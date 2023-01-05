ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville man arrested in December killing of man and shooting of child

By Lexi Solomon, The Fayetteville Observer
 5 days ago

A Fayetteville man was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder in a Dec. 11 shooting that killed a man and injured a child, the Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday.

Rondell Easterling, 30, of the 1000 block of Capeharbor Court, is also charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury and two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property in the death of Bishop Rhone, 27, a news release said.

Rhone and the child were shot shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Independence Place Drive, police said. The two were found with gunshot wounds inside a truck and were taken to a local hospital where Rhone was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Easterling and Rhone knew each other, Officer Alexandria Pecia said Thursday. Police have not released a motive in the slaying.

Easterling is being held without bail in the Cumberland County jail.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville man arrested in December killing of man and shooting of child

