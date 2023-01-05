Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
What Do Farmers & Brewers Have in Common? Conservation On Tap Digs In
Conservation On Tap is the event you didn't know you needed in your life. Not only do you get to learn about all the conservation efforts happening in your neck of the woods, but you also get to raise a glass and cheers to saving the planet. Whether you're a...
Honoring Betty White: Pet Food and Supply Drive for Local Animal Shelters
You may remember last New Years Eve when we were all set to ring in 2022 but then got the news that everyone's favorite Golden Girl had passed away. The good news is, the legacy of Betty White can be continued through her love of animals and supporting those that are also animal advocates.
David Koechner Is Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino
If you're a fan of the Anchorman movies or the hit television show, The Office, then you know who David Koechner is. The actor, writer, and producer is coming to Davenport in March for two shows and one of them is a trivia show based on our favorite paper company from Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Iowa Workers Reject “Final Offer” After 8 Months On Strike
After eight months, the 400 union workers that have been on strike at the CNH Industrial plant in Burlington voted on a contract offer. CNHI presented the offer to the union saying it was an “upgraded last, best, and final offer”. Members of the union met on Saturday, January 7th to discuss and vote on the offer.
Bridging the Gap: How Local Art Can Transform a Problematic Landmark
Imagine a scenario where you're a truck driver. You're heading down 61 South on Harrison Street in Davenport, Iowa and somehow you miss the sign that says how high the upcoming bridge is. Then you miss the flashing lights and for some reason, you miss the other warning signs until "wham" you're the next victim of the "Truck Eating Bridge"
WQAD
'I worked with her everyday' | Colleagues share memories of Davenport apartment fire victim
31-year-old Marissa Lard lost her life the day before Christmas Eve. Now, her colleagues are doing their part to give back.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer
A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
KWQC
Police identify man killed in Davenport shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have identified the 40-year-old man killed after a shooting on Jan. 5. Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North Pine streets for reports of shots fired. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they...
KWQC
Arrest made in Thursday overnight shooting in Davenport which left 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department announced an arrest made in Thursday’s overnight shooting which left one person dead and one seriously hurt. Zachary L. Beverlin, 28 has been charged with first-degree murder, willful injury with serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and felon in posession of a firearm.
KWQC
Large police presence at 3rd and Pine in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning. Police told a TV6 crew on the scene that officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets. At this time, Davenport police could not confirm...
KWQC
1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex. Around 8:06 p.m., Bettendorf police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive and found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound and started providing medical attention.
Vendors Wanted: Goose Lake Volunteer Fire Department Craft Show Fundraiser
Goose Lake Volunteer Fire Department Craft Show Fundraiser - Looking for vendors!. Corey Sweely and Carrie Bird are looking to host a vendor show on February 18th, 2023 in Goose Lake to raise funds to support the fire department and help with much-needed repairs, supplies, and equipment. Corey and Carrie...
15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning. At around 5:40 a.m. law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a car crash near mile markers 246 and 249 in the westbound lanes of I-80. According to the Iowa State […]
One injured in UTV rollover accident
An Erie, IL man is at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recovering from potentially life-threatening injuries after a UTV accident yesterday. Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie on Sunday, January 8 at about 1:42 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with injuries. An […]
