Delaware State

Tom Tuttoilmondo
5d ago

The First State has to be first in something I guess.... It's probably price gouging.

a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware

Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware's COVID numbers are rising after the holidays

Once again, COVID numbers are rising in Delaware post holidays. The number of new COVID cases have been rising steadily over the past month with a 7-day average at 218.1 on the state’s My Healthy Community tracker. At the beginning of December, it was at just below 178. There...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Delaware Announces "Operation Braking Point"

DELAWARE - Delaware State Police and Delaware Office of Highway Safety made the traffic enforcement campaign announcement on Monday. Delaware officials say "Operation Braking Point" is a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign enforcement in response to the alarming increase of traffic fatalities that occurred on Delaware roadways last year. The campaign will...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

3 major routes targeted in Operation: Braking Point speed enforcement campaign

A two-week speeding enforcement campaign has begun on portions of I-95, I-495 and Delaware Route 1. According to Delaware State Police and the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, 27 traffic fatalities occurred on those three roadways in 2022, and 37% were speed-related. They called last year's increase in Delaware traffic fatalities "alarming."
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware State Police and Delaware Office of Highway Safety Announce “Operation Braking Point”

With the support of the OHS and DelDOT, DSP is initiating “Operation Braking Point,” a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign enforcement in response to the alarming increase of traffic fatalities that occurred […] The post Delaware State Police and Delaware Office of Highway Safety Announce “Operation Braking Point” appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
Outsider.com

Nottingham MD

Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Sears about to close final Maryland store

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
FREDERICK, MD
Delaware LIVE News

3 property tax bills up for hearing Wednesday

Three bills that would raise real estate tax credits are on the docket for the Delaware House of Representatives Education Committee. With the state now projected to have a surplus of nearly $1 billion – the third year in a row for such extraordinary income – a Democrat and a Republic representative are moving to give older residents a bigger ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 8, 2023

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines House committees feature more women, minorities as leaders Teachers taking alternate route to classroom may leave faster Top stories you may have missed in 2022 Culture Former Uber driver: Giving rider kidney ‘easiest decision’ Mt. Pleasant’s Matt Auerbach named Eagles fan of 2022 Maggie ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Covid still filling hospital beds, claiming lives

Coivid-19 is still filling hospital beds and claiming lives in Delaware, the Delaware Division of Public Health reported. In an early January report, 12 new deaths were recorded after a review of vital statistics for the month of December. The individuals ranged in age from their 60s to 90s. All...
DELAWARE STATE
proclaimerscv.com

The Center Square

Delaware lawmakers consider lifting ban on wine shipments

(The Center Square) – Delaware is one of only three states that prohibits shipments of wine to resident's doorsteps, but that could change with the upcoming legislative session. State Rep. Mike Smith, a Pike Creek Republican, said he plans to file a proposal to authorize direct-to-consumer wine shipping, and permit the state to collect sales and alcoholic beverage taxes on sales of the products. "To be clear, I am not...
DELAWARE STATE
DC News Now

