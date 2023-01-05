ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highly Successful People Read Books Differently, Says Expert: An ‘Underused and Incredibly Powerful…Way to Develop Ourselves'

The best leadership advice you'll ever receive may already sit on your bookshelf — once you learn to read like a leader. From Bill Gates to Barack Obama, successful leaders are often diligent readers. And there's a good chance they're reading differently than you, intentionally scanning every page for hidden lessons and leadership solutions, says Northwestern management professor Brooke Vuckovic.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Goldman Sachs is laying off 3,200 employees. Bob Iger tells Disney employees to work at the office four days a week. Georgia Bulldogs repeat as college football champions. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. A little momentum. The Nasdaq put...
Coinbase Shares Pop 12% on Company's Plans to Slash Workforce

Shares of Coinbase popped after the cryptocurrency exchange announced that it will cut 20% of its workforce. Coinbase slashed 18% of its workforce in June during a collapse in its stock and crypto prices. The exchange is the latest tech company to cut jobs after going on a hiring spree...
