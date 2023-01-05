Read full article on original website
Natasha Lyonne Knows You’re Lying in Trailer for Rian Johnson’s Poker Face: Watch
Fans of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery have ten more puzzle boxes to open, with creator Rian Johnson’s new mystery series Poker Face coming to Peacock on January 26th. A new trailer is out now, and finds star Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman who always knows when you’re lying.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Alex G Performs “Runner,” “Miracles,” and “Early Morning Waiting” on CBS Saturday Morning: Watch
Alex G showcased his new album God Save the Animals with performances of “Runner,” “Miracles,” and “Early Morning Waiting” on this weekend’s episode of CBS Saturday Morning. Watch below. Alex G always has an otherworldly quality to his releases, so it’s a treat...
Nicolas Cage “Not Really Down” to Act in Star Wars: “I’m a Trekkie, Man”
You won’t catch Nicolas Cage in a galaxy far, far away anytime soon. In a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the actor thespian said he’s “not really down” with acting in the Star Wars films or series, explaining, “I’m a Trekkie, man.”. Cage was...
Iggy Pop Releases New Album Every Loser Featuring Taylor Hawkins, Chad Smith, and More: Stream
Iggy Pop has unleashed his latest LP, Every Loser, via Atlantic/Gold Tooth Records. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify. The punk rock superstar’s 19th studio album was helmed by Andrew Watt — our 2022 Producer of the Year — and includes contributions from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith; Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro, Eric Avery, and Chris Chaney; Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan; and the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Watt, Travis Barker, Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, and former Chili Peppers guitarist and Pearl Jam touring member Josh Klinghoffer are also featured on the new set.
Golden Globes 2023: The Red Carpet Looks You Need To See
Awards season is upon us — and so is the glitz and glamour.
Iggy Pop on the Grammys: “I Hate Those People”
Iggy Pop had to be persuaded to accept a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 Grammys, telling Classic Rock magazine, “I hate those people.”. “Things changed and society met me halfway,” Pop said of his decision to accept. He added that he wasn’t sure why the Recording Academy was trying to contact him and assumed it was for something stupid. “The Grammys kept wanting to talk to me on the phone and I kept telling my manager: ‘I don’t want to talk to them. I hate those people. They want me to be an exhibit in their museum or something.'”
David Bowie in 10 Songs
This article was originally published in 2016, days prior to David Bowie’s death. It has since been updated in celebration of what would have been his 76th birthday on January 8th, 2023. Ever felt overwhelmed by an artist’s extensive back catalog? Been meaning to check out a band, but...
50 Cent Announces 8 Mile Television Series, Eminem Involved
50 Cent has announced that his next project will involve one of his oldest collaborators, saying on the January 6th episode of Big Boy TV that he’s adapting Eminem’s 2002 film 8 Mile into a television series. “I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent said,...
Nicolas Cage Reveals Potential Plot for Face/Off 2
Nicolas Cage recently relived many of his iconic film roles in the meta action-comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. One such scene saw Cage spoof the ending to Face/Off, the 1997 John Woo sci-fi action thriller co-starring John Travolta. As it turns out, Cage has been approached about making an actual sequel to Face/Off, and went as far to reveal that the film’s prospective plot would involve his and Travolta’s characters’ children.
Iggy Pop and The Losers Perform “Frenzy” on Kimmel: Watch
Celebrating the release of his new album Every Loser, Iggy Pop was the latest musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The punk rock icon performed “Frenzy”, a highlight from the feature-heavy record. The set marked the late-night debut of Pop’s band The Losers featuring our 2022 Producer of...
Jordan Peele Says He “Very Creepily” Bought Corey Feldman’s Stand by Me Ear
Jordan Peele opened up about his recent friendship with Corey Feldman during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, revealing that he was such a fan of the actor that he “very creepily” bought the prosthetic ear Feldman wore in Stand by Me when it was put up for auction.
Billy Idol Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame: Watch the Ceremony
Billy Idol received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday (January 6th). Fellow punk legend Henry Rollins and renowned visual artist Shepard Fairey delivered speeches to honor the legendary rocker. Rollins spoke first, praising Idol for his work as lead singer of the UK punk band Generation...
Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, and More Releasing New Song Together
A star-studded group of singers including Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, and Cyndi Lauper have joined forces for a new song called “Gonna Be You,” recorded for the soundtrack to the equally star-studded upcoming road trip comedy 80 for Brady. Penned by songwriting mastermind Diane Warren and also featuring Gloria Estefan and Belinda Carlisle, the track is out on January 20th.
Godsmack Singer Sully Erna Apparently Once Dated Lady Gaga
One sings about “Bad Religion,” the other sings about “Bad Romance.” According to Godsmack drummer Shannon Larkin, frontman Sully Erna once dated pop superstar Lady Gaga. While appearing on the 2020’d podcast, Larkin was asked by the host (who appeared to have some inside knowledge) about...
Netflix Renews Wednesday for Season 2
Wednesday Addams doesn’t bury hatchets, she sharpens them, and she’ll be back sharper than ever now that Netflix has officially renewed Wednesday for Season 2. The news is hardly a surprise; Wednesday is one of Netflix’s biggest hits ever, even breaking some viewership records set by Stranger Things. Season 1 of the Tim Burton-produced, Jenna Ortega-starring series inspired viral dances and unblinking stares, and according to co-showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, they’re just getting started.
Harry Melling on Portraying Edgar Allen Poe Alongside Christian Bale in The Pale Blue Eye
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Harry Melling sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Pale Blue Eye, his new Netflix film co-starring Christian Bale. The movie finds Melling portraying a young...
Fast-Tracked M3GAN Sequel Will Protect Us from Feeling Lonely
If the investors in Jurassic Park never figured out that the dinosaurs always kill people, then the manufacturers of M3GAN can be just as entertainingly dense. As Deadline and the New York Times report, a sequel to the killer horror movie is currently in the works to protect us from feeling lonely.
Tom Hanks, Father of Nepo Babies, Defends Nepotism: “It’s a Family Business”
We hate to break it to you, but chances are, at least one of your favorite actors is almost certainly a “nepo baby.” Famous children of famous parents have been a hot-button topic online recently, but Tom Hanks has a different term for it: “Family business.” The latest business venture? Hanks and his son Truman both appear in the upcoming comedy A Man Called Otto.
