The 40th Annual Rod & Custom Show is this weekend at the Bend XPO center, and Premier Metal Art has the opportunity of a lifetime for one lucky kid. Stop by their booth this Friday, Saturday, or Sunday (January 13-15) at the car show, have your kid draw up anything they want - car related or not - and one lucky contestant will be picked to be turned into one of Premier Metal Art's awesome custom multi-layer metal signs.

