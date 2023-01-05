Jeremy Renner Shares First Video Update From Hospital Following New Year’s Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner has given fans a video update from the Reno hospital where he is being treated for severe injuries related to a New Year’s Day snowplow accident .

In the video, which was shared to the actor’s Instagram Story and Twitter account (below), Renner is getting his hair washed as part of a bed bath — his first, he notes, in a week or so. “ICU spa moment to lift my spirits,” the story is captioned. Also splashed across the video in text is a small note thanking his mother and sister, as well as fans, “for all your love.”

The video follows a brief photo update from Wednesday that saw the star sharing another message of appreciation. “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he wrote.

That message came just moments ahead of a Washoe County Sheriff’s Department news conference , providing an update on their investigation into the accident and sharing more specific details around the nature of Renner’s accident. During the press conference, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said the Hawkeye star had been run over by a snowcat weighing at least 14,330 pounds after towing his personal vehicle — driven at the time by a family member — out of the snow on his personal property.

Renner was attempting to get back into his personal PistenBully when it ran him over at his Mt. Rose Highway area home. The sheriff’s office called the incident a “tragic accident” and confirmed they are investigating any potential mechanical failure of the snowplow.

The Avengers star was air-flighted from his Nevada home on Sunday and underwent surgery after the accident . He sustained “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” according to his rep. Upon returning from surgery, he was placed in the intensive care unit where he has remained in critical but stable condition.

The accident followed a severe weather event in Mt. Rose Highway area, which resulted in around three feet of snow and major power outages in the larger region.