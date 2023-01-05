Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergHighland Park, NJ
Related
RED BANK: MASTER PLAN ROLLOUT SET
Planning board chairman Dan Mancuso at a meeting in October. The board ‘endorsed’ the primary school garden, below. (Photos by John T. Ward and Red Bank schools. Click to enlarge.) By JOHN T. WARD. At its opening session of 2023, and the first ever available via Zoom, the...
RED BANK: CITIZEN APPOINTMENTS 2023
Anne Torre, above, and Ray Mass, below, were reappointed for four-year terms on the zoning board. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank, like nearly all American municipalities, relies on unpaid citizens to help power its local government. At meetings often held twice a month, the volunteers...
RED BANK: PORTMAN TAKES MAYOR’S SEAT
Mayor Billy Portman opens the reorganization meeting as Attorney Dan Antonelli looks on, above; new fire chiefs were sworn in, below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) By JOHN T. WARD. Red Bank entered into a period of transition Wednesday night, as a new mayor took the helm...
RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS
The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for December, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information. Theft: On 12/04/2022, in the area of Harding Rd. a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. The owner stated a license plate from a vehicle was stolen. Ptl. Andrew Todd.
RED BANK: HORGAN LOOKS BACK, AND AHEAD
Former Councilwoman Kathy Horgan at home in December, above, and on the night of her first council win, in 2007, below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) What’s a 77-year-old former Red Bank councilwoman to do when her political career ends and she’s suddenly got loads more free time?
RED BANK: DISTRICT TEACHERS HONORED
Press release from Red Bank Borough Schools Superintendent Jared Rumage. The Red Bank Borough Public Schools are a proud participant of the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) Governor’s Educator of the Year Program. Each year, the NJDOE recognizes Teachers and Educational Services Professionals throughout the State and honors educators based on the following criteria.
RED BANK: BASIE KICKS OFF ‘GIVING YEAR’
Each month, a different charitable organization will benefit from the Basie’s ticket sales under the yearlong program. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) The Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank has named Long Branch-based Shore House as the beneficiary of its first “Giving Year” giveaway.
SHREWSBURY: MAIN BREAK PROMPTS DETOURS
A water main break was slowing traffic at a primary entry point to Red Bank Tuesday morning. The break occurred on southbound Broad Street in Shrewsbury, just south of the intersection with Newman Springs Road. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) With repair work expected to continue until...
RED BANK: THIRD TIME AS CHIEF FOR HARTMAN
Wayne Hartman at the start of his last stint as fire chief in 2019. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) Just three years after he concluded his last term, Wayne Hartman is slated to return as chief of the Red Bank’s fire department next week. This will...
RED BANK: ONE HURT AS CAR HITS HOUSE
A man was was slightly injured when a car hit the Red Bank home in which he was sleeping early Thursday morning, police said. In the one-vehicle accident, a Honda Accord struck the house at 82 Newman Springs Road, at about 2:15 a.m., according to Lieutenant Robert Clayton. The driver...
RED BANK: CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL DRAWS 500
Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago with a guest, above, and festival volunteers, below. (Photos by Naomi Porter & Lisa Henry) On Saturday, December 17, the Salvation Army of Red Bank hosted the 2022 “Wishing On A Star” Community Christmas Festival. The annual festival is part of the community...
RED BANK: BOAS QUITS HPC, SLAMS CHAIRMAN
HPC members Barbara Boas and Paul Sullivan at Wednesday’s meeting. After 12 years of volunteering, Barbara Boas attended her final HPC meeting Wednesday night, telling redbankgreen she was done with the way Chairman Chris Fabricant runs things. HPC Chairman Chris Fabricant in September. . (Photo by John T. Ward....
RED BANK: EXPANDED VNA CENTER TO OPEN
The Visiting Nurse Association of Central New Jersey plans to open its new Community Health Center in Red Bank Tuesday, the organization announced last week. The 4,800-square-foot space, at 64-66 Bridge Avenue, is in a two-story retail building owned by Denholtz Properties. Located across the street from the Red Bank...
RED BANK: SUBDIVISION ON AGENDA
A proposal to subdivide one residential lot into three is the only application on the Red Bank planning board’s agenda. Property owner Robert Duckworth has proposed splitting the property at 162 Catherine Street into three lots of 42-by-180 feet each. No construction is proposed at this time, according to...
RED BANK: CHURCH HOSTS TOY GIVEAWAY
Toys and gifts for all ages were available at the event. (Photos by Millie Jeter/Lunch Break. Click to enlarge.) It was beginning to look a lot like the North Pole as dozens of elves turned Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church in Red Bank into Santa’s workshop on December 10.
RED BANK: EX-COP TO BECOME SCHOOL SRO
Joey Fields at a ceremony marking his promotion to police sergeant in 2014. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) A retired Red Bank police officer who’s a product of borough schools will be returning to work as a school resource officer, following action by the council last week.
RED BANK: WARM WEEK TO START NEW YEAR
A blanket of clouds caught the light of the setting sun Sunday, New Year’s Day, as seen from the Red Bank Middle School. After a holiday break, kids return to school Monday in unseasonably warm weather, with temperatures rising to the high-50s, according to the National Weather Service. Daytime peaks of 50 or higher are expected through Thursday, though sunshine will be elusive.
RED BANK: MENNA ERA ENDS
Mayor Pasquale Menna reading ridiculously low room rates from an old Molly Pitcher Inn matchbook. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) His successor will have to wait an extra four days to take up the reins of a form of government that’s also slated for retirement. Menna...
RED BANK: SUNSETS ON AGENDA
Mayor Pasquale Menna and Councilwoman Kathy Horgan are slated to attend their final session as elected officials. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank may inch closer to turning its onetime landfill on the Swimming River into an eight-acre park under a proposed action on the agenda Wednesday night.
RED BANK: NEW EATERIES WALTZ INTO TOWN
Harvest Moon Hut has opened in the alley alongside the Dublin House Pub. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) A tiny new restaurant stakes out night owls. A vegan ice cream shop, a pizzeria, a French-bread baker and a dance studio waltz enticingly toward openings. Another restaurant closes its doors.
redbankgreen
Red Bank, NJ
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Red Bank, Fair Haven and Little Silver, New Jersey.http://www.redbankgreen.com
Comments / 0