ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
knopnews2.com

Nebraska 2023 Unicameral committee assignments finalized

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State lawmakers finalized their committee assignments Monday, allowing the Unicam to move forward on its legislative session. The 40-7 vote to approve the committee on committees after a few delays Monday. At one point in the session, Speaker John Arch moved to suspend the rules and...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Gov. Pillen conducts first news conference

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen held his first news conference Tuesday morning. He’s discussing human trafficking ahead of signing a proclamation for Human Trafficking Awareness Month. State Attorney General Mike Hilgers was there to support the governor in raising awareness of the issue in Nebraska and in...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Nebraskans celebrate their new governor at inaugural ball

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local and state officials and dignitaries joined a crowd of more than 3,500 people gathered Saturday night at CHI Health Center arena to celebrate Jim Pillen at the new governor’s inaugural ball. Pillen’s background colored much of his address at the event. He spoke about...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy