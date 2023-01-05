ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeoff’s Alleged Killer Out of Jail on $1 Million Bond

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
Patrick Clark, who is accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff, was released from a Texas jail on Wednesday after posting $1 million bond, according to the Houston Chronicle , citing court records.

Clark, 33, was arrested and jailed on Dec. 1 in connection with the fatal shooting of the rapper (real name: Kirsnick Khari Bell ), which took place at a gathering in Houston where a dispute over a dice game erupted into violence. Takeoff was not involved in the game or the dispute; according to Houston police, he was an “innocent bystander.” However, warrants, suggest that Quavo , Takeoff’s uncle and bandmate, did play a role in the game and subsequent argument.

Also on Wednesday, Quavo released a heartfelt tribute song to Takeoff, who was his nephew although just four years younger. The two formed Migos with fellow rapper Offset in 2008.

Attorneys for Clark, who the Chronicle described as a “self-employed DJ and exotic dancer promoter,” last week asked the judge to lower his bail; the request was denied. During an earlier bond reduction hearing, the judge ruled that Clark is not a danger to the community but could be a flight risk. His bond, originally set at $2 million, was lowered to $1 million after he was unable to find cash to pay for that amount, according to evidence and testimony presented during the recent hearing. While Clark’s supporters and family stated that they could not afford the $1 million bond, the funds were somehow procured by Wednesday. His attorneys confirmed that he had been released but offered no other comment to the Chronicle.

Clark is required to wear a GPS tracker and be on 24/7 house arrest per his bond conditions, court records said. He is required to avoid contact with other people involved in the shooting investigation, submit to drug testing, and cannot use or possess marijuana, alcohol or a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on March 9.

Variety

Variety

