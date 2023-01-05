ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

rvbusiness.com

Many Willing to Shell Out Big Bucks at N. Carolina RV Show

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of RV’s flooded the Greensboro Coliseum for the state’s largest RV show, according to a report by WFMY, the CBS affiliate in Greensboro, N.C. The annual event is hosted by the North Carolina RV Dealers Association. Local dealers showed up to show off...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
SALISBURY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is back in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Greensboro. Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston joined us on The Good Morning Show to talk about the event. The parade begins at 11 a.m. January 16th. The route stretches from Bothwell Street and ends at...
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Essy’s Sweet Bakery opens in Washington

WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — Esmeralda Chavez learned to bake while growing up in Mexico. Now she is passing her skills down to her children through a new business venture: Essy’s Sweet Bakery. “She really just opened this up for us, her daughters,” said Aimee Chavez. “Because even if she isn’t here with us anymore, then […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Suspect in custody for the murder of Natasha Walker

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have identified and charged Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, with the murder of Natasha Yvette Walker, 32. Sigler was charged with First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, according to police. The police originally...
GREENSBORO, NC
Axios Raleigh

Downtown Durham welcomes two new restaurants

Downtown Durham has added two new restaurants — one focused on Mexican-inspired cocktails and another that combines a coffee shop, deli and beer bar. Driving the news: Right before the holiday rush, The Daily Beer Bar opened at 108 E. Main St., serving coffee in the morning hours before turning into a beer bar and deli in the afternoons. Founded by John and Rosa Paradiso, the restaurant serves coffee from Raleigh-based Yonder Coffee and makes a delicious set of hot or cold sandwiches and salads. The all-day cafe has taken over the space of the former Talk of the...
DURHAM, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Missing Williamston man found dead in Manteo; details unclear

Details are not immediately available, but according to multiple reports, a Williamston man was found deceased in Manteo on Jan. 5. A social media post by the young man’s aunt was circulated on social media in the Manteo and larger Outer Banks area on Jan. 7. Hope Coffield Harris...
MANTEO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s Rice Toyota announces name change

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rice Toyota, a longtime staple of the Greensboro community, announced a name change on Thursday. The business will be changing its name to “Toyota of Greensboro” effective immediately after spending nearly 60 years under the Rice name. The Rice family says that the name change reflects their commitment to the Greensboro […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Three people arrested in connection to Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thmoasville Police Department arrested Nykristian Sayun Kennedy, 20, and two 16-year-old boys for a shooting that occurred on Friday, Dec. 30. Police responded to a call regarding a shot person on Cox Avenue and Morton Street. Officers found Abdiel Gomez, 32, lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
