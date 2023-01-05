Read full article on original website
Iggy Pop Says He Was Asked About Joining AC/DC – ‘They Were Looking For a Singer’
Iggy and AC/DC? The punk rock icon Iggy Pop recently recalled when he was asked if he'd be interested in joining AC/DC. It apparently happened at some point after the 1980 death of the classic Australian rockers' influential lead singer Bon Scott. That's how Iggy, the legendary vocalist of The...
Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
Zakk Wylde Not the Only Guitarist Pantera Considered for New Lineup, Says Band’s Former Producer
Pantera announcing a tour with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante was one of the biggest moments in the metal world during 2022, and they played a handful of shows in December to top off the year. One of the band's producers has revealed that Wylde wasn't the only guitarist considered for the role, though, and explained why he was chosen for it.
Why Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Is a Bigger Metalhead Than Devin Townsend
Devin Townsend has rocked out as a member of Strapping Young Lad and delivered some of the more interesting metal solo albums of the last three decades, so why is the musician saying that his one time collaborator Chad Kroeger of popular rock act Nickelback is a bigger metalhead than him? Townsend addressed his friendship and working relationship with Kroeger in an interview with Ultimate Guitar, offering some insight on the Nickelback frontman and giving him the ultimate "metalhead" compliment in the process.
The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2023 – Guide
It's tour time! Rock and metal bands are hitting the road hard in 2023, and Loudwire is here to round them all up for you. Buckle up and get ready for a great year, because these are the bands touring in 2023. Are you prepared for another year of stellar...
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...
Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
Co-Founding Journey Keyboardist to Join Band’s 50th Anniversary Tour, Says Neal Schon
When Journey hit the road for their 50th anniversary tour, co-founding member Gregg Rolie will be on board, according to guitarist Neal Schon. Schon first tease the idea that Rolie might return in late November, with the not-so-veiled clue coming as a legal battle between Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain heated up over the band's finances.
Why Slipknot Bassist V-Man Knew His Distinguishing Tattoos Would Reveal His Identity
To varying degrees – and among other reasons – each member of Slipknot uses his mask(s) to hide who he really is. According to bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella, however, that’s not always a foolproof tactic, as his unique tattoos inevitably gave away his identity prior to the release of 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter.
What Rock + Metal Musicians Think of Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Singers List
Listen, we get it, lists can be frustrating. Every time a publication posts a list, they're essentially asking for trouble. Rolling Stone's recently-published list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time stirred up a lot of commotion on the internet this week. Rolling Stone even expected that people would...
John Dolmayan Claims Serj Tankian Hasn’t Wanted to Be in System of a Down ‘For a Long Time’
System of a Down started off the 21st century as one of the most promising bands in heavy music, but after going on hiatus following 2005's Hypnotize album, the group has mostly been relegated to touring, with the exception of releasing two benefit songs in 2020. That inconsistency of inactivity has been a bone of contention amongst the group's members, with drummer John Dolmayan recently placing some of the blame on frontman Serj Tankian.
Bottle Rock 2023 Lineup Revealed – Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins + More
The 2023 festival season continues to take shape, with the Bottle Rock festival being the latest to reveal their 2023 lineup of performers. Set to take place the weekend of May 26-28 in Napa Valley, California, the 2023 bill is stacked with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran and Lil Nas X heading up the music weekend.
See Axl Rose + Tracii Guns Play Led Zeppelin With Shark Island in 1986
It wasn't unusual to see musicians perform with different bands in Los Angeles during the 1980s. Tracii Guns, who inspired the "Guns" in Guns N' Roses before he left the band in 1985, has shared a video of himself and Axl Rose playing Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll" with fellow rockers Shark Island in '86.
Godsmack’s Sully Erna Once Dated Lady Gaga, Shannon Larkin Reveals
A lot of musicians have dated each other, but who do you think would make an unlikely couple? Apparently, Godsmack frontman Sully Erna once dated Lady Gaga, which was confirmed by drummer Shannon Larkin. Larkin was featured as a guest during a new episode of the 2020'd Podcast, and one...
The Best New Rock + Metal Songs of the Week (Jan. 6)
Can't keep up with every new rock and metal song that comes out each week? Leave it Loudwire and our Weekly Wire playlist, which is refreshed each Friday afternoon with up to 50 newly released tracks. This week, we've got a top-shelf collaboration between Daughtry and Lzzy Hale as they...
Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Celebrates 37 Years of Sobriety With Inspiring + Thankful Video Message
In celebration of 37 years of sobriety, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has shared an inspiring and thankful video message. "Hello everyone. Today marks my 37th year of my sober life, one day at a time," the Metal God begins (transcribed by Loudwire). "When I look at this commemorative coin,...
Why Robert Plant Let ‘School of Rock’ Use Led Zeppelin’s ‘Immigrant Song’
Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant reveals why he let the Jack Black-led film School of Rock use "Immigrant Song" in the movie. The short answer: "Why not?" In a new interview with Vulture, Plant says that the song is not a holy thing in itself, and is meant to be shared. Plant says, "My response is: Why not? Our songs didn’t come from Valhalla. It’s not a preferred destination, either. I like the idea of taking the hammer to another time."
2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar
With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2023 releases in one convenient location. Check back often or bookmark this page, because this...
Musician Turns Rock + Metal Favorites Into Beautiful Wedding Entrance Music
It can be a challenge for metalheads getting married, trying to fit the music they love into their special ceremony. But musician Stephen Beerkens has been coming to the rescue of many rockers figuring out a way to make some of their favorite songs fit the tone and nature of the special occasion by translating them into wedding entrance music.
Obituary’s Don Tardy – My 10 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager
Obituary drummer Don Tardy is here to share his 10 favorite albums when he was a teenager. When it comes to Obituary and its co-founding drummer, influence is something that is impossible to ignore, from their own personal inspirations to the inspiration they've had on countless others. The iconic Florida death metal brigade is among the most immediately recognizable acts — Don's brother Jon discharging CHUD-like vocals on every swampy, brick-laying track that goes heavy on groove and never dares to unleash a blast beat.
Daughtry + Lzzy Hale Give Powerhouse Vocal Performances Covering Journey’s ‘Separate Ways’ for Song’s 40th Anniversary
It takes a powerhouse voice to take on the Journey classic, "Separate Ways," so how about we give you two? Daughtry has covered the song, with a vocal assist from Halestorm's Lzzy Hale giving us the first must-listen cover of 2023!. The song is arriving today (Jan. 5) to coincide...
