ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville restaurant owner recalls taking down robbery suspect

By Wes Cooper
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VkIwX_0k4RezqI00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the pair subdued an accused robber on the night of Dec. 30 at the Rice King on Kingston Pike. Zhong Li says a man came into his restaurant to pick up an order, paid and when the chef who was also running the register turned his back, the man barged his way through the kitchen door demanding money.

Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop

Hui Malkowski, a family friend speaking on Zhong Li’s behalf, said, “[He] tried to grab the cash behind the register there. So, the chef saw he did that, came to stop him and he grabbed the gun from his pocket.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LomMG_0k4RezqI00
Yong Zhong Li shows where he and the chef subdued the suspected robber.

Zhong Li was in the backside of the kitchen when he heard the commotion up front. He then raced over to see what was going on where a fight ensued to get control of the gun.

“They finally got him but while they were fighting the gun had a shot out, and shot the chef’s hand,” Malkowski said. “The robber was on the floor in the back of the kitchen and the owner was already on top of him. Got him, subdued him, and the other chef there, he was bleeding from his hand.”

The bullet also hit Zhong Li in his hands, but he was able to secure the gun and put the robber on the floor.

TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5PgY_0k4RezqI00
Humberto Hernandez, 18. (Courtesy of Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

“Very scary, all that because I saw a lot of blood on the floor there and the chef’s hand all bleeding, swollen but I was really proud of them. They got him,” Malkowski said.

Fortunately, a customer walked through the door, saw what was going on, and then called 911. Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrived shortly after.

The robbery suspect, Humberto Hernandez, 18, was also shot in the knee during the altercation and is being charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault. He is currently in jail.

“Got to be brave, have to fight for your own life, so I’m really proud they did that,” Malkowski added.

As for Rice King, the restaurant will be open during normal business hours and the chef is recovering but doing great.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

KPD warns residents not to leave cars unoccupied

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning residents to never leave running cars unoccupied. From Jan. 2 to 7, six cars were reported stolen while left running and unoccupied, according to KPD. KPD said residents should remember to shut off the engine, lock the car, remove the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Fugitive arrested by KPD after receiving multiple anonymous leads

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers thanked the Knoxville Police Department for taking in a wanted fugitive. Jasmine Lowery was taken into custody Saturday night by KPD. He was wanted on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, domestic assault, theft and robbery, according to Crime Stoppers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

City leaders react after police terminations

Your headlines from 1/10 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Inmates on the run in Knox County, truck crash on camera in Sevierville, Lottery tonight. A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera. Updated: 12 hours ago. |
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Semi-truck crashes into yard in Sevierville

In the video, a semi-truck went through the yard and over the 10-foot retaining wall. The body of Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato was found along Douglas Lake in March 2019. New Guidelines from American Academy of Pediatrics. Updated: 11 hours ago. Doctor weighs in on new American Academy of Pediatrics Guidelines:...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man

Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Douglas Lake Homicide Victim Identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – A 2019 homicide victim found at Douglas Lake was identified as Earl Pizzoferrato of Knoxville on Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. They say the investigation is ongoing. Nearly three years ago, an individual reported a suspicious golf bag on the shore of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Beekeeping convention returns to Sevierville

Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy charge. Documents stated that the former deputy clerk accepted and obtained cash payments in exchange for the act on “numerous” occasions. 2 arrested after drugs, paraphernalia revealed in search, Union Co. sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Remains found along Douglas Lake in 2019 identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After nearly four years, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials identified a body that was found in Jefferson County. Officials identified the remains as Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato, of Knoxville. TBI officials had asked for the public’s help after Pizzoferrato’s body was found along Douglas Lake in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Search Turns Up Thousands in Cash and Drugs

Probation officers stated that they had discovered a large amount of cash and marijuana. Officers contacted Detective Keith Kile and he responded to the residence. After seeing the items, a search warrant for the residence was applied for and obtained. Upon searching the residence, $5,357.00 in cash, 1.5 pounds of...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy