ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheAtlantaVoice

HUD Awards $24.7 Million to Provide Affordable Housing for younger people w/disabilities

By Staff Report
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wQQRG_0k4RiV8600

On January 4, 2023, HUD announced the award of $24.7 million to 98 local public housing authorities (PHAs) across the country to provide permanent affordable housing to non-elderly persons with disabilities. This award allows these PHAs to house up to 2,210 additional families, and further support community integration for persons with disabilities.

“People with disabilities deserve access to affordable housing that meets their needs,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “Today’s funding is an important step forward – one that will help more persons with disabilities serve as fully integrated members of their communities and allow them to live independently and with dignity.”

This housing assistance provided through the HUD’s Section 811 Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program, offers funding to housing agencies to assist non-elderly persons with disabilities who are transitioning out of institutional or other isolated settings, at serious risk of institutionalization, homeless, or at risk of becoming homeless. Mainstream partners, including Centers for Independent Living, state protection and advocacy agencies, Medicaid agencies, and Continuums of Care, collaborate with the PHAs to assist with the application and housing search process.

To help PHAs address rental market conditions that are creating challenges with Mainstream leasing, HUD awarded both new vouchers and extraordinary administrative fees. The $5 million of extraordinary administrative fees awarded in this round of funding to 88 PHAs can be used to support housing search and leasing up of eligible applicants, in addition to easing costs related to the retention, recruitment, and support of participating owners. This will include security deposits, signing bonuses, vacancy payments, and damage mitigation. All of this will allow PHAs to improve their processes so that families can successfully use their Mainstream voucher.

The post HUD Awards $24.7 Million to Provide Affordable Housing for younger people w/disabilities appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy