NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Knights were looking to get their first win of the season as they hosted the Hatings Broncos JV team. The Knights jumped out to an early lead, leading by 6 points at the end of the first quarter, 18-12.The Broncos will outscore the Knights by 3 in the second quarter, but NPCC still had the lead at halftime, 30-27.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO