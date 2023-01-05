Read full article on original website
Man’s account hacked for thousands of dollars
MILTON, Ga. — A man met with Milton Police at headquarters Dec. 27 reporting that he was a victim of fraud. He said he received a call Dec. 14 alerting him that someone in Florida used his credit card and that he had to close his account and issue a new card. Days later, the man received an email that stated he added someone for a wire transfer totaling $24,168.95 from his business account. The man told police he never added or approved of any money transfer to be wired from his account.
Lowered credit score alerts woman to fraud
MILTON, Ga. — A woman reported to Milton Police Dec. 27 that she had been looking over her credit score the weekend before and noticed it had gone down. She said she discovered that someone opened a Bank of America account last May in her name, the police report said, but has never had any legitimate accounts with Bank of America.
Watches, gun stolen in residential burglary
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are searching for suspects who were captured on video burglarizing an Alpharetta home in December. Alpharetta police reports said that thieves wearing ski masks cut power to a home on Club Court in Alpharetta Dec. 23 and smashed their way into the home to steal multiple luxury watches, jewelry and a handgun from a local family.
Man with bolt cutters arrested for LA Fitness thefts
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man found in the locker room of an Alpharetta LA Fitness with bolt cutters after a spree of burglaries has been charged with multiple felony counts, police reports said. Police were called to the Windward Parkway gym Dec. 28, after a man returned from his...
Kidnapping charge filed against Dunwoody woman
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have charged a local 27-year-old Dunwoody woman with kidnapping for allegedly refusing to let her ex-boyfriend leave his house during a domestic dispute in December. Police reports said the incident occurred Dec. 24 at an apartment complex on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Witnesses reported to...
Rideshare traffic stop leads to drug arrest
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Stone Mountain man was arrested on narcotics charges Dec. 26 after sheriff’s deputies stopped a ride share vehicle in south Forsyth County. Deputies started following a black SUV on Ga. 400 after observing several traffic violations and erratic lane changes as the vehicle exited onto McFarland Parkway and Ronald Reagan Boulevard.
Door Dash driver clocked at 100 mph on roadway
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — When conducting a traffic stop Dec. 30 on McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek Police clocked a car traveling westbound going 100 mph at around 8:30 p.m. Police then activated emergency lights, sirens and made a U-turn to catch the driver, who was in a gray 2020 Kia Optima with a cracked brake light on the passenger side. The driver continued at high speeds then pulled into a parking lot. Police followed the car back to McGinnis Ferry.
Man shot with BB gun while jogging with dog
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — While out running with his dog on Alvin Road, a man told Johns Creek Police he was shot with a pistol-style BB gun. The man looked around and noticed a man in a silver Mercedes driving slowly behind him while continuously shooting the gun Dec. 27, the police report said. The suspect then turned on Berkshire Manor Drive.
Roswell nursing home resident dies after report of neglect
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to an emergency medical technician report of elder abuse and care neglect after an 80-year-old nursing home resident died at North Fulton Hospital Jan. 9. According to police, two emergency medical technicians had been dispatched to a man at Roswell Nursing and Rehabilitation...
Forsyth deputies arrest son in parents' stabbing
CUMMING, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Cumming man hours after he allegedly stabbed his parents, leaving the father dead and the mother seriously wounded. Deputies responded to the call on Jan. 8 regarding a stabbing in Cumming. The suspect’s father was pronounced dead at...
County approves new designs for south Forsyth spa development
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — New details for the Passport Springs and Spa development were released last week, refocusing attention on the south Forsyth County tourism project which is expected to have a $500 million economic output over the next decade. At a Jan. 5 meeting of the Forsyth County...
Opinion: Moonshine in North Georgia is part of our heritage
Moonshine occupies a special place in the history of North Georgia and North Fulton County. Production of illegal whiskey led to sometimes violent clashes between moonshiners and government revenuers. It also supported poor farmers and led to the development of super-fast cars which gave birth to a new sport, NASCAR racing. Here is the story.
Water plant tours open for residents 8 and up
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County residents curious about how water goes from Lake Lanier to their taps at home, now have the opportunity to learn from a tour of local water treatment plants. Tours will provide a complete look at how water is treated at Forsyth County facilities,...
Sandy Springs to host ‘Dine like a local’ contest
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga.—The City of Sandy Springs is holding a “Dine like a local” initiative where residents can dine at local restaurants for a chance to win different prizes. From Jan. 2 to Mar. 31, residents can download a free dine like a local pass. When visiting...
New House speaker, UGA football kick off legislative session
State Rep. Jon Burns, a Newington Republican, was quickly elected speaker Monday on the first day of the new legislative session. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. The state Capitol was bustling Monday with first-day-of-school energy as lawmakers returned to Atlanta for this year’s legislative session. The General Assembly got off to...
Springs Cinema & Taphouse curates a community destination
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Brandt Gully never planned to own an independent movie theater. But when his daughter fell seriously ill six years ago, Gully bought the Lefont Sandy Springs to plant his roots deeper into the community. Gully’s Springs Cinema & Taphouse is a neighborhood movie theater at...
Junior Theater Festival to hit Atlanta
ATLANTA — The 2023 Junior Theater Festival will host 125 groups from 28 states as well as groups from Washington, D.C., Canada and Australia in Atlanta Jan. 13-15 for fellowship, singing, dancing, acting and learning. Called a “rousing celebration of theater” by The New York Times, for the past...
Pet of the Week: Queen Sheba
Queen Sheba (ID# 42041632) deserves to be treated like the royalty she is. This 5-year-old girl is amazingly sweet and gentle, and a joy to take on a leisurely stroll. Sheba's main goal in life is to receive as many pets as possible and lots of attention. If you're up for the task of doting on Queen Sheba every day, then don't wait to meet this lovebug. You will be so glad you made her the queen of your heart. Meet Queen Sheba at DeKalb County Animal Services. To learn more, please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
Missing 75-year-old man found after half a day
ROSWELL, Ga.— Roswell police said a 75-year-old missing man with dementia was found safe on Dec. 4 after he was missing for more than half a day. The man was reported missing by his sister-in-law, who he lives with. She had gone to his room to give him medication for dementia and muscle relaxation when she realized he was not there. A doorbell camera showed him walking away from his home on Etris Road at 12:52 p.m.
Roswell closes portion of Old Mill Park trail
ROSWELL, Ga. — The city of Roswell announced the trail at Old Mill Park on Mill Street that leads to the waterfall on the Roswell side of Vickery Creek will be closed until Apr. 30, 2023. The Fulton County Department of Public Works will be repairing sewer pipes and...
