seek a second term. Before joining Gov. Tim Walz’s cabinet, Harrington was chief of the Metro Transit Police Department and led the St. Paul Police Department before that. As head of the state’s largest public safety agency, Harrington’s first and only term included a pandemic and George Floyd’s murder by a then-Minneapolis Police officer, which sparked global outrage and calls for racial equity in policing.
News for all of Minnesota. Not just the Twin Cities.
Big news isn’t limited to the metro area, and neither is MinnPost’s essential reporting. We bring you stories from all over Minnesota, especially legislative news, that you just can’t find anywhere else. Will you pitch in with a tax-deductible donation of ANY amount right now to help...
A reflection on how COVID-19 affected Minnesota in 2022
A philosophical question, I know, but one I find myself asking more and more since the initial COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns in March of 2020. The days, weeks and months now seem to blend together. The Jill Scott concert I attended at the Fillmore in Minneapolis on Feb. 25, 2020 – right before the world “stopped” – seems like just yesterday, and vaccine and mask mandates seem like forever ago, yet they were in place (in some fashion) as recently as April.
Help MinnPost unlock $4,000 today
A free press is an essential component of a healthy democracy. Today, you can uphold democracy by making local, independent journalism possible with a donation of MinnPost. We have an exciting opportunity today: a $4,000 matching gift made possible by NewsMatch. All gifts to MinnPost will be matched dollar-for dollar, and the first charge on a new monthly recurring donation will be matched 12 times. So if you give $10/month, you’ll unlock an additional $120 for MinnPost!
DFL makes state-protected abortion rights a top priority at Legislature
Minnesota may have a staggeringly-large $17.6 billion budget surplus this year, but as the first week of the 2023 legislative session draws to a close, the biggest and most controversial issue in front of lawmakers so far has been abortion. Top DFL leaders say moving fast to cement abortion access...
MinnPost’s most-read Community Voices contributions and opinion pieces of 2022
Chances are that you missed at least a few of these great reads from Community Voices contributors, Eric Black Ink columnist Eric Black and Cityscape columnist Bill Lindeke. MinnPost managing editor Harry Colbert Jr. also contributed a column this fall featuring students at the University of Minnesota-Morris that attracted a large audience.
Shifts, transformation and fun: Reflecting on the year in Minnesota art
I don’t think anyone could say the pandemic is over, but there certainly seemed to be a thaw from the worst of the COVID winter in 2022. The arts community in the Twin Cities and beyond have been reflecting on all that has happened in the last nearly three years, at times making both subtle and bold shifts in leadership, direction and vision.
MinnPost’s guide to 7 things to watch at the Minnesota Legislature in 2023
DFL Gov. Tim Walz was sworn in for a second term on Monday, and the Minnesota Legislature will hold swearing-in ceremonies and gavel into session on Tuesday afternoon. Here are seven things to keep an eye on as the 2023 session of the Minnesota Legislature convenes. A surprising DFL trifecta will take power for the first time in a decade. But that has both positives and negatives for Walz and legislative leaders.
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 0