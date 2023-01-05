Retired Muncie officer strikes plea deal in federal excessive force case

INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Muncie police officer charged in a federal investigation of excessive force allegations has negotiated a plea agreement.

Joseph Krejsa, who had been a Muncie Police Department sergeant, was accused of filing false reports stemming from arrests that led to battery allegations against officer Chase Winkle.

The plea bargain signed Wednesday calls for Krejsa to plead guilty, in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis, to obstruction of justice.

While that count carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years, federal prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence at the low end of a sentencing range.

A sentencing hearing for Krejsa has not yet been scheduled.

Winkle on Dec. 5 pleaded guilty to 11 charges — five counts of depriving arrestees of their constitutional rights by physically abusing them, and six counts of obstruction of justice.

The obstruction charges stemmed from allegations Winkle filed fraudulent police reports about those arrests, in most cases falsely claiming the arrestees were resisting at the time he struck or kicked them.

In a 2021 press release, the U.S. Attorney's office said Winkle's actions included "kicking, punching, knee-striking, and using a taser on arrestees without justification, (resulting) in bodily injury to the arrestees."

Those assaults took place between March 2018 and February 2019. Winkle is scheduled to sentenced on March 3.

Two other now-former officers have also pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the investigation.

Another co-defendant, officer Corey Posey, remains charged with filing false reporters stemming from the arrests leading to the battery allegations.

