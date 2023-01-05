Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Jordan Peele owns the weirdest prop from Stand By Me
Jordan Peele has taken Hollywood by storm with his unsettling movies, such as the horror movie Get Out and, most recently, the 2022 movie Nope. However, his love of the strange isn’t limited to the big screen, as the filmmaker has shared the details of his odd movie memorabilia collection.
Popculture
Miles Teller and Austin Butler Lost out on Major Movie Role
Paul Mescal, who starred in Hulu's Normal People and gave an incredible performance in Aftersun, will lead Ridley Scott's long-awaited sequel to Gladiator. Miles Teller and Elvis star Austin Butler were reportedly being considered for the part, but Scott chose to go with an actor who is not a superstar yet. The original Gladiator hit theaters in 2000 and won five Oscars.
Grayson Waller Feels He's Worthy Of Comparisons To John Cena, Throws All Fan Mail In The Trash
Grayson Waller believes he should be compared to John Cena, Batista, and The Rock. Grayson Waller is one of the top stars in present-day NXT. As he prepares to take on Bron Breakker at NXT New Year's Evil, Waller says that he's known he possesses the qualities of a main eventer for a long time, and now, he's getting the chance to show it.
Los Angeles Clippers Falling, Kevin Durant Injured, More Dating With Cher | FMC
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and SP3 (@TruHeelSP3) talk about the other team in Los Angeles, recap The Challenge, and Cher (@cherdelaware) reads more dating messages.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel’s head and neck finally fuse together as a single entity in ‘Fast X’ trailer tease
If there’s one thing you can always rely on Vin Diesel to do on social media, it’s hype upcoming Vin Diesel projects. While that’s entirely fair and a large part of what such platforms are designed for, it’s refreshing to see the actor and producer reveal a brand new image from this year’s Fast X; a movie that’s actually happening.
Uncle Howdy Appears On 1/9 WWE Raw, Stares Down Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss explains herself. After weeks of teases, Alexa Bliss finally snapped on the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, as she attacked a referee during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. The attack was seemingly initiated after Bliss came face to face with multiple people at ringside that were wearing Uncle Howdy Masks. After the match was called, Bliss also attacked Belair, which resulted in 'EST Of WWE' being stretchered off after the segment.
Hugh Jackman says Deadpool 3 will feature something he's never done before as Wolverine
The movie is set prior to the events of 2017's Logan
Chris Evans Confirmed His Relationship With Alba Baptista On His Instagram Story
Guys, I think the triple heart emojis means it's serious.
Joaquin Phoenix Keeps His Family Life as Private as He Can
Known throughout his career for playing dark and unconventional characters, Joaquin Phoenix has garnered the attention of millions of fans worldwide through roles in The Master and Joker, which both highlighted his unique acting style and solidified his status in Hollywood history. Article continues below advertisement. Films starring Joaquin have...
411mania.com
Jim Ross If Legion of Doom Was Hard to Work With, the Development Of Chainsaw Charlie
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the WWF leading into the 1998 Royal Rumble. Ross talked about the development of Chainsaw Charlie, Legion of Doom doing business and if there was ever a moment where they went too far. Some highlights are below. On how Chainsaw...
Olivia Wilde Spotted With Kids Otis, 8, & Daisy, 6, 1 Month After Harry Styles Split: Photos
Olivia Wilde, 38, spent some quality time with her two adorable kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, just one month after she and Harry Styles called it quits. The actress, who shares her son and daughter with ex Jason Sudeikis, dressed casually in a white Mickey Mouse sweatshirt, jeans, and yellow and red sneakers during the outing. She also added sunglasses, a green baseball cap, and had her hair in a braid as she held a tote bag.
Christian Bale Is a Total Family Man — Meet His Kids, Emmeline and Joseph
Christian Bale may be one of the most famous actors around, but his personal life still largely remains a mystery to fans. The "Amsterdam" actor has been happily married to wife Sibi Blažić since January 2000. Although she's made several red carpet appearances with Christian over the years, the same can't be said for their children, Emmeline and Joseph. Since the actor and his wife aren't on social media, the only info we know about Emmeline and Joseph has been from his interviews. Even then, Christian has admitted that he's careful not to share too much about his family.
Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson’s Scheme To Prank Call Exes Backfired After The Wrong Luke Wilson Answered
"What am I, on a TV show?” Lucas Wilson asked.
Few MCU Fans Can Identify the 1st Marvel Movie Ever — a 1986 Box Office Bomb That’s Gained a Cult Following
Marvel movies are usually guaranteed successes these days. But at one point, they didn't receive quite the major blockbuster treatment.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
ComicBook
Vin Diesel Confirms Fast X Trailer Release, Shares New Image
Vin Diesel wants all the Fast and Furious fans to know that Fast X trailer will be dropping next month, in February 2023. Diesel confirmed the Fast X trailer release date (or release date window to be specific) in a new Instagram post featuring a picture of a Fast & Furious franchise character, Dominic Toretto. Dom looks especially frowny and grim in the new image – which is really saying something, given the history of this franchise.
Mandy Rose To Give Interview On 1/10 Tamron Hall Show, Yamashita Calls Out Mercedes | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 9, 2023. - Mandy Rose is set to appear on the January 10, 2023 edition of the Tamron Hall Show to give her first interview since being released by WWE back in December:. - Miyu Yamashita wants to see Mercedes Mone...
Billy Idol, 67, Passionately Kisses Girlfriend, 48, At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony
Billy Idol, 67, couldn’t resist his girlfriend China Chow, 48, during his Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony! The rockstar shared a romantic kiss with the actress in front of fans and photographers as he was award with the star on Friday, Jan. 6 in Hollywood, CA. The two looked so in love as they locked lips, seemingly forgetting about the eyes on them for a brief moment.
Saraya Says 'Hey' To RJ City, The Rock Has The Guts To Fail, Top 10 Raw Returns | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 8, 2023:. - Saraya was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - The Rock recently took to Twitter and spoke about embracing having the guts to fail. - The Rock also took...
Fightful
15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0