Quavo Emotionally Tributes Takeoff In “Without You” Music Video

It’s been a little over two months since the passing of Migos member Takeoff . Upon his death, many of the Atlanta rapper’s musical peers shared their condolences about their brother-in-music — including ex-Migos member Offset and Boosie Badazz, who recently released the music video “ Rocket Man .”

Now, Quavo is mourning the loss of his nephew and group member on wax, sharing his innermost sentiments about that dreadful November night that changed everything for him.

(L-R) Takeoff and Quavo of Migos attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

On Wednesday (Jan. 4), the Only Built For Infinity Links collaborator surprisingly shared a monochromatic clip from new music video “ Without You .” Quavo sits in deep thought smoking a blunt as he sways his chair back and forth.

“Tears rolling down my eyes, I jus seen an angel fly/ Tell me I’ll be fine, oh why?” soundtracks the emotional raw footage of the 31-year-old.

“Long Live Take Infinity [infinity emoji] [rocketship emoji],” he captioned the Instagram post, leading fans to listen to and watch the entire video from a link in his bio.

In the simple, yet poignant music video, Quavo stays in one spot and one scene as he appears to listen to his lyrics of the heartfelt tribute. Conversational lyrics scroll across the bottom of the screen, conveying his thoughts, his way.

He raps: “I wish I had a time machine, Jus so you can take a ride with me (Skrr-skrrt)/ I miss jus how you smile at me, Unc and Phew ’til infinity/ I wish I had a time machine, So you can take a ride with me (Skrrt)/ Wrap my arms around and hold you tight, Phew/ So you can never say goodbye to me.”

The video ends with the lyrics of the song written on a sheet of notebook paper that origami’s into a rocket ship taking off into space.

Takeoff, née Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at only 28 years old in Houston on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), and buried (Nov. 11 ). The shooting occurred at Billiards and Bowling as Take was hanging with Quavo and a plethora of other guests. Since then, a suspect has been arrested and is awaiting trial.

Watch Quavo channel his grief in the “Without You” music video above and listen to the track below.

Long Life Take.