UConn head coach Geno Auriemma to miss Xavier game, rejoin team at later date

UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma will miss Thursday night’s game at Xavier as he continues to feel unwell. He will rejoin the team at a later date.

“It’s been an extremely difficult month for me, and I’ve been feeling under the weather and run down,” Auriemma said. “I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I’m going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready.”

This will be the fourth game Auriemma has missed this season, including last time out against Butler. He also missed games against Florida State and Seton Hall in December after his mother passed away.

Associate head coach Chris Dailey led the No. 5 Huskies (12-2, 5-0 Big East) to a 80-47 victory to improve her record to 16-0 as acting head coach.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on SNY.