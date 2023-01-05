MARQUETTE, MI— Evan Bonsall is resigning from the Marquette City Commission. In a letter to the City Clerk and the Commission, Bonsall cited a couple of reasons. He recently got a Master’s in Education from Northern and had hoped to secure a social studies teaching job in the Marquette/Alger area, but several months of searching have yielded nothing.

