ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

‘Professional arsonist’ sentenced after setting patrol car on fire in Spring Hill

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtM9A_0k4RbHGd00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The man who told Hernando County deputies he was a “professional arsonist” after setting one of their patrol cars on fire last month will spend a several years in a Florida state prison.

On Wednesday, Anthony Thomas Tarduno, 48, pled “no contest” to two counts of arson and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

‘Professional arsonist’ admits to setting patrol car on fire in Spring Hill

Tarduno admitted to igniting a Hernando County Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Dec. 7, 2022, while it was parked in front of an apartment complex in Spring Hill. Most of the damage was near the gas tank, where trash and other items were piled up to fuel the flames. The fire also damaged an adjacent car.

Deputies said Tarduno returned to the site of the incident and admitted to setting the fire. Tarduno told detectives he was “intoxicated” and does “stupid things” when he gets drunk. He said he left a bar on Northcliffe, spotted the patrol car and decided to set it ablaze.

Tarduno said he snatched a bag of garbage from a nearby dumpster, put it under the patrol car, used a lighter to set it on fire, then went back to the bar. He told deputies he started feeling bad and decided to confess.

Tarduno told deputies he’s a “professional arsonist” with a history of similar offenses. Jail records indicate he was arrested for arson in 2012.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hernandosun.com

Laser-pointing prankster arrested in Spring Hill

A man who pointed a green laser at an aircraft belonging to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and who later told deputies that he “wanted to go to jail” was arrested on a variety of charges, including possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, and pointing a laser light at a pilot.
SPRING HILL, FL
pasconewsonline.com

HERNANDO NEWS: Overheating batteries cause Brooksville fire

BROOKSVILLE, FLa.- Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on the 1400 block of Mondon Hill Road around 2:15PM Saturday afternoon. First arriving firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The fire started from overheating batteries in a charger. No injuries were reported.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
WFLA

WFLA

131K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy