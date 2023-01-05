ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Pennsylvania State Police announce New Year’s holiday crash and enforcement data

By Kaylee Fuller
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibrhl_0k4ReUft00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that there weren’t any fatalities related to motor vehicle crashes during the New Year’s holiday weekend.

The PSP investigated a total of 481 motor vehicle crashes from Dec. 30, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023. There was a total of 108 injured people and zero fatalities reported during the holiday weekend.

Pa. State Police arrest PennDOT employee for alleged driver’s license fraud

During this time period, there were 356 individuals who were arrested for DUI and 12,445 citations for various traffic violations including speeding, seat belt, and child seat infractions.

More information regarding the 2023 New Year’s holiday enforcement can be found here.

The crash data and enforcement data can be found below:

Crash Data

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
2022-23 (3 days) 481 0 0 108 51 0
2021-22 (3 days) 471 2 2 97 41 1
Courtesy of the PSP

Enforcement Data

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations
2022-23 (3 days) 356 4,126 67 378 7,874
2021-22 (3 days) 278 3,632 68 310 6,223
Courtesy of the PSP
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Dauphin County caregiver allegedly left patient in cold vehicle for an hour

MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A paid caregiver in Dauphin County was charged after allegedly leaving a care-dependent person in a vehicle for approximately an hour. According to Middletown Borough Police, on January 7 officers responded to the 100 block of Pathfinder Drive for an abuse/neglect call. Inside a non-running vehicle, police found an unattended non-verbal man wearing a t-shirt and pants in a wheelchair.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

PA Driver License and Photo Center Closures

All Pennsylvania driver license and photo centers will be closed over the weekend. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that all driver license and photo centers in the state will be closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The closings will begin on Saturday the 14th, and run through Monday the 16th.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Liquor Control cites local business for violations

Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash closes Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County

11:45 a.m. update: Route 1024 (Ridge Road) is open in Point Township, Northumberland County. -- Northumberland County, Pa. — A vehicle crash has closed Route 1024 (Ridge Road) between Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) and Neitz Road in Point Township, Northumberland County, according to PennDOT and reported on Ho Bott News. A detour using Strawbridge Road and Neitz Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WOLF

PSP seek serial purse snatchers; 1 suspect in custody with 2 at large

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police say three men were involved in a purse snatching Friday and believe they have been responsible for multiple robberies across New Jersey and Pennsylvania since May 2022. Troopers responded to the Shoprite on Kinsley Drive in Chestnuthill Township Friday...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Two sentenced for selling drugs resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced two men for trafficking heroin/fentanyl resulting in the death of a 32-year-old woman. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Demetrius Taylor, 30, of New Jersey, and Joseph Decker, 28, of Monroe County, previously pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman knocks man’s tooth out during assault

Northumberland County, Pa. — A woman was charged with misdemeanor assault after she allegedly punched a man hard enough to knock his tooth out. Ingrid Jeannett Delgado, 30, of Northumberland pushed the man into a bathroom after she suspected him of contacting another woman on his phone. Delgado punched the accuser after he pushed her and attempted to leave the bathroom. Police spoke with Delgado on Dec. 24 and asked...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
WBRE

Roadway reopens after crash in Northumberland County

POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT a roadway has reopened after a collision in Northumberland County. PennDOT says State Route 1024 (Ridge Road) between Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) and Neitz Road in Point Township, is back open after a crash closed down the road, Monday morning. Officials say, the crash initially closed […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa.’s criminal legal system increases overdose deaths and makes recovery impossible | Opinion

By Sean Fogler and Carla Sofronski In 2021, over 5,300 Pennsylvanians lost their lives to a preventable drug overdose. Pennsylvania policy makers and local government officials have led the charge in fueling this historic public health crisis. While there are many factors contributing to this horrific toll, Pennsylvania’s criminal legal system stands alone in its […] The post Pa.’s criminal legal system increases overdose deaths and makes recovery impossible | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $.299 per gallon. On Monday the bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Tinted windows lead to large amounts of heroin, meth

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say he was found with large amounts of meth and heroin in his car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 3 around 4:00 p.m., troopers pulled over a silver Infiniti two-door coupe in Lewisburg for tinted windows. Police say the driver, […]
LEWISBURG, PA
Outsider.com

More Sunday Hunting Might be Possible for Pennsylvania if New Legislation Goes Through

2023 could be a big year for hunters in the Keystone State. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Pennsylvania is home to almost 1 million hunters. White-tailed Deer, black bear, and wild turkey hunting are deeply woven into the cultural fabric of the state. Even so, hunters in Pennsylvania have historically had fewer opportunities to get afield than hunters in other states. That’s because the state’s horribly outdated policies regarding hunting on Sundays remain largely intact for the time being. That could change for the better though, assuming more legislation gets enacted by the state legislature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

TSA at Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport stop man with handgun

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — TSA officers at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport stopped a man from bringing a handgun onto a flight Monday. New penalty rates for unchecked firearms raise up to a $15,000 fine. According to Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the airport, a man from New Milford was found with a .380 caliber […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre Police Dept. featured on national TV show

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Police Department is starring in a national television documentary series. Wilkes-Barre police officers are now on patrol in more ways than one. Friday was their big TV debut and Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione spoke with the mayor about what the response has been like from the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Argument leads to man's arrest

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A husband punched his wife in the head multiple times during a fight after she slapped him, police say. Thomas M. Zurewich, 55, allegedly admitted he and his wife had gotten into an argument on Dec. 23 in their home on East Tenth Street before she called 911. The dispatcher told police they could hear a fight in the background before a male voice said, 'You don't need help. You beat up on me." ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Threats to shoot McDonald’s worker over forgotten juice

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating an incident where a woman threatened to shoot a McDonald’s employee when she forgot to give her orange juice. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Christmas Eve around 9:00 a.m., troopers were told about an incident at a McDonald’s in Shamokin Dam. Police […]
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
WBRE

WBRE

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy