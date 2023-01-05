A blanket of clouds caught the light of the setting sun Sunday, New Year’s Day, as seen from the Red Bank Middle School. After a holiday break, kids return to school Monday in unseasonably warm weather, with temperatures rising to the high-50s, according to the National Weather Service. Daytime peaks of 50 or higher are expected through Thursday, though sunshine will be elusive.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO