The Portland Trail Blazers look like they are going all-in on the postseason for 2022-23. Keep in mind that they had a pretty good start to the current season. And though they have hit some rough patches, the Blazers are still very much in the thick of the playoff race in the Western Conference. They currently have a 19-19 win-loss record, which puts them second in the Northwest Division. It also places them ninth in the West. of course, for the Blazers need to fill a gap or two if they want to truly contend for a title. That’s where the trading block comes in. Here we will look at the two best trades the Portland Trail Blazers must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO