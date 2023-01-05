ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

KREM2

University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho killings: Full special report revealing chilling details

(NewsNation) — A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students, nearly two months after they were fatally stabbed. Hosted by senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the special dives into who suspect Bryan Kohberger is, how police...
MOSCOW, ID
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Private investigator appears at Moscow house where 4 students were murdered

MOSCOW, Idaho — A private investigator in a black Toyota SUV was allowed behind the crime scene tape at 1122 King Rd., where four University of Idaho students were murdered in their shared, off-campus house last November. RELATED: ‘I have no ill will towards you’: Father of U of I murder victim addresses Bryan Kohberger’s parents in interview A lone police...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

The White Sedan: How Police Found Suspect in Moscow Slayings

The white sedan cruised past the gray, three-story rental home on a dead-end street in Moscow, Idaho. Then again. And again. It was unusual behavior in the residential, hillside neighborhood in the quiet hours before dawn. And according to a police affidavit released Thursday, surveillance videos showing the vehicle that November night were key to unraveling the mystery of who killed four University of Idaho students inside the house.
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle got DoorDash delivery just minutes before her murder

University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery less than 20 minutes before she was stabbed to death inside her home, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday. The 20-year-old marketing major’s final meal — likely from Jack in the Box, as The Post’s pictures taken inside the house show — was dropped off by a driver at the house on King Road in Moscow at 4 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit. Kernodle was active on her phone at 4:12 a.m. but had been slaughtered alongside her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in her bedroom by 4:25, investigators...
MOSCOW, ID
98.3 The KEY

Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?

Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance

MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It’s been a heartache in the entire community’: Students prepare for campus return as Moscow murders investigation continues

MOSCOW, Idaho. — Nearly two months after four University of Idaho students were murdered near camps, spring classes at U of I are starting this Wednesday. Some students are already getting settled back into their dorms and apartments this weekend. Students coming back this semester can expect brand new and returning security measures on campus. While the news of Bryan...
MOSCOW, ID
KING 5

What we know and what is left to be answered in Idaho murders

MOSCOW, Idaho — Court documents in the murders of four University of Idaho students were released Thursday, revealing what investigators knew and when throughout the investigation, but some questions remain. The students – Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle,...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office investigating three separate deaths in the area

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office is conducting three separate death investigations related to three deaths that happened on Saturday. The first death they are investigating is one where they identified an elderly woman who was found dead inside her home in the Big Creek area. The second death investigation is an unidentified person who was found...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week

For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Kamiah Man Arrested in Connection to Elk City Burglary

KAMIAH - On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 3240 Highway 62, near the City of Kamiah. With the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office drone deployment team, and Detectives division, the search warrant was executed at approximately 08:30 am. As a result of the search warrant obtained by lead investigator Sergeant Mark Pagliaro, -50-- year old Ralph Donaldson was taken into custody. Donaldson is currently being held on charges including two counts of Grand Theft and one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. The stolen items relate to a 2022 burglary in the Elk City, Idaho, area and a theft in Elk, Washington.
KAMIAH, ID
koze.com

Court Docs Unsealed: Murder Scene to Be Preserved

MOSCOW, ID – An order keeping the residence where four University of Idaho students were killed in mid-November a crime scene will stay in place until February 1st or until further order of the Latah County Second District Court. Newly unsealed records show a judge signed an order on...
MOSCOW, ID

