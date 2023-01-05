Knoxville restaurant owner recalls taking down robbery suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the pair subdued an accused robber on the night of Dec. 30 at the Rice King on Kingston Pike. Zhong Li says a man came into his restaurant to pick up an order, paid and when the chef who was also running the register turned his back, the man barged his way through the kitchen door demanding money.

Hui Malkowski, a family friend speaking on Zhong Li’s behalf, said, “[He] tried to grab the cash behind the register there. So, the chef saw he did that, came to stop him and he grabbed the gun from his pocket.”

Yong Zhong Li shows where he and the chef subdued the suspected robber.

Zhong Li was in the backside of the kitchen when he heard the commotion up front. He then raced over to see what was going on where a fight ensued to get control of the gun.

“They finally got him but while they were fighting the gun had a shot out, and shot the chef’s hand,” Malkowski said. “The robber was on the floor in the back of the kitchen and the owner was already on top of him. Got him, subdued him, and the other chef there, he was bleeding from his hand.”

The bullet also hit Zhong Li in his hands, but he was able to secure the gun and put the robber on the floor.

Humberto Hernandez, 18. (Courtesy of Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

“Very scary, all that because I saw a lot of blood on the floor there and the chef’s hand all bleeding, swollen but I was really proud of them. They got him,” Malkowski said.

Fortunately, a customer walked through the door, saw what was going on, and then called 911. Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrived shortly after.

The robbery suspect, Humberto Hernandez, 18, was also shot in the knee during the altercation and is being charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault. He is currently in jail.

“Got to be brave, have to fight for your own life, so I’m really proud they did that,” Malkowski added.

As for Rice King, the restaurant will be open during normal business hours and the chef is recovering but doing great.

