Okaloosa County, FL

Sheriff's deputies investigating shots fired find blood, no victim

By Staff report
Northwest Florida Daily News
 5 days ago
Okaloosa County sheriff's deputies responding to a report of a disturbance and gunfire early Wednesday morning found blood at the scene but no victim.

The communications center received a call about gunfire about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday outside the townhomes at 229 Troy Street near Fort Walton Beach.

OCSO investigators also did not receive any initial reports of a gunshot victim turning up at nearby hospitals. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or via the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Northwest Florida Daily News

