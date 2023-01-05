Read full article on original website
Rupert Grint's Daughter, 2, Is 'Obsessed' with Target — So He Built Her a Mini Store at Home
The actor shares 2-year-old daughter Wednesday with partner Georgia Groome Rupert Grint is opening up about his 2-year-old daughter's unconventional — and adorable — new interest. The Harry Potter star, 34, appeared on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he shared that his daughter Wednesday's latest "obsession" is with Target. Asked what the toddler is into these days, Grint replied, "So many things. She's kind of princess crazy, as well. She's struggling a little bit with adjusting to U.K. life. She spent most of her...
Pete Davidson and 'Bodies Bodies' Costar Chase Sui Wonders Seen Cuddling in Brooklyn Restaurant
Chase Sui Wonders is also set to appear in Pete Davidson's upcoming comedy series Bupkis Pete Davidson is spending some time with a recent costar. On Monday, TMZ shared photographs showing Davidson, 29, sitting in a Brooklyn restaurant with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders as they waited on food together. The photos show Wonders wrapping an arm around Davidson's shoulders. TMZ reported patrons at the restaurant said the pair shared a kiss and left together after their food arrived. "Pete and Chase Sui have been hanging out...
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
Anderson Cooper Asks Prince Harry Why He and Meghan Markle Haven't Renounced Their Royal Titles
Queen Elizabeth conferred the dukedom to Prince Harry on his May 2018 wedding day to Meghan Markle Anderson Cooper had a pointed question for Prince Harry about his current chapter since leaving royal life. In an interview that aired on CBS' 60 Minutes on Sunday to promote Spare, the Duke of Sussex's memoir, Cooper noted that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior royal roles in January 2020 and relocated to North America, then inked a deal with Netflix and gave a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey months...
Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby
The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Divorcing His Wife Tiffany Fallon, Cites Affair With Her Personal Trainer
Rascal Flatts guitar player and founding member Joe Don Rooney has filed for divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, a former Miss Georgia and Playboy Playmate of the Month. And according to TMZ, the divorce is getting nasty. Both parties have alleged cheating, with Joe Don claiming that she is...
Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'Such a Queen'
"I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!" Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote to her grandchild in a sweet tribute for her 11th birthday Tina Knowle-Lawson is celebrating her fellow Capricorn and beloved granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Knowles family matriarch, 69, paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared Sunday, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,"...
Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson Surprised Sharelle Rosado with a Whopping 7.5 Carat Engagement Ring: Photos
Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson may have been chasing a Super Bowl ring during his NFL career, but last week, he had one to give away to his now wife-to-be Sharelle Rosado. A really big one. Over the weekend, the footballer and the Selling Tampa alum got engaged after Johnson popped...
Alyssa Scott Gets Emotional as She Packs Up Late Son Zen's Dresser to Make Room for Baby Halo
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby girl, Halo Marie, on Dec. 14 Alyssa Scott is looking back on memories with her late son Zen as she continues to celebrate the arrival of her newborn daughter, Halo Marie. On Sunday, the model, 29, shared a candid photo on her Instagram Story as she began packing up Zen's dresser to make room for newborn daughter Halo's clothes. Scott welcomed Halo with Nick Cannon last month, and the pair also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a...
Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign, 8, Gets a Haircut from Travis Barker in Sweet Photo
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker each share three children with their exes and have publicly discussed growing their blended family Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared a sweet stepparenting moment between Travis Barker and her youngest son, Reign. On Sunday, the Lemme founder shared a photo dump on Instagram, simply captioning it, "blah blah blah." Among the photos shared is a poignant black-and-white shot where Kardashian Barker's 8-year-old son stares into the camera as Barker's tattooed arms hold a buzzer over his head. The 43-year-old mom of three shares sons Reign and...
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game
Brittany Mahomes had her little ones — Bronze, 6 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months — in matching Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfits to cheer on their quarterback dad Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs. For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for...
Anna Kendrick Says She Accepted There Were 'Unspoken Things' Between Her and Her Dad Before He Died
The actress's dad William died on Nov. 16 at age 75 of end-stage liver cirrhosis Anna Kendrick is getting candid about mourning her father William. The Alice, Darling actress, 37, opened up about the death of her dad while on the Armchair Expert podcast, saying he died at 75 of end-stage liver cirrhosis. An obituary in the Portland Press Herald said William died "peacefully on Nov. 16, 2022, of natural causes with family by his side." Additionally, Kendrick's older brother Michael shared throwback family photos on Instagram in...
