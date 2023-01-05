CVS and Walgreens Plan to Sell Abortion Pill Mifepristone at Pharmacies After FDA Rule Change

Read full article on original website
Related
Alcohol use is widely accepted in the US, but even moderate consumption is associated with many harmful effects
This month, millions of Americans are taking part in “Dry January” in an effort to forgo alcohol for a month and cleanse themselves of the excesses of the holiday season.
NBC Chicago
Most Alzheimer's Patients Would Pay Up to $26,500 Per Year for New Treatment Leqembi
The new Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi will cost an estimated $26,500 per year, according to Eisai, the company that led the drug's development. Most seniors who are eligible for Leqembi will have to pay out of pocket because Medicare has limited coverage to people participating in studies approved by the federal government.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Symptoms of New ‘Kraken' COVID Variant and More
Are symptoms of a new variant informally nicknamed the "kraken" variant different from previous strains?. What to know as the new variant quickly rises to dominance. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Are Symptoms of the ‘Kraken' Variant Different From Other COVID...
NBC Chicago
Sen. Bernie Sanders Urges Moderna Not to Hike Price of Covid-19 Vaccines
Sanders, the incoming chair of the Senate health committee, called a potential price increase for Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine "outrageous" in a letter to the company's CEO, Stephane Bancel. Bancel told The Wall Street Journal that Moderna is considering a price in the range of $110 to $130 per dose when...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0