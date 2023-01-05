Read full article on original website
Highly Successful People Read Books Differently, Says Expert: An ‘Underused and Incredibly Powerful…Way to Develop Ourselves'
The best leadership advice you'll ever receive may already sit on your bookshelf — once you learn to read like a leader. From Bill Gates to Barack Obama, successful leaders are often diligent readers. And there's a good chance they're reading differently than you, intentionally scanning every page for hidden lessons and leadership solutions, says Northwestern management professor Brooke Vuckovic.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Goldman Sachs is laying off 3,200 employees. Bob Iger tells Disney employees to work at the office four days a week. Georgia Bulldogs repeat as college football champions. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. A little momentum. The Nasdaq put...
Here's the Just 100 Ranking of Companies That Focus on Workers, Wages and Social Issues
Bank of America is No. 1 overall on the 2023 Just 100 list, knocking the tech sector from the top spot. Financials were the top-performing industry on the issues that the American public says matter the most to them, including wages and job creation, and which were weighted most heavily in the rankings.
Coinbase Shares Pop 12% on Company's Plans to Slash Workforce
Shares of Coinbase popped after the cryptocurrency exchange announced that it will cut 20% of its workforce. Coinbase slashed 18% of its workforce in June during a collapse in its stock and crypto prices. The exchange is the latest tech company to cut jobs after going on a hiring spree...
IPO Market Remains Frozen, But Could Rebound Later This Year, Tech Analyst Says
Following a lackluster year for tech IPOs in 2022, it's unlikely that the first half of 2023 will be much different, as many companies continue to face rising interest rates and a looming recession. But the collapse of the IPO market has caused the pipeline of anticipated public listings to...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Coinbase, Virgin Orbit and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Virgin Orbit — The satellite launch service company fell 13.99% a day after it confirmed its first launch out of the United Kingdom Monday failed to reach orbit. The mission was Virgin Orbit's sixth to date, and its second launch failure.
