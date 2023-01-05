ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Jordan Peele owns the weirdest prop from Stand By Me

Jordan Peele has taken Hollywood by storm with his unsettling movies, such as the horror movie Get Out and, most recently, the 2022 movie Nope. However, his love of the strange isn’t limited to the big screen, as the filmmaker has shared the details of his odd movie memorabilia collection.
Popculture

Miles Teller and Austin Butler Lost out on Major Movie Role

Paul Mescal, who starred in Hulu's Normal People and gave an incredible performance in Aftersun, will lead Ridley Scott's long-awaited sequel to Gladiator. Miles Teller and Elvis star Austin Butler were reportedly being considered for the part, but Scott chose to go with an actor who is not a superstar yet. The original Gladiator hit theaters in 2000 and won five Oscars.
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Fightful

Uncle Howdy Appears On 1/9 WWE Raw, Stares Down Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss explains herself. After weeks of teases, Alexa Bliss finally snapped on the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, as she attacked a referee during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. The attack was seemingly initiated after Bliss came face to face with multiple people at ringside that were wearing Uncle Howdy Masks. After the match was called, Bliss also attacked Belair, which resulted in 'EST Of WWE' being stretchered off after the segment.
Distractify

Joaquin Phoenix Keeps His Family Life as Private as He Can

Known throughout his career for playing dark and unconventional characters, Joaquin Phoenix has garnered the attention of millions of fans worldwide through roles in The Master and Joker, which both highlighted his unique acting style and solidified his status in Hollywood history. Article continues below advertisement. Films starring Joaquin have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Spotted With Kids Otis, 8, & Daisy, 6, 1 Month After Harry Styles Split: Photos

Olivia Wilde, 38, spent some quality time with her two adorable kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, just one month after she and Harry Styles called it quits. The actress, who shares her son and daughter with ex Jason Sudeikis, dressed casually in a white Mickey Mouse sweatshirt, jeans, and yellow and red sneakers during the outing. She also added sunglasses, a green baseball cap, and had her hair in a braid as she held a tote bag.
POPSUGAR

Christian Bale Is a Total Family Man — Meet His Kids, Emmeline and Joseph

Christian Bale may be one of the most famous actors around, but his personal life still largely remains a mystery to fans. The "Amsterdam" actor has been happily married to wife Sibi Blažić since January 2000. Although she's made several red carpet appearances with Christian over the years, the same can't be said for their children, Emmeline and Joseph. Since the actor and his wife aren't on social media, the only info we know about Emmeline and Joseph has been from his interviews. Even then, Christian has admitted that he's careful not to share too much about his family.
ComicBook

Vin Diesel Confirms Fast X Trailer Release, Shares New Image

Vin Diesel wants all the Fast and Furious fans to know that Fast X trailer will be dropping next month, in February 2023. Diesel confirmed the Fast X trailer release date (or release date window to be specific) in a new Instagram post featuring a picture of a Fast & Furious franchise character, Dominic Toretto. Dom looks especially frowny and grim in the new image – which is really saying something, given the history of this franchise.
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy