Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOberlin, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
A Christmas Story House owner reconciles with ‘crummy little toadie’ actor Yano Anaya
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In late November, A Christmas Story House & Museum owner Brian Jones and “A Christmas Story” movie actor Yano Anaya were involved in a public confrontation outside the Cleveland tourist attraction. Jones put the house, which was the Parker home in the 1983 movie, up for sale in mid-November. A group led by Anaya had expressed interest in purchasing it.
Fresh not frozen: How to grow garden vegetables in winter in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After winter storm Elliott gave our region a blast of subzero temperatures, snow, and howling winds just before Christmas, gardening was the furthest thing from most of our minds. But reader Ray Herrmann in Westlake was out harvesting fresh beets, turnips, and carrots from his garden. Ray...
Huron kindergartener dies; district provides grief support
A Huron City Schools kindergartener died over the weekend unexpectedly, according to the district.
New pet boutique is paw-sitively fur-bulous: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- The owners of Le Gray Haus, the new pet shop in town, are definitely paw-ssionate about bringing healthy food to your dog or cat. They also offer pup-ular accessories that any pet owner would appreciate. Eden LeGrand and Keith Gray opened their Columbia Road pet store...
WFMJ.com
Warren Police find emaciated dogs abandoned in trash ridden apartment
Police and humane agents in Trumbull County are investigating possible case of animal cruelty after finding two dogs abandoned in a Warren apartment scatted with trash. A crew called by the landlord to clean up a rental property on the 900 block of Garden Street NW Sunday called police when he found two dogs that appeared to be emaciated and had no food or water.
Struthers rescue takes in over 20 guinea pigs found outside school
Outside of the I Promise School in Akron, a teacher found three totes, all containing guinea pigs inside.
Man uses Facebook to arrange purchase of PlayStation, ends up getting assaulted, robbed
AKRON, Ohio — A man attempting to buy a PlayStation 4 after arranging the purchase on Facebook ended up getting assaulted and robbed, police say. The 25-year-old victim called police at about 12:45 p.m. Friday, saying he had agreed to meet the supposed seller on the 800 block of Raymond Street in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood. The victim said he gave the seller money for the PlayStation.
Cleveland Heights council rings in the new year with some old grudges
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As the first meeting of the new year brought out some old issues, City Council President Melody Joy Hart urged her colleagues to put an end to the discord, dysfunction and “dissing” of one another. And when they can’t settle any lingering disputes over...
If the shoe fits: Cipok Shoe Co. in Chagrin Falls is owned by a familiar face
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Martha Vucsko, who has owned La Look Skincare & Makeup Boutique in downtown Chagrin Falls for over 25 years, has stepped out into a new venture -- the Cipok Shoe Co. “I have always had a love for shoes. There isn’t a day that goes by...
Nathan-Paul Davis serves up ‘Sound Medicine’ for these troubling times at Beachland Tavern
CLEVELAND, Ohio - This Saturday at the Beachland Tavern, local saxophonist and music educator Nathan-Paul Davis will perform “Nathan Paul: All The Sudden” with a group of talented local musicians; Davis on keys, sax, and flute, current Eric Gales touring bassist SmokeFace, producer TyC on guitar and Gabe Jones on drums and percussion and Cleveland rapper/singer Skuff Micksun will drop in for a few tunes.
Brite Winter announces headliner for its 2023 return to West Bank of Cleveland’s Flats
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Brite Winter returns with headliners Welshly Arms and 20 local and regional bands performing beneath the Main Avenue Bridge on the West Bank of Cleveland’s Flats, on Saturday, February 25. Tickets range from $10 to $500 and are available here. The non-profit festival, in its 13th...
'I'm just in limbo': Euclid woman's stolen Kia is found, but nightmare continues
EUCLID, Ohio — For Megan Kyea, the nightmare of having her car stolen has continued long after her vehicle was recovered. "When I picked it up it was trashed," Kyea said. Her Kia was stolen on November 29th from her workplace on the West Bank of the Flats. She said the vehicle was missing for 12 days, found by police, impounded and then taken to a repair shop where they were able to fix just one of her broken windows.
huroninsider.com
Body found in pond at assisted living community
SANDUSKY – A body was found Tuesday in a pond at the Parkvue Community on Boardwalk Boulevard. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the assisted living community for a missing persons report. The missing individual was found deceased in a pond area of the property.
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this cafe located in Kent.
Medina celebrates season with Winter Foodie Fest
MEDINA, Ohio -- Main Street Medina invites community members and visitors to venture into the chilly weather for the first-ever Winter Foodie Fest, where one can warm up with comfort food, hot drinks and desserts. “This is a time of year where people typically like to stay in, and we...
Cleveland Police: Man shoots woman, dog, then himself at home
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot, and a 28-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened at...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
Inspiration in January? Not a joke: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- A seasonal quiz, for your perusal. How best to spend January in our Hillcrest area?. A. Roll up in a tight ball under a quilt, or two, and wait for spring. B. Nod off in front of the television and watch that weary rerun again. C....
Crews battle flames in Cleveland house fire
Crews battled flames in a house fire on Cleveland's east side early Tuesday morning.
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly followed, assaulted in McDonald’s drive-thru
HURON – A 39-year-old man is accused of following his wife’s former coworker to McDonald’s and then assaulting him in the drive-thru. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Admiral’s Pointe on the night of December 30 for a report of an assault.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
