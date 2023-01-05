Read full article on original website
Related
wnmufm.org
Public may comment on land lease requests in 4 UP counties
LANSING, MI— The Department of Natural Resources is taking public input on proposed mineral leases in four Upper Peninsula counties. The Keweenaw Land Association has requested leases for metallic mineral rights in Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, and Marquette counties. It owns the mineral rights to thousands of acres in the Western U.P. and leases the rights to producers.
wnmufm.org
Marquette City Commissioner leaving the area
MARQUETTE, MI— Evan Bonsall is resigning from the Marquette City Commission. In a letter to the City Clerk and the Commission, Bonsall cited a couple of reasons. He recently got a Master’s in Education from Northern and had hoped to secure a social studies teaching job in the Marquette/Alger area, but several months of searching have yielded nothing.
wnmufm.org
Residents asked to take Marquette development survey
MARQUETTE, MI— The City of Marquette is asking residents how they’d like to see the area developed. Officials have launched on online survey. Responses will help inform the City Master Plan—a long-range document that will guide future land use in the City. The survey includes questions about...
WLUC
Marquette City Commissioner Evan Bonsall resigns, notes hardships
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Evan Bonsall publicly announced Friday that he will be resigning as Marquette City Commissioner, effective Jan. 10. Bonsall made the announcement in a post on his Facebook page, with accompanying photos of his letter of resignation. Although Bonsall said he wishes to remain in Marquette, he...
WLUC
Marquette residents offer free snow shoveling
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A handful of people offered their shoveling services for free to the Marquette community. Morgan Jones and his friends helped clear walkways or driveways for anyone who needed it. The group says they will not accept any form of payment. They’ve helped a handful of people...
WLUC
‘This hits so close to home,’: Up North Lodge raising money for woman with cancer
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is coming to the Up North Lodge in Gwinn later this month. On Jan. 22, the restaurant will be raising money for 40-year-old Kari Socia. She was diagnosed with stage four ovarian and lung cancer. “My mom died at 47 and my...
WLUC
Superior Dome hosts departure ceremony for national guardsmen
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan National Guard hosted a departure ceremony in the superior dome on Saturday for soldiers of the 107th Engineer Battalion. The national guardsmen are going to Kuwait to assist with Operation “Spartan Shield”. The purpose of operation “Spartan Shield” is to foster closer military relations with American allies in South Asia.
wnmufm.org
Man who pleaded to hospital bomb threat sentenced to time served
MARQUETTE, MI— A Marquette man accused of calling in a bomb threat to UPHS-Marquette last month has been sentenced. Patrick Bassett, 70, had been charged with making a false bomb threat—a felony—and malicious use of a telecommunications service—a misdemeanor—in connection with the December 2nd incident. He agreed to plead guilty to the misdemeanor in exchange for the felony being dropped.
Comments / 0