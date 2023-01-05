Free water testing offered in Exeter and North Hampton

EXETER — The state Department of Environmental Services has started a pilot program to provide free water testing for private well owners, and it’s making its way to Exeter and North Hampton next week.

The testing, typically a $400 value, will be offered free to private well owners and users in Exeter and North Hampton through a workshop at Exeter High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m.

Why should you test your well water?

Nearly half of New Hampshire residents get their water supply at home from a private well, according to the state DES. Some of the most common contaminants- such as bacteria, arsenic, lead and PFAS- have no taste, odor or color. Officials said the only way to know if the contaminants are present is to get your water tested.

Bacteria in water can lead to E. Coli and other acute illnesses, said James Murray, health officer for the town of Exeter.

Murray said arsenic, lead, and other heavy metals found in water can have longer-lasting effects.

“Some of these can deactivate soap, as you use it for either washing your clothes or taking showers,” said Murray. “A lot of these heavy metals can also impact your plumbing and your household so it can wear down shower heads and faucets.”

Exposure to PFAS can result in harmful health outcomes such as cancer, increased cholesterol levels and immune system effects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What happens if contaminants are found in my water?

Once you test the water, you can make an informed decision to either filter or otherwise treat the water before using it.

Attendees at next week's workshop will be educated on the different contaminants they should test for and why, along with being given an at-home test kit where they will be directed on how to fill, return and go about treating their water if needed.

Murray said his goal for this year is to bring more public health programs to Exeter, the free well water testing being one of the first.

He emphasized that the well water testing is typically $400, an amount that is not always feasible for a lot of families.

“This gives everyone that uses a well in Exeter and North Hampton the opportunity to test their water, where maybe they wouldn’t have,” he said. “It gives everyone a good chance to see what’s in their water and not have to worry about trying to figure out a way to finance that move.”

The free well water testing will make its way through Seacoast towns over the next year. As recommended by the state DES, all homeowners with private wells should get their water tested every three to five years.

To register for the Exeter and North Hampton workshop, email welltest@des.nh.gov.