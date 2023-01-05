Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
Related
Fans rejoice! NC’s Cheerwine Festival is back
The city first hosted the festival in 2017 to line up with the soft drink’s 100th anniversary. Organizers say the festival has boosted the city’s economy by millions of dollars.
rvbusiness.com
Many Willing to Shell Out Big Bucks at N. Carolina RV Show
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of RV’s flooded the Greensboro Coliseum for the state’s largest RV show, according to a report by WFMY, the CBS affiliate in Greensboro, N.C. The annual event is hosted by the North Carolina RV Dealers Association. Local dealers showed up to show off...
North Carolina Man 'Dropped To The Floor' After Massive Lottery Win
He couldn't believe his luck when his wife told him he won.
WBTV
Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
If you win the Mega Millions tonight, you would be the 3rd largest jackpot winner
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get each one of the Mega Millions numbers right on the January 10, 2023 drawing and you could win not millions but $1.1 Billion. The one lump sum cash value is $576.8 million. It's not a shabby payday if you get it. What are the chances of that?
Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is back in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Greensboro. Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston joined us on The Good Morning Show to talk about the event. The parade begins at 11 a.m. January 16th. The route stretches from Bothwell Street and ends at...
Essy’s Sweet Bakery opens in Washington
WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — Esmeralda Chavez learned to bake while growing up in Mexico. Now she is passing her skills down to her children through a new business venture: Essy’s Sweet Bakery. “She really just opened this up for us, her daughters,” said Aimee Chavez. “Because even if she isn’t here with us anymore, then […]
Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek: Chief Thompson discusses case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The investigation continues into the death of 20-year-old man from High Point who disappeared shortly before Christmas. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson answered questions about the case. Officers found Nicholas Snead inside his overturned car in Buffalo Creek Friday. He disappeared on December 23 when his...
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem man is 'lucky for life' after winning yearly prize
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Carl Fargervik Jr. played numbers in the Lucky for Life game that holds a special significance for him and his wife, and that brought them a $25,000 a year for life prize. "I always play our wedding, anniversary and birthdays," he said. Fargervik, 67, said his...
wfmynews2.com
Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek
Greensboro police confirmed the missing 20-year-old was found dead in his car submerged in Buffalo Creek. A tractor-trailer driver called 911.
Suspect in custody for the murder of Natasha Walker
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have identified and charged Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, with the murder of Natasha Yvette Walker, 32. Sigler was charged with First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, according to police. The police originally...
'My world will not ever be the same' | Davidson County man loses family in Highway 109 crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man lost his wife and two boys in a head-on crash Friday night on highway NC-109 in Davidson County. Dennis Palmer released a statement Tuesday after the death of his wife, Brittany, and two sons, Ayden and Lincoln. "Brittany and the boys were my...
Downtown Durham welcomes two new restaurants
Downtown Durham has added two new restaurants — one focused on Mexican-inspired cocktails and another that combines a coffee shop, deli and beer bar. Driving the news: Right before the holiday rush, The Daily Beer Bar opened at 108 E. Main St., serving coffee in the morning hours before turning into a beer bar and deli in the afternoons. Founded by John and Rosa Paradiso, the restaurant serves coffee from Raleigh-based Yonder Coffee and makes a delicious set of hot or cold sandwiches and salads. The all-day cafe has taken over the space of the former Talk of the...
'Why do I see a camera in a medical exam room': Viewer snaps a picture at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There are plenty of places you expect to be on camera, the bank, a drive-thru, in a store. But you probably don't expect to be on camera in the exam room of a doctor's office. Just recently, a WFMY News 2 viewer snapped a picture from...
School delays due to potential black ice and hazardous road conditions
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Surry County and Mount Airy City Schools are operating on a two-hour delay due to potential black ice on the road. School districts are announcing a change of plans for Monday due to possible black ice and potential freezing fog in the morning that could create hazardous road conditions.
outerbanksvoice.com
Missing Williamston man found dead in Manteo; details unclear
Details are not immediately available, but according to multiple reports, a Williamston man was found deceased in Manteo on Jan. 5. A social media post by the young man’s aunt was circulated on social media in the Manteo and larger Outer Banks area on Jan. 7. Hope Coffield Harris...
5 North Carolina Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed nearly 300 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
Greensboro’s Rice Toyota announces name change
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rice Toyota, a longtime staple of the Greensboro community, announced a name change on Thursday. The business will be changing its name to “Toyota of Greensboro” effective immediately after spending nearly 60 years under the Rice name. The Rice family says that the name change reflects their commitment to the Greensboro […]
Davidson Co. bakery raises money for grieving families after 3 killed in crash on NC-109
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A community is grappling with a loss after a car crash on NC-109 in Davidson County claimed the lives of three people, including two children Friday. It was an incident that rocked their community. A memorial sits off of NC-109 about a mile and a...
Three people arrested in connection to Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thmoasville Police Department arrested Nykristian Sayun Kennedy, 20, and two 16-year-old boys for a shooting that occurred on Friday, Dec. 30. Police responded to a call regarding a shot person on Cox Avenue and Morton Street. Officers found Abdiel Gomez, 32, lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 1