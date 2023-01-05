ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avondale, AZ

Fired Avondale city manager files lawsuit against city, mayor and vice mayor

By Alexandra Hardle, Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

Charles Montoya, Avondale's former city manager, filed a lawsuit against Avondale, as well as Mayor Kenn Weise and Vice Mayor Veronica Malone after he was fired by the city in 2021.

The lawsuit comes after Montoya filed a notice of claim against the city and the mayor earlier this year, accusing them of breaching his employment contract and defaming his character.

The lawsuit was filed on Dec. 22 by Charles Montoya's lawyer Stephen Montoya, no relation to Charles Montoya.

The lawsuit alleges that Montoya's employment agreement with the city was violated, as well as the Arizona Employment Protection Act, the due process clauses of the Arizona and United States constitutions and an Arizona law prohibiting defamation of character.

Lead-up to lawsuit: Fired Avondale city manager airs grievances against city, mayor in claim

According to the filing, if Montoya were to be fired without cause, the city would have to pay him 10 months worth of salary. But if Montoya were to be fired with cause, the city would not have to pay him.

When Montoya was fired by the city in December 2021, he received a letter stating that he was being terminated with cause. Five allegations were cited, which the lawsuit argues were not supported by facts.

The reasons for Montoya's firing include several financial concerns and also state that Montoya misled city staff on his residency. The city required Montoya to live in Avondale.

And Stephen Montoya emphasized that Charles Montoya's employment agreement was violated because the city did not give him 30 days to cure any breaches. If something could reasonably be corrected within 30 days, Stephen Montoya said Charles Montoya would have been entitled to that time. And the reasons for Charles Montoya's firing were capable of being corrected, said Stephen Montoya.

The lawsuit states that Montoya was never given a warning and therefore had no chance to correct any misconduct. That's because the city knew he could quickly correct any errors, states the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that the termination was driven by Weise and Malone, who were angry that Montoya would not give preferential treatment to their children for employment. The lawsuit states that Weise pressured Montoya to direct city staff to hire Weise's daughter's fiancé at the Avondale Fire Department.

Inquiry request: Avondale asks Arizona attorney general to investigate issues surrounding fired city manager

Additionally, the lawsuit states that members of the City Council were proposing legal actions to other members in private, which is a violation of an Open Meeting Law that requires such discussion to happen during public meetings, with advance notice given to the public.

The lawsuit alleges that Montoya made efforts to stop this practice, and Malone and Weise sought to terminate Montoya over his repeated complaints regarding the issue.

The lawsuit goes on to say that Montoya's character was defamed when Weise informed city employees that Montoya had been fired for "misconduct involving dishonesty," as well as when Weise previously told The Arizona Republic that Montoya had misled the city about his residency. Weise was aware that Montoya had sold his Avondale home and was relocating to another location within Avondale, states the lawsuit.

The situation has caused Montoya significant anxiety and has damaged his reputation, making it difficult for him to find another job, according to the lawsuit.

The filing asks for the city to re-hire Montoya as city manager as well as monetary compensation. The lawsuit also asks the city, Weise and Malone to retract statements that it states were defamatory.

Montoya, Weise, Malone and representatives from the city of Avondale declined to comment for this story.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Fired Avondale city manager files lawsuit against city, mayor and vice mayor

