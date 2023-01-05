Read full article on original website
Simone Biles Shares Stunning Photos from Her Engagement Shoot: 'The Best Part of Me Is You'
The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans safety have documented their road to the altar since announcing their engagement in February Simone Biles is sharing the love she has for fiancé Jonathan Owens. In a carousel of images and a sweet video posted on Instagram of her Christmas-themed engagement shoot with the Houston Texans safety, the 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist is seemingly enjoying her new status as the future Mrs. Owens. "The best part of me is you ENGAGEMENT SHOOT 💍🤍🦋" Biles wrote in the caption. In the romantic...
Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Pose with Bruce Willis and All His Kids in Rare Family Photo
Bruce Willis is father to five daughters — Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer with ex Demi Moore and Evelyn and Mabel with wife Emma Heming Willis Bruce Willis is surrounded by the love of his blended family this holiday season. On Tuesday, the Die Hard actor, 67, appeared in a Christmas family photo shared by close friend and ex-wife Demi Moore on Instagram. "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" she captioned the group shot, which shows Willis posing with Moore and their three daughters — Tallulah, 28, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34 —...
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together in Mexico
"They have a good thing going on. There is no stress," a source tells PEOPLE of the Oscar-winning actor and jewelry designer's relationship Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon welcomed 2023 from Mexico! The couple arrived in Cabo San Lucas ahead of the holiday weekend and celebrated New Year's Eve together Saturday in the popular tourist destination in Mexico's Baja California peninsula. "They are dating and having fun," a source tells PEOPLE. "They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it." The insider adds...
See Kendra Wilkinson’s Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah All Grown Up in Family Photo
Watch: Where Holly Madison Stands With Kendra Wilkinson & Bridget Marquardt. Kendra Wilkinson is having herself a tropical holiday vacation. The Girls Next Door alum shared snapshots of her family trip to Maui, Hawaii, where she was accompanied by 13-year-old son Hank Jr. and 8-year-old daughter Alijah. In the family...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Sandra Bullock Reportedly 'Incredibly Upset' and 'Blindsided' by Shocking Arrest of Ex Jesse James' Son
Jesse Eli James Jr., the son of Jesse James, has found himself in serious legal trouble as of late. According to Radar Online, his ongoing legal troubles have upset his former stepmother, Sandra Bullock. The Oscar winner was previously married to James from 2005 to 2010. Back in April 2021,...
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Pose with All 3 Kids at Broadway's Some Like It Hot
The family of five was dressed to the nines to celebrate the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot It was a rare family night out for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on Sunday. The couple and their three kids — 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, and 19-year-old son, James Wilkie — stepped out in New York City for the premiere of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot. Photographers snapped the smiling family as they posed at the Shubert Theatre. For the night out, the family...
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Katey Sagal’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Talented Children, Including ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White
Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter. Katey is the proud mother...
Kelly Osbourne Rocks Matching Christmas Sweater With Dad Ozzy After Giving Birth To 1st Child
Kelly Osbourne just gave birth to her first child so the holidays are looking extra special for her this year. The 38-year-old posed with her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, when they wore matching ugly Christmas sweaters while posing by the tree with a friend, Billy Morrison. Ozzy posted the photo with...
Blake Lively Jokes That Her Latest Sandwich Order Is a Dead Giveaway That She's Pregnant
"Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," said the soon-to-be mom of four of her lunch from Stein's Market and Deli Blake Lively is eating for two — and doing it well. The actress, 35, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, showed off her mouth-watering order from Stein's Market and Deli in New Orleans on Instagram and gave her followers a foodie tip: "Order 'The Rachel' extra crispy meat and bread." The Rachel is a hot Pastrami sandwich with Swiss cheese and...
Ozzy Osbourne looks frail and unrecognizable amid Sharon health scare
A frail Ozzy Osbourne was spotted leaning on a cane while shopping at the luxury supermarket Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The “Crazy Train” rocker, 74, looked almost unrecognizable with chin-length gray hair and a gray tartan coat paired with black trainers. A female assistant helped him maneuver his shopping cart through the store. His LA sighting comes days after his wife, Sharon, was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while filming scenes for son Jack’s paranormal TV series. In early 2020, the Prince of Darkness publicly revealed his battle with Parkinson’s disease, though he was reportedly...
'I'm on the left!': Bette Midler, 77, jokes about resemblance to her lookalike daughter Sophie, 36, as they attend Some Like It Hot play in New York City
Bette Midler fans may be been doing a double take on the red carpet for the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot on Sunday evening in New York City. The Tony winning artist brought a date along to the debut - her lookalike daughter, Sophie Von Haselberg. Bette, 77,...
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Dress After Fans Say It’s Not ‘Age Appropriate’
Not holding back. The Game slammed trolls that criticized the way his 12-year-old daughter, California Dream Taylor, was dressed in a new photo. The rapper – whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor – took to Instagram on...
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet 'Are Spending Some of the Holiday Together': 'They're Friends' (Source)
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet jointly announced their breakup last January Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet remain the friendliest of exes. A source tells PEOPLE that Momoa, 43, and Bonet, 55, "have stayed close" since they jointly announced their split this past January. "They are friends," the source tells PEOPLE. "They spend time together when Jason is in Los Angeles. Jason is handy and often did things around the house when they lived together." "He still helps Lisa out now," the source continues, adding that the former couple are...
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident
Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'
Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she wishes her late mom Janet Leigh could see "that her two daughters are well and thriving" Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how she would share her life with her late mom Janet Leigh if she were still alive today. On Wednesday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of multiple Variety covers showcasing several of the magazine's recent picks for "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time," leading with Leigh's classic Psycho. In the famous black-and-white still from the 1960...
