Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Driver leads deputies on chase in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say authorities were led on a chase in Gibson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started on West County Road 300 South and U.S. Highway 41 at around 4:54 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office told 14 News...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)
Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
wbiw.com
Local Sheriff’s Departments warning residents of scams
INDIANA – Several local sheriff’s departments have posted alerts about a scam recently. The latest was from the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, which took several calls on Monday reporting someone was calling saying they were a detective with the department. The public is urged to be aware...
UPDATE: EPD detains 9 individuals during west side standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police tell Eyewitness News nine people were detained during a drug bust in the 1900 block of West Michigan Street on January 6, 2023. According to an affadavit, the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for that home on West Michigan Street. Evansville Police Department confirms that search […]
UPDATE: Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County
(WEHT) - The Huntingburg Police Department announced a Huntingburg man who was last seen at Jasper Memorial Hospital on December 30 was found dead in Warrick County.
vincennespbs.org
Jail log shows several meth related arrests
On the Knox County Jail report from the weekend…. -A Vincennes woman was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 5 this morning for Possession of Meth. Bond for 31 year old Leigha Greenwell was set at $5000. -20-year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis of Vincennes was arrested Sunday...
wevv.com
Missing Dubois County man found dead after search
Police shared sad news in an update on a missing person investigation out of Dubois County, Indiana on Monday. According to the Huntingburg Police Department, 72-year-old Joseph D. Ellis Jr. was found deceased in Warrick County. Police put out the missing person alert for Ellis on Saturday, after Ellis never...
14news.com
Police: Drunk driver arrested following hit-and-run crash in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say one man is now in jail after he left the scene of an accident in Jasper on Saturday afternoon. According to the Jasper Police Department, officers found 54-year-old John Rogers parked at a restaurant not far from a crash that had just happened. Following...
EPD: Friday night search warrant linked to Tekoppel chase
There is a heavy police presence on Evansville's west side on Friday night.
witzamfm.com
Eckerty Man Arrested After Leaving Scene
Jasper- The Jasper Police Department arrested an Eckerty man after they say he left the scene of an accident. Officers responded to the report on Saturday afternoon. They say they located the black Dodge Charger in a restaurant parking lot near the scene. They arrested 54-year-old John Rogers after an investigation which they believe revealed Rogers to have been intoxicated.
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
wevv.com
Police: Seizure of large amount of meth leads to multiple arrests in Evansville
Police said they found 165 grams of meth hidden in a man's pants during a traffic stop after he left a home on West Michigan Street where he said he bought the drugs. Police said they found 165 grams of meth hidden in a man's pants during a traffic stop after he left a home on West Michigan Street where he said he bought the drugs.
Indiana man dies in police custody, officers say
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say a 59-year-old man from Indiana died after he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. On January 4 shortly before midnight, an ISP trooper pulled over a car driving with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242 in Wayne County. Officers arrested Evansville resident […]
WTVW
Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville's west side
Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville’s west …. Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville's west side. Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County. Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County. Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse …. Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire. Joe’s...
Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say they have concluded that the warehouse fire last week at 1400 North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident. A news release by the ATF states the investigation concluded over the weekend and an out-briefing was conducted this morning. Officials say the team reached its conclusion after an […]
wamwamfm.com
Washington Mayor Rhoads Gives Update on Highway 50 Project
Washington Mayor Dave Rhoads gave us an update yesterday about the upcoming Highway 50 project improvements that will continue in 2023. The project is in phases, with the west end phase complete; phase two will start with the bidding process next month…. Again, the bidding will start next month, and...
wamwamfm.com
Two Arrested Overnight For Burglary and Theft in Washington
Two people were lodged in the Daviess County Security Center last night on fraud charges for burglary and theft after an investigation. 25-year-old Cheyanne Carr was charged with theft and burglary and booked on a $100,000 bond. Scott Hampton, 18, was detained in the security center on a theft charge with a bond set at $1,000.
wamwamfm.com
Three People Escaped a House Fire in Vincennes
Three people escaped a house fire yesterday in Knox County. It happened on Sunday on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents had left the home by the time the first responder arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
Man vanishes after leaving Jasper hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
wamwamfm.com
New Program For Horse Buggy Licenses
The Daviess County Commissioners will be implementing a new program this year for buggy licenses. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart says they will switch to a year-long “boat type” license in 2023…. The new program takes effect this year. We will have more with Commissioner Gabhart coming up this weekend...
Comments / 0