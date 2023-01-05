Read full article on original website
Vacaville braces for more rain following floodwaters from creek
VACAVILLE – After heavy rain battered Solano County, residents are gearing up for more severe weather.In Vacaville, people spent most of Monday cleaning after floodwaters reached neighborhoods.Alamo Creek's water rose before flooding surrounding neighborhoods. People woke up to find the creek just yards away from their front door. "It was pretty crazy," Samuel Lamas said. "I thought it was actually going to flood over and we were going to have to evacuate or something. My car was out there, it was almost flooded in."Lamas showed how high the floodwaters reached with standing water several inches deep.At one point an evacuation...
Atmospheric river: Flooding strikes Solano; 275-year-old oak tree falls in Napa County
SOLANO COUNTY – In Solano County, people weathered Monday morning's storm amid threats of flooding. But it was in Napa County that one local winery lost a beloved icon.The rain ended before 10 a.m. in Solano County, but the water kept coming. In Fairfield it turned a creek running under Beck Avenue into a roaring river of what looked like chocolate milk.Alfredo Perez had a hard time imagining how much water was actually rushing past him."I don't know. It's like, I've never seen something like this in this area of Fairfield," he told KPIX. "I've been through storms and everything,...
Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink
GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
'Too fast': Weekend storm brings flooding, mudslides and toppled trees to North Bay
In the North Bay, many are cleaning up and drying out after the last round of storms brought thunder, lightning and flooding to the region.
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Involving Tree in Contra Costa County
On the morning of Sunday, January 8, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatality following a solo car accident on SR-24 in Lafayette. The incident occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m. on eastbound State Route 24 in the vicinity of Oak Hill Road and involved an SUV, according to officials. Details...
Martinez declares local emergency as rain causes flooding, multiple road closures
MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Martinez declared a local emergency Monday, as damage to the city piles up since the latest atmospheric river pulled in Sunday night. City officials announced on its website Monday that "These storms have caused significant impacts to the community, which has included mudslides at seven locations, downed trees at six locations, flooding at four locations, along with multiple road closures. "These storms have also caused significant impacts to creeks in Martinez, with major erosion at multiple locations and significant debris accumulation in others." On top of the downed trees and mudslides, flooding closed Highland Road in southeastern Contra...
Oroville Man Dies in Vallejo Traffic Collision
Single-Vehicle Traffic Collision on I-80 Kills Passenger. An Oroville man, age 18, was a passenger in a vehicle who died in a traffic collision in Vallejo on January 5. The vehicle was being driven by another Oroville resident, age 27. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge Ram the two men were in exited the roadway and struck a box truck that was disabled on the shoulder of the roadway.
Car partially submerged in Petaluma parking lot
In Petaluma, a car was partially submerged underwater in a shopping mall parking lot. James Torrez reports.
Forecast says Pacific cyclone could hit with even more rain
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The updated forecast for the incoming Pacific cyclone and atmospheric river warns that Lake County could see close to a dozen inches of rain over the weekend and into the new week. The National Weather Service's Eureka Office is predicting up to 12 inches of...
Somehow a Hatchback Found Itself Atop a Lake County Roundabout
The risks of the road are ever-present for North Coast residents. But, sometimes the results of a traffic accident are not scary or tragic, but just plain wacky. Today, just before 1:00 p.m., a Nissan Sentra hatchback approached the roundabout in the Lake County town of Nice where State Route 20 intersects with the Nice-Lucerne Cutoff.
Man rescued from water in Bay Point
BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple agencies responded to a water rescue in Bay Point on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from Contra Costa County Fire. The rescue took place just after 2 p.m. near McAvoy Road, according to officials. The United States Coast Guard responded to the scene along with Con Fire and […]
Toddler killed during storm in Sonoma County identified
OCCIDENTAL, Calif. (KRON) — A 2-year-old boy who was killed during Wednesday night’s rainstorm has been identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and his family. The toddler, Aeon Tocchini, died after a redwood tree crashed on top of his home in Occidental, Calif., on Joy Road. The rural area is heavily wooded and studded […]
Fairfield Single-Vehicle Crash Claims Life of Young Woman
Young Woman Dies in Vanden Road Single-Vehicle Crash. A single-vehicle crash in Fairfield on January 4 killed a woman who was 19. The Fairfield Police Department received a call of an accident along Vanden Road eastbound around 8:39 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, the officers discovered that a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole located along the side.
Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
Highway 175 Closes as the Waters of the Russian River Rise
As of 5:00 p.m. today, Caltrans has confirmed that State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Hopland and Lake County, has closed due to flooding. The earliest estimate for reopening is Monday, January 9 around 11:00 a.m. In the last few hours, multiple major thoroughfares in Mendocino County have been...
Russian River forecast level revised to 34.5 feet
According to the latest data from the National Weather Service, revised 9 a.m. Jan. 8, we can expect the Russian River at Guerneville to peak at 34.5 feet on Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. That’s down from the highest recent predictions. 32 feet is the offical “flood level” at Johnson’s beach.
Evacuation warning issued for Vacaville neighborhood over concerns about Alamo Creek
VACAVILLE – An evacuation warning has been issued in one Vacaville neighborhood as concerns grow over the Putah Canal and Alamo Creek. The warning is in effect for residents in the Southwood Place area. Residents south of Marshall Road, east of Peabody, north of Alamo and west of the Putah Canal are listed in the evacuation warning. A map of the evacuation warning area is below: People who need extra time to evacuate or those with pets and livestock should start leaving now, officials say.
Family of toddler killed in storm receives outpouring of support
OCCIDENTAL, Calif. (KRON) — An outpouring of community support has raised nearly $160,000 for the family of a toddler who was killed when a tree fell on their house during Wednesday’s storm. According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, 2.5-year-old Aeon Tocchini was sitting on a couch in the living room at 5:30 p.m. when […]
Police seek witnesses to Petaluma hit-and-run crash
PETALUMA -- Police in Petaluma were asking for the public's help identifying the people involved in a hit-and-run collision Wednesday afternoon.A 45-year-old Petaluma man was struck at about 5:43 p.m. as he crossed Sonoma Mountain Parkway just north of East Washington Street, police said in a statement on Friday.The victim was struck by a vehicle in the lane closest to the sidewalk and was thrown into the far lane, where he was struck by another vehicle. Police are looking for anyone who might have seen the collision to help identify that vehicle or its driver.The victim was taken to a Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries and was in stable condition on Friday, police said.
Fatal shooting in West Oakland possibly occurred during robbery
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A killing in West Oakland on Sunday may have taken place during a robbery, police said Monday. Officers went to the 2100 block of Adeline Street following a report of a robbery. The victim was injured around 10:20 a.m. and pronounced dead after officers arrived, according to police. The slaying is the second this year in Oakland. Police said they are providing no other details now, including the victim's name. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
