Read full article on original website
Tom Tuttoilmondo
5d ago
The First State has to be first in something I guess.... It's probably price gouging.
Reply(5)
4
Related
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware
Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's COVID numbers are rising after the holidays
Once again, COVID numbers are rising in Delaware post holidays. The number of new COVID cases have been rising steadily over the past month with a 7-day average at 218.1 on the state’s My Healthy Community tracker. At the beginning of December, it was at just below 178. There...
WBOC
Delaware Announces "Operation Braking Point"
DELAWARE - Delaware State Police and Delaware Office of Highway Safety made the traffic enforcement campaign announcement on Monday. Delaware officials say "Operation Braking Point" is a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign enforcement in response to the alarming increase of traffic fatalities that occurred on Delaware roadways last year. The campaign will...
WDEL 1150AM
3 major routes targeted in Operation: Braking Point speed enforcement campaign
A two-week speeding enforcement campaign has begun on portions of I-95, I-495 and Delaware Route 1. According to Delaware State Police and the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, 27 traffic fatalities occurred on those three roadways in 2022, and 37% were speed-related. They called last year's increase in Delaware traffic fatalities "alarming."
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love to have a nice burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website
The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.
Delaware State Police and Delaware Office of Highway Safety Announce “Operation Braking Point”
With the support of the OHS and DelDOT, DSP is initiating “Operation Braking Point,” a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign enforcement in response to the alarming increase of traffic fatalities that occurred […] The post Delaware State Police and Delaware Office of Highway Safety Announce “Operation Braking Point” appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Anglers Dead After Tragic Accident in Virginia
Authorities have pronounced two anglers dead after they fell into a Virginia lake and went missing on Monday, Jan 2. Before tragedy struck, the young men enjoyed a day on the water at Virginia’s Smith Mountain Lake. After they fell into the water, they were declared missing, and authorities...
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
Sears about to close final Maryland store
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
3 property tax bills up for hearing Wednesday
Three bills that would raise real estate tax credits are on the docket for the Delaware House of Representatives Education Committee. With the state now projected to have a surplus of nearly $1 billion – the third year in a row for such extraordinary income – a Democrat and a Republic representative are moving to give older residents a bigger ... Read More
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 8, 2023
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines House committees feature more women, minorities as leaders Teachers taking alternate route to classroom may leave faster Top stories you may have missed in 2022 Culture Former Uber driver: Giving rider kidney ‘easiest decision’ Mt. Pleasant’s Matt Auerbach named Eagles fan of 2022 Maggie ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Covid still filling hospital beds, claiming lives
Coivid-19 is still filling hospital beds and claiming lives in Delaware, the Delaware Division of Public Health reported. In an early January report, 12 new deaths were recorded after a review of vital statistics for the month of December. The individuals ranged in age from their 60s to 90s. All...
Major Storm Taking Aim On Region Will Be Packed With Heavy Rains, Strong Winds
A major storm headed to the region will bring a mix of heavy rain, strong winds, along with sleet and snow in some areas. The cross-country storm system is now expected to arrive in this region on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12, intensify Thursday night, and continue into Friday, Jan. 13, AccuWeather reports.
proclaimerscv.com
Idaho Stimulus Checks Is Near, See If You Qualify
Residents of Idaho might soon get the tax rebate that legislatures earlier this month state have promised. It is expected that the state tax commission to begin processing the tax rebates of Idaho from the special session later this month. Who Will Get The Tax Rebates In Idaho?. Early this...
Getting Caught Squeaking through Red Lights Is Funding Pedestrian Safety Measures in Montco
PennDOT funds totaling $15 million dollars will go toward making Pennsylvania pedestrians safer, and $760,000 of it is coming to Montgomery County. Anthony Hennen reported the investment in The Center Square. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the program will support 36 different safety measures across the state, including efforts to...
Delaware lawmakers consider lifting ban on wine shipments
(The Center Square) – Delaware is one of only three states that prohibits shipments of wine to resident's doorsteps, but that could change with the upcoming legislative session. State Rep. Mike Smith, a Pike Creek Republican, said he plans to file a proposal to authorize direct-to-consumer wine shipping, and permit the state to collect sales and alcoholic beverage taxes on sales of the products. "To be clear, I am not...
$1M Mega Million ticket sold at Maryland store
While no one has won the big money in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, one Marylander does have a million-dollar ticket.
Traffic backed up after tractor trailer fire on beltway
McLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — A tractor trailer caught on fire on I-495 on Sunday afternoon, causing backups into Maryland. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Virginia State Police all responded to the outer loop of I-495 Southbound at Georgetown Pike. Traffic was routed around it onto Georgetown Pike. […]
“Most Haunted Road In Maryland”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Maryland is a state with a rich history and a number of haunted roads. From deserted highways to winding country roads, these eerie stretches of pavement are said to be home to a variety of ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural entities. Here are the five most haunted roads in Maryland:
Comments / 16