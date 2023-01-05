Read full article on original website
WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN SATURDAY
A Warrant Arrest was made on a Brenham woman Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:50, Officer Matthew Brown and Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the 1500 block of Farewell in an attempt to locate a subject with two active warrants for their arrest. Contact was made with Alondra Garcia, 20 of Brenham, who was taken into custody without incident on warrants out of Washington County for Theft of Property between $750 and $2500 and Leaving Scene of an Accident. Garcia was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested on assault charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 8:15, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 700 block of Matilda in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Ramsey Lee Randall Jr, 30 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Family Violence after it was determined that he had assaulted a family member. Randall was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
Two people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 8:10, Sgt. Jonathan Phipps initiated a traffic stop in the 2200 block of South Chappell Hill on a vehicle for failure to signal turn. Sgt. Phipps made contact with the driver, Rachel Lynn Williams, 37 of Brenham, and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and Sgt. Phipps located marijuana, MDMA tablets, and a .22 caliber pistol. Williams was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Milam County drug raid yields four arrests
Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
College Station woman rear ends car, arrested for drunk driving
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested Sunday for drunk driving after she rear ended another car, Bryan police said. Jennifer Lopez, 46, crashed her 2018 Lexus into another vehicle near N Earl Rudder Freeway around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. She told law enforcement she doesn’t remember...
Bryan Police Looking For Suspects In Weekend Shootings And Stabbing
The last two weeks of December, Bryan police responded to six shootings. Two more took place on Saturday. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that a home was struck by an undisclosed number of shots Saturday morning east of Haswell Park. More than $2,500 dollars of damage took place on Freeman Avenue in a shooting that investigators believe was not random. Saturday afternoon, more gunfire that also appears not to be random struck a person north of Midtown Park. The person who was shot on Duncan Avenue was transported for treatment of a non-life threatening injury and released.
Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
Renewing A Drivers License Results In A Trip To The Brazos County Jail
A College Station man is out of jail following his arrest while he was attempting to renew his drivers license. The DPS arrest report states a trooper smelled the strong odor of fresh marijuana coming from the car. The trooper then found a large vacuum sealed bag that was opened...
Plea Agreements In Brazos County District Court Criminal Cases Involving Multiple Assaults And DWI’s
A Bryan man has admitted to assaulting five people during two incidents that took place in 2020. In Brazos County district court last week, 23 year old Jordan Gonzalez was sentenced to a total of four years. The first incident was aggravated assault when he used his pickup truck to rear-end an ex-girlfriend’s car multiple times while she was driving with her two children and a sister inside. Gonzalez also admitted to assaulting another woman who was pregnant. He waived his right to appeal the conviction and punishment, which could been as much as 20 years for the aggravated assaults and up to ten years for striking the pregnant woman.
Early morning shooting reported in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in the 400-500 block of Freeman Avenue. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Nobody was injured, however, three cars were struck with bullets, along with a house, according to Bryan Police.
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
A Brenham woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic accident Thursday. Brenham Police report that at 5:20 Thursday afternoon, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the scene of a crash in the area of South Chappell Hill and East Stone Streets. During his investigation contact was made with Jessica Nichols, 34 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Tuscaloosa Alabama for Fail to Appear, Property Crimes. Nichols was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Houston-area teacher found dead in her backyard after domestic violence incident
"Our thoughts and prays are with her family during this difficult time." Alief ISD said in a statement released to ABC 13.
3 people hospitalized following crash on Hwy 36 north of Caldwell
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been taken to the hospital following a Monday morning crash in Burleson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, it happened around 6:15 a.m. along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell. Troopers say the driver of a Mercury passenger car...
Grief counselors at Alief ISD school after teacher killed
Wendy Duan was a third-grade educator when she was found dead in her backyard. Little remains known about the suspect.
ROBBERY SUSPECT GETS PRISON TERM
A convicted robbery suspect became the first person to be sentenced in Grimes County District Court this year. 33-year-old Ron Burchfield received a 15-year prison term for an Aggravated Robbery charge that occurred back on May 22, 2021. Burchfield and a female companion arrived at the residence at 4am that...
'It's not normal': loved ones react to local barber's murder
Jones wanted to be a barber and was working toward a quickly approaching graduation, but his life was cut short.
18-wheeler rolls over in Madison County crash Monday morning
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler rolled onto its side in a one-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. Monday morning. It happened on I-45 in Madison County north of OSR. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it was caused by an issue with one of the truck’s tires.
'Deeply saddened' | Alief ISD confirms assistant teacher killed in Sugar Land shooting
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A young Alief ISD teacher was killed Saturday in a suspected case of domestic violence, according to police. The district has identified her as Wendy Duan, 28. She joined Alief ISD in 2017 and had been teaching 3rd-grade reading and writing at Boone Elementary. Just...
THREE TRANSPORTED AFTER ACCIDENT INVOLVING 18-WHEELER NORTH OF CALDWELL
Three people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler this (Monday) morning between Caldwell and Milano. DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz reports the accident took place around 6:15 a.m. on Highway 36. According to Sgt. Ruiz, a Mercury passenger car was attempting to pass a Mazda passenger car in...
Murder suspect chase ends in Navasota
The pursuit of a potential murder suspect from Bastrop County ended in Grimes County Jan. 4. Navasota Police Officers responded to reports of a white Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Texas State Highway 6 toward Navasota. Officers staged with spikes awaited the suspect. Northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 6 were closed to traffic.
