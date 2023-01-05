ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’

Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
Why Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Is a Bigger Metalhead Than Devin Townsend

Devin Townsend has rocked out as a member of Strapping Young Lad and delivered some of the more interesting metal solo albums of the last three decades, so why is the musician saying that his one time collaborator Chad Kroeger of popular rock act Nickelback is a bigger metalhead than him? Townsend addressed his friendship and working relationship with Kroeger in an interview with Ultimate Guitar, offering some insight on the Nickelback frontman and giving him the ultimate "metalhead" compliment in the process.
The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2023 – Guide

It's tour time! Rock and metal bands are hitting the road hard in 2023, and Loudwire is here to round them all up for you. Buckle up and get ready for a great year, because these are the bands touring in 2023. Are you prepared for another year of stellar...
Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...

Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
John Dolmayan Claims Serj Tankian Hasn’t Wanted to Be in System of a Down ‘For a Long Time’

System of a Down started off the 21st century as one of the most promising bands in heavy music, but after going on hiatus following 2005's Hypnotize album, the group has mostly been relegated to touring, with the exception of releasing two benefit songs in 2020. That inconsistency of inactivity has been a bone of contention amongst the group's members, with drummer John Dolmayan recently placing some of the blame on frontman Serj Tankian.
Godsmack’s Sully Erna Once Dated Lady Gaga, Shannon Larkin Reveals

A lot of musicians have dated each other, but who do you think would make an unlikely couple? Apparently, Godsmack frontman Sully Erna once dated Lady Gaga, which was confirmed by drummer Shannon Larkin. Larkin was featured as a guest during a new episode of the 2020'd Podcast, and one...
The Best New Rock + Metal Songs of the Week (Jan. 6)

Can't keep up with every new rock and metal song that comes out each week? Leave it Loudwire and our Weekly Wire playlist, which is refreshed each Friday afternoon with up to 50 newly released tracks. This week, we've got a top-shelf collaboration between Daughtry and Lzzy Hale as they...
Why Robert Plant Let ‘School of Rock’ Use Led Zeppelin’s ‘Immigrant Song’

Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant reveals why he let the Jack Black-led film School of Rock use "Immigrant Song" in the movie. The short answer: "Why not?" In a new interview with Vulture, Plant says that the song is not a holy thing in itself, and is meant to be shared. Plant says, "My response is: Why not? Our songs didn’t come from Valhalla. It’s not a preferred destination, either. I like the idea of taking the hammer to another time."
2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2023 releases in one convenient location. Check back often or bookmark this page, because this...
Musician Turns Rock + Metal Favorites Into Beautiful Wedding Entrance Music

It can be a challenge for metalheads getting married, trying to fit the music they love into their special ceremony. But musician Stephen Beerkens has been coming to the rescue of many rockers figuring out a way to make some of their favorite songs fit the tone and nature of the special occasion by translating them into wedding entrance music.
Obituary’s Don Tardy – My 10 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager

Obituary drummer Don Tardy is here to share his 10 favorite albums when he was a teenager. When it comes to Obituary and its co-founding drummer, influence is something that is impossible to ignore, from their own personal inspirations to the inspiration they've had on countless others. The iconic Florida death metal brigade is among the most immediately recognizable acts — Don's brother Jon discharging CHUD-like vocals on every swampy, brick-laying track that goes heavy on groove and never dares to unleash a blast beat.
