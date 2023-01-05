ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NH

Free water testing offered in Exeter and North Hampton

By Melanie Matts
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYDFW_0k4RZjDF00

EXETER — The state Department of Environmental Services has started a pilot program to provide free water testing for private well owners, and it’s making its way to Exeter and North Hampton next week.

The testing, typically a $400 value, will be offered free to private well owners and users in Exeter and North Hampton through a workshop at Exeter High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m.

Why should you test your well water?

Nearly half of New Hampshire residents get their water supply at home from a private well, according to the state DES. Some of the most common contaminants- such as bacteria, arsenic, lead and PFAS- have no taste, odor or color. Officials said the only way to know if the contaminants are present is to get your water tested.

Bacteria in water can lead to E. Coli and other acute illnesses, said James Murray, health officer for the town of Exeter.

Murray said arsenic, lead, and other heavy metals found in water can have longer-lasting effects.

“Some of these can deactivate soap, as you use it for either washing your clothes or taking showers,” said Murray. “A lot of these heavy metals can also impact your plumbing and your household so it can wear down shower heads and faucets.”

Exposure to PFAS can result in harmful health outcomes such as cancer, increased cholesterol levels and immune system effects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What happens if contaminants are found in my water?

Once you test the water, you can make an informed decision to either filter or otherwise treat the water before using it.

Attendees at next week's workshop will be educated on the different contaminants they should test for and why, along with being given an at-home test kit where they will be directed on how to fill, return and go about treating their water if needed.

Murray said his goal for this year is to bring more public health programs to Exeter, the free well water testing being one of the first.

He emphasized that the well water testing is typically $400, an amount that is not always feasible for a lot of families.

“This gives everyone that uses a well in Exeter and North Hampton the opportunity to test their water, where maybe they wouldn’t have,” he said. “It gives everyone a good chance to see what’s in their water and not have to worry about trying to figure out a way to finance that move.”

The free well water testing will make its way through Seacoast towns over the next year. As recommended by the state DES, all homeowners with private wells should get their water tested every three to five years.

To register for the Exeter and North Hampton workshop, email welltest@des.nh.gov.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHPR

Give Back NH: Beaver Brook Association

As many of us rang in the new year last week, communities across the state started 2023 with a First Day Hike. For this week's Give Back New Hampshire segment, NHPR's Emily Quirk made a first time visit to the Beaver Brook Association in Hollis to take part in a first day stroll and to find out more about an organization that promotes land conservation through education and stewardship.
HOLLIS, NH
97.5 WOKQ

60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire

A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
DOVER, NH
94.9 HOM

New Hampshire Dairy Queen Ranks #1 in Sales in 2022

New Hampshire may have never gotten the giant blizzard many anticipated in December. But plenty of customers in Manchester did. A Dairy Queen located on Second Street in Manchester finished 2022 as the highest-earning store in the United States, according to WMUR. It beat out over 4,000 other franchises for the honor.
MANCHESTER, NH
wgbh.org

What happens when you lose your home at 72?

As an early August sun rose over Newburyport, 72-year-old Judith bought a cup of coffee at a drive-thru and continued across the street to St. Mary’s Cemetery. She pulled up her Volvo SUV near a water spigot among the headstones, and got out to wash her neck and shake out her bedding.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

77 Years Ago: New Hampshire 8-Year-Old Takes Train to Boston by Himself

It's not every day that a small boy gets to visit the big city by himself, but that's just what happened 77 years ago to young Ernest R. Hoytt Jr. of Dover, New Hampshire. This writer stumbled across this amusing story thanks to New Hampshire Heritage, History, and Memories, a Facebook group dedicated to sharing memories of the Granite State. Recently, an admin member of the group posted this tidbit from a 1946 Boston Globe article, telling of a young boy's solo adventure to Boston.
DOVER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Planning Board renders decisions, Zoning to rehear request for 100 dwelling units at 1228-1230 Elm Street

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning and Board Meetings. The Zoning Board will meet on Thursday, January 12 and the following cases will be heard. The meeting will be available to watch on Manchester Public Television Channel 22. The full Agenda and Project Applications are available for each of these projects. If you are not able to attend a public hearing and would like to comment on a project, you may send an email to zoningboard@manchesternh.gov.
newportdispatch.com

5 arrested in coordinated “round up” in Nashua, Hudson

HUDSON — Five people were arrested during a coordinated drug and criminal activity raid in Hudson and Nashua last week. Police say they arrested Anthony Tidwell, 27, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for possession of a controlled drug felony (methamphetamine). He was released on personal recognizance bail pending his future...
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

Mass. veterinarians see rise dogs with marijuana poisoning since drug's legalization

CAMBRIDGE -- Puppies are notorious for eating anything they can get their paws on, and this includes discarded drugs. Ever since marijuana became more accessible in Massachusetts, veterinarians are seeing more pups come in with marijuana poisoning. "Most likely it's in the house. Typically, there's the marijuana brownies or an edible or something left on an ashtray," told Dr. Megan Whelan, Chief Medical Officer at Angell Boston. "Occasionally we do see dogs ingest marijuana from the sidewalk." Whelan said marijuana poisoning used to be harder to diagnose before marijuana became legalized in the state. She said people used to lie...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
iheart.com

One Lynnfield Developer Tests Less Conventional Materials To Build Houses

LYNNFIELD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Lynnfield developer is pushing wood aside and testing out some other materials to build houses. Lynnfield Developer, Alb-Illyrians Housing, is building a 56-hundred-square-foot home entirely made out of steel and concrete. "It's a fireproof home, has all metal [and] concrete inside, metal roofing,...
LYNNFIELD, MA
NECN

2 SUVs Crash Into Newburyport Home

Two SUVs were involved in a crash Saturday night and both ended up striking a home in Newburyport, Massachusetts, fire officials said. The Newburyport Fire Department confirmed it responded to Water Street at Ocean for the 2-car crash, and said fortunately there were no injuries. Pictures from the scene showed...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Permit Fee for Hotel Demolition is $360,000

The ongoing demolition of the former Bedford Glen Hotel at 44 Middlesex Turnpike has enriched the town’s treasury by $360,000. Christopher Laskey, the town’s Director of Code Enforcement, explained Thursday that the fee for tearing down a building is $20 per $1,000 of valuation, as stated on the Assessing Department property database.
BEDFORD, MA
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy