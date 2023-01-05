Hasbro and Paramount have announced that a new, eight-episode, live-action series set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons has been ordered to series for Paramount+. Confirmed by Deadline, the series—first floated almost a year ago—has now officially been given a straight-to-series order, and will now have a home at Paramount’s streaming service. The move makes sense, given that Paramount has already been working with Hasbro co-producing Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the live-action movie adaptation of the franchise out in March.

7 HOURS AGO