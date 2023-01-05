ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

No, the IRS isn’t legally required to audit the president

Former President Trump’s tax returns have been released to the public after years of delays. The release was the result of a years-long investigation conducted by the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee. That same investigation found that the IRS did not audit Trump’s taxes every year he was in office, which it ordinarily does for presidents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy