knopnews2.com
NPCC hosts Hastings College Jv
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Knights were looking to get their first win of the season as they hosted the Hatings Broncos JV team. The Knights jumped out to an early lead, leading by 6 points at the end of the first quarter, 18-12.The Broncos will outscore the Knights by 3 in the second quarter, but NPCC still had the lead at halftime, 30-27.
Sand Hills Express
Stretch of Highway US-30 Near North Platte to be Closed for 11 Days
NORTH PLATTE – The Nebraska Department of Transportation has released a statement announcing the temporary closure of Highway US-30 East beginning January 12. Weather permitting, a detour will be implemented for ongoing construction work on the North Platte River Bridge, east of North Platte. The detour is anticipated to last for 11 days, until Sunday, January 22.
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg hosts double-header vs Century
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 8-1 Gothenburg Swedes are at home hosting the undefeated Centura Lady Centurians, who come in with a 10-0 record. The Swedes couldn’t do anything wrong as they went into halftime with a 20-point lead. In the second half, Centura tried to make a slight...
knopnews2.com
North Platte hosts Kearney Catholic
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte hosted the Kearney Catholic Stars on Saturday for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader at North Platte High School. The Stars would take the victory in the girls game over the Bulldogs, while the North Platte boys got the victory in game number two.
knopnews2.com
McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83 at 4:17 p.m. Saturday. Accident reconstructionists say...
knopnews2.com
Cozad Haymakers host the Irish of St Pat’s in a double-header
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Cozad Lady Haymakers hosted the Lady Irish of St. Pat’s. Cozad comes in with a 3-7 record, and the Irish come in with a 6-5 record. Starting the second quarter with a five-point lead, Tonja Heirigs scored six unanswered points to put the Irish ahead by 11 at the half.
knopnews2.com
Lincoln County Commissioners approve salaries for appointed department heads
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners held their first meeting of the new calendar year Monday morning. Among the items discussed was setting the salaries for county board-appointed department heads. Raises were unanimously granted for Region 51 Emergency Management, Veterans Service Officer, and Noxious Weed Supervisor. However,...
North Platte Telegraph
Connick promoted at Visit North Platte
Amanda Connick has been named operations, group tour, and convention manager for Visit North Platte, the agency said Friday in a press release. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Connick joined the Visitors Bureau five years ago...
McCook man killed, four injured in crash near Wellfleet
WELLFLEET, Neb.-A McCook man was killed, and several others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. At around 4:17 p.m. on Saturday, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83. Authorities said reports indicated the vehicles...
News Channel Nebraska
One dead, four injured during weekend accident
WELLFLEET, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln County are investigating a two-vehicle accident that happened over the weekend. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the Lincoln County 911 Center around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, got a report of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 83 near Wellfleet. The Sheriff's Office reported the...
North Platte man wanted on felony assault warrants arrested
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man who was wanted on multiple warrants is in custody. Police said on Saturday at around 12:42 p.m., officers on patrol in the 200 block of N. McCabe Ave. observed a vehicle reportedly driven by Ross Rivera, 38, parked outside a residence. Officers were aware that Rivera had multiple active warrants for his arrest.
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend or contact a wanted individual. Contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: FTA- possession of money while violation of 28-416(1); manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, DUS, possession of Marijuana 2nd off, Possession of or sue of drug paraphernalia. Dezarae...
Comments / 0