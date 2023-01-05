Read full article on original website
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In Cromwell
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, Connecticut
zip06.com
Friends, Colleagues Remember Kokoruda
Described as an end-of-an-era in Madison politics, friends, colleagues, and family members have shown an outpouring of respect and love for former selectwoman Noreen Kokoruda and her legacy of commitment to Madison. Kokoruda, a 14-year veteran of the Board of Selectmen (BOS) and former State Representative, died on Dec. 22,...
zip06.com
Inaugural Ethan Miller Song Foundation Memorial Blood Drive Announced
The family of Ethan Miller Song is hoping to turn a tragic death into the gift of life by sponsoring a blood drive on Jan. 31. “When Mike and I arrived at the hospital and found out Ethan died, we wanted to donate his organs,” said Kristen Miller Song. “I would have loved for his death to save others. We didn’t have that option, sadly.”
zip06.com
Beloved Guilford Police K-9 Retires
The Guilford Police Department (GPD) said farewell to a beloved member of the department at the end of the year. Patrol K-9 Kobe hung up his leash after six years with the force and will now spend his retirement years with his handler, newly promoted GPD Detective Brittany Bartlett. Bartlett...
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
iheart.com
Wallingford Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Principal
Many communities are mourning the loss of beloved former teacher and principal, Kristin Vollero, after her passing on Christmas Eve morning. Vollero, 47, was diagnosed with cancer 6 months ago. Vollero’s education career included St. Bernadette Parochial School, New Haven Public Schools, North Haven Public Schools, and Wallingford Public Schools....
zip06.com
GLCT Receives Major Donation
The Guilford Land Conservation Trust (GLCT) has announced that an individual friend of the Land Trust from Guilford has made a leadership gift of $100,000 toward the $592,000 purchase of the idyllic 25-acre field across from Melissa Jones School in North Guilford. GLCT is grateful for this enormously generous act, which the anonymous donor hopes will inspire the broader community to help GLCT protect this important place.
West Haven Man Found Shot Dead On Street In New Haven
Police are investigating after a 41-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death on a city street.Charles Miller, of West Haven, was found around 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8 on Pond Lily Avenue in New Haven.Miller was found after New Haven Police responded to a Shotspotter alert to the area between …
Man Charged In Beating Murder Of Bridgeport Man
After almost four years a Connecticut man has been charged in connection with a brutal beating murder of a Fairfield County man in front of a grocery store. Luis Hernandez, age 44, of Waterbury, was arrested by US Marshals on a warrant on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and charged in the 2019 murder of Miguel Lopez, age 46, in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport.
Eyewitness News
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
Vandals keep returning to damage Hartford’s Mark Twain House
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Staff at the Mark Twain House have stopped replacing the broken windows. “Bricks, broken glass — we have cleaned up a lot of the glass at this point, we haven’t happened to take the bricks out just yet,” said Pieter Roos, the museum’s executive director. “The second time they threw chunks […]
hamlethub.com
Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years
Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
New Britain Herald
Man who robbed banks in New Britain, Waterbury sentenced to more prison following escape from halfway house
A man sentenced to prison for robbing banks in New Britain and Waterbury was sentenced to additional time behind bars last week after federal officials say he escaped a halfway house in 2021 and remained on the loose for over a year. Victor Ramos, 41, of Waterbury, faced sentencing on...
"Super chill" black bear hibernating under CT family's home
PLAINVILLE, Conn. -- A black bear has been hibernating under a Connecticut family's home. The people who live there decided they better let it stay. "I turned my head and saw the bear, and we were staring right at each other. It's pretty crazy," one resident said. "He's massive, but he's super chill. He hasn't really done much so far."Animal officials recommended they let the bear rest until it's done hibernating, which could be several months. In the meantime, the family is posting updates on the bear's new Instagram account, Marty the Bear.
West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily
A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
Bittersweet ending: West Hartford shop to close its doors after 66 years
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After more than half a century in business, a popular toy shop in West Hartford is closing its doors for good. The Toy Chest, a family owned and operated business in West Hartford Center, first opened in 1956. however, after 66 years in the industry, the shop will close at […]
Eyewitness News
Police find missing East Hartford man with dementia
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - UPDATE: Police say Robert Abrom has been found. Police say they are looking for a 72-year-old man who left his East Hartford home on Saturday. Robert Abrom left his home around 1:00 pm to go for a walk, police say. His family reported him missing...
2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
CT Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams, 39, dies in head-on car crash just after sworn in for 3rd term
Connecticut Democratic State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams was killed early Thursday in a wrong-way crash on a highway, according to multiple reports.
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
Pedestrian struck by car in West Hartford on South Main Street
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A pedestrian was struck by a car on Friday night, according to the West Hartford Police Department. Police said a pedestrian was pushing an empty shopping cart on South Main Street near Meadow Brook Road when they were hit by an oncoming car. West Hartford advocacy group calls on town to […]
