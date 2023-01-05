ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

A Christmas Story House owner reconciles with ‘crummy little toadie’ actor Yano Anaya

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In late November, A Christmas Story House & Museum owner Brian Jones and “A Christmas Story” movie actor Yano Anaya were involved in a public confrontation outside the Cleveland tourist attraction. Jones put the house, which was the Parker home in the 1983 movie, up for sale in mid-November. A group led by Anaya had expressed interest in purchasing it.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren Police find emaciated dogs abandoned in trash ridden apartment

Police and humane agents in Trumbull County are investigating possible case of animal cruelty after finding two dogs abandoned in a Warren apartment scatted with trash. A crew called by the landlord to clean up a rental property on the 900 block of Garden Street NW Sunday called police when he found two dogs that appeared to be emaciated and had no food or water.
WARREN, OH
Cleveland.com

Man uses Facebook to arrange purchase of PlayStation, ends up getting assaulted, robbed

AKRON, Ohio — A man attempting to buy a PlayStation 4 after arranging the purchase on Facebook ended up getting assaulted and robbed, police say. The 25-year-old victim called police at about 12:45 p.m. Friday, saying he had agreed to meet the supposed seller on the 800 block of Raymond Street in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood. The victim said he gave the seller money for the PlayStation.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Nathan-Paul Davis serves up ‘Sound Medicine’ for these troubling times at Beachland Tavern

CLEVELAND, Ohio - This Saturday at the Beachland Tavern, local saxophonist and music educator Nathan-Paul Davis will perform “Nathan Paul: All The Sudden” with a group of talented local musicians; Davis on keys, sax, and flute, current Eric Gales touring bassist SmokeFace, producer TyC on guitar and Gabe Jones on drums and percussion and Cleveland rapper/singer Skuff Micksun will drop in for a few tunes.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'I'm just in limbo': Euclid woman's stolen Kia is found, but nightmare continues

EUCLID, Ohio — For Megan Kyea, the nightmare of having her car stolen has continued long after her vehicle was recovered. "When I picked it up it was trashed," Kyea said. Her Kia was stolen on November 29th from her workplace on the West Bank of the Flats. She said the vehicle was missing for 12 days, found by police, impounded and then taken to a repair shop where they were able to fix just one of her broken windows.
EUCLID, OH
huroninsider.com

Body found in pond at assisted living community

SANDUSKY – A body was found Tuesday in a pond at the Parkvue Community on Boardwalk Boulevard. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the assisted living community for a missing persons report. The missing individual was found deceased in a pond area of the property.
SANDUSKY, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina celebrates season with Winter Foodie Fest

MEDINA, Ohio -- Main Street Medina invites community members and visitors to venture into the chilly weather for the first-ever Winter Foodie Fest, where one can warm up with comfort food, hot drinks and desserts. “This is a time of year where people typically like to stay in, and we...
MEDINA, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: Man shoots woman, dog, then himself at home

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot, and a 28-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened at...
CLEVELAND, OH
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
CANTON, OH
huroninsider.com

Man allegedly followed, assaulted in McDonald’s drive-thru

HURON – A 39-year-old man is accused of following his wife’s former coworker to McDonald’s and then assaulting him in the drive-thru. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Admiral’s Pointe on the night of December 30 for a report of an assault.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy