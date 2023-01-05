ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waka Flocka Flame Explains Why He’s Thankful For Getting Shot: “That Was A Blessing”

By Armon Sadler
 5 days ago
Waka Flocka Flame has achieved a lot throughout his career, thus a certain level of confidence, or even arrogance, would be expected. The 36-year-old recently reflected on why getting shot caused him to have a change of perspective that ultimately changed his life for the better.

The “Hard In Da Paint” rapper appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast on Tuesday (Jan. 3), and was asked about the traumatic 2010 situation. The then-23-year-old was shot in the arm and robbed while at the car wash.

“I still go to the car wash. Yeah, I know what happened, definitely, 100 percent,” Flocka said. “I thank God for that, too. That was a blessing, because that weekend, I was making like a quarter million [dollars].” He goes on to reveal he was participating in illicit drug transactions before a divine presence stepped in.

“I was going to buy some bricks and some pounds. And that’s God that stopped me. I thank God because I was arrogant as f**k. It turned me dark all the way… That Waka died that day, too.” The revelations he gained from this situation jumpstarted a hot streak in his music career.

The “O Let’s Do It” artist went on to release Flockaveli in 2010, which included classic records such as “No Hands” featuring Roscoe Dash and Wale and “Hard In Da Paint.” The following year, he partnered with his 1017 Brick Squad comrade Gucci Mane for the collaborative project Ferrari Boyz , only to come back again the next year with Triple F Life: Fans, Friends & Family .

Both Flockaveli and Triple F Life reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart, while “No Hands” and “O Let’s Do It” charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Waka also stepped into the wider entertainment realm , appearing on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta , Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, and his own show Waka & Tammy alongside his now-ex, Tammy Rivera .

Waka Flocka Flame hasn’t been too active musically as of late, though he did appear on “Sick Of Ballin 2.0” with Yung Nation and Dorrough Music. Needless to say, his unfortunate 2010 incident was a blessing in disguise that set him on the right path.

