Former Patriots CB Darrelle Revis among Hall of Fame finalists

Darrelle Revis spent just one season in New England, but he did help the Patriots secure a Super Bowl.

That’s just part of the impressive career that helped Revis advance as one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023.

But while Revis could find his way into Canton in his first year of eligibility, a couple of other worthy candidates from the Patriots dynasty didn’t make the finalist cut. Longtime New England stars Vince Wilfork and Rodney Harrison were among the 28 semifinalists when that group was whittled down from 129 original candidates in November, but did not advance in the process.

Two other first-year candidates for Hall induction joining Revis in the finalist group are former Colts pass rusher Dwight Freeney and Browns tackle Joe Thomas.

The complete list of the 15 2023 finalists for Hall of Fame induction includes DE Jared Allen, T Willie Anderson, DB Ronde Barber, Freeney, returner Devin Hester, WR Torry Holt, WR Andre Johnson, CB Albert Lewis, Revis, Thomas, LB Zach Thomas, LB DeMarcus Ware, WR Reggie Wayne, LB Patrick Willis and S Darren Woodson.