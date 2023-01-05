A Bryan man has admitted to assaulting five people during two incidents that took place in 2020. In Brazos County district court last week, 23 year old Jordan Gonzalez was sentenced to a total of four years. The first incident was aggravated assault when he used his pickup truck to rear-end an ex-girlfriend’s car multiple times while she was driving with her two children and a sister inside. Gonzalez also admitted to assaulting another woman who was pregnant. He waived his right to appeal the conviction and punishment, which could been as much as 20 years for the aggravated assaults and up to ten years for striking the pregnant woman.

