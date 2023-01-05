Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Nebraska 2023 Unicameral committee assignments finalized
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State lawmakers finalized their committee assignments Monday, allowing the Unicam to move forward on its legislative session. The 40-7 vote to approve the committee on committees after a few delays Monday. At one point in the session, Speaker John Arch moved to suspend the rules and...
knopnews2.com
Gov. Pillen conducts first news conference
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen held his first news conference Tuesday morning. He’s discussing human trafficking ahead of signing a proclamation for Human Trafficking Awareness Month. State Attorney General Mike Hilgers was there to support the governor in raising awareness of the issue in Nebraska and in...
knopnews2.com
Nebraskans celebrate their new governor at inaugural ball
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local and state officials and dignitaries joined a crowd of more than 3,500 people gathered Saturday night at CHI Health Center arena to celebrate Jim Pillen at the new governor’s inaugural ball. Pillen’s background colored much of his address at the event. He spoke about...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln and Grand Island.
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
knopnews2.com
Increased clouds with mild temperatures Tuesday; Snow and rain chances Wednesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Tuesday is going to be another warm day for this time of year with a little more clouds. But once we get into the day Wednesday, a minor storm system will move through, giving us a chance of snow and rain. As the Gulf Of...
Comments / 0