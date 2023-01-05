Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant reveals why he let the Jack Black-led film School of Rock use "Immigrant Song" in the movie. The short answer: "Why not?" In a new interview with Vulture, Plant says that the song is not a holy thing in itself, and is meant to be shared. Plant says, "My response is: Why not? Our songs didn’t come from Valhalla. It’s not a preferred destination, either. I like the idea of taking the hammer to another time."

4 DAYS AGO