Benji Madden Celebrates 8-Year Wedding Anniversary to Cameron Diaz: 'Let's Do 80 More and Then Forever'
The couple tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed daughter Raddix in 2019 Benji Madden isn't afraid to get sentimental about his love for Cameron Diaz. The Good Charlotte lead guitarist, 43, penned a special tribute to the actress, 50, and their daughter Raddix, 3, on Instagram for their eighth wedding anniversary. "In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful," Madden wrote. "Eight years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide🐣let's do 80 more and then forever ❤️❤️❤️ happy anniversary 1*5*✨@camerondiaz my ❤️❤️🔥🌹🌎" He posted the...
Austin Butler Says He'd 'Cry Every Night' After Mom's Death: 'Never Experienced Pain Like That Before'
"I owe her for everything," the actor said of his mom Lori, who died of cancer in 2014 when he was 23 Austin Butler is looking back at the difficult time he had grieving his mother while going back to work. During The Hollywood Reporter's new Actor Roundtable discussion, the Elvis actor, 31, opened up about the death of his mom Lori, who died of cancer in 2014 when he was 23. Butler recalled questioning his acting career during that time period and the emotional experience he had...
Tori Spelling Shares 'Aftermath of a Brilliant Family Feast' with Dean McDermott and Kids
Her brood has expanded to include Mary Jo Eustace's daughter Lola, who joined them for the outing Tori Spelling gathered up her gang for a decadent feast at Ember and Rye in Carlsbad, California. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum posted a gallery of images from the family dinner at Richard Blais' acclaimed Park Hyatt Aviara Resort eatery to her Instagram Story on Monday. She included a tabletop photo with Lola, 17, Beau, 5, husband Dean McDermott, Finn, 10, Hattie, 11, Stella, 14 and Liam, 15. She then launched...
Ashley Graham 'Can't Believe How Fast' Her Twins Have Grown as She Celebrates Their First Birthday
The model celebrated twin boys Malachi and Roman's special day over the weekend, sharing scenes on Instagram Saturday. Looking back on her journey of tandem nursing the twins as newborns, she wrote, "Missing these moments. I can't believe how fast this year went!!" The mom of three shared a glimpse...
Prince Harry Asked to See Photos of Princess Diana's Car Crash: 'I Was Looking for Evidence...It Was True'
The Duke of Sussex, who was 12 when his mother died in a Paris car crash, wrote about coping with Princess Diana's death in his book Spare Prince Harry is recalling coping with his mother Princess Diana's death. The Duke of Sussex said he asked to see photos and the secret government file of the fatal car crash in Paris that killed his mother in 1997 in his book Spare, parts of which he read during his interview with ITV's Tom Bradby that aired on Sunday. "I saw the photographs...
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Shows Off Mini Mall (with a Starbucks!) in Their Backyard: Watch
North West showed off her playful side with her best friend in the kid-sized mini-mall in the backyard of mom Kim Kardashian's home Kim Kardashian's backyard is truly a kid's dream. A peek at the SKIMS founder's backyard in a TikTok posted by daughter North West, 9, on Monday reveals a number of kid-sized stores in a little strip mall setup. North plays in the stores with best friend Ryan Romulus, lip-syncing along to a TikTok sound about a "mall haul" as they explore the shops, with North starting out in a golf cart. The...
Joaquin Phoenix Undertakes an Epic Adventure in First Trailer for New Movie Beau Is Afraid
Joaquin Phoenix and Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid releases exclusively in theaters April 21 Joaquin Phoenix is teaming up with indie filmmaker Ari Aster for the new movie Beau Is Afraid. On Tuesday, A24 released the official trailer for Beau Is Afraid, writer-director Aster's first movie since 2019's Midsommar, which appears to follows 48-year-old Phoenix's title character Beau over a long period of his life. The trailer showcases Beau as he rests at a vacation resort or pool as he seemingly remembers moments from his childhood before it cuts to the film's main...
Brad Pitt Recalls Filming His First-Ever Love Scene: 'I Was Just Rolling and Frolicking'
Brad Pitt says he did not even have a line during his first-ever love scene in the 1980s drama Dallas Brad Pitt's first love scene came before he broke out as a movie star. In 59-year-old Pitt's cover interview for W Magazine's Best Performances issue published Monday, the Babylon actor estimated that the first time he ever filmed a love scene was during his brief stint on the 11th season of the television series Dallas in the late 1980s. "I had to roll around in the hay in a barn," Pitt recalled of...